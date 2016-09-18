Hockey: Sweden wins World Cup opener

Team Russia defenseman Alexei Emelin (left) battles for the puck against Team Sweden right winger Jakob Silfverberg in the preliminary round of the World Cup of Hockey on Sunday in Toronto. Kevin Sousa / USA Today Sports

Surprise starter Jacob Markstrom stepped in admirably for Henrik Lundqvist as he backstopped Sweden to a 2-1 victory over Russia on Sunday in Group B action at the World Cup of Hockey in Toronto.

Lundqvist, one of the finest goaltenders of his generation and a key reason why Sweden is expected to reach the gold medal game, missed his team’s opener because he was ill, according to the team.

But Markstrom, who made 27 saves, kept a Russian team that has one of the most potent scoring attacks in the tournament off the board until Alex Ovechkin scored with 33 seconds left to play.

Russia appeared to tie the game with seven seconds left in regulation but a video review showed the puck went into the Swedish net off Ovechkin’s hand.

Sweden’s Gabriel Landeskog opened the scoring in the second period when his slap shot from just outside the faceoff circle glanced off the post and past screened Russian goalie Sergei Bobrovsky.

Victor Hedman doubled Sweden’s lead two minutes later when he came off the bench and immediately took a feed from Carl Hagelin and sent a one-timer into the net for what proved to be the game-winner.

Group B action resumed Sunday night when Team North America, a mix of U.S. and Canadian players under the age of 23, made their highly-anticipated debut against Finland.