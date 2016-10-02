Prep playoffs
girls golf
WISCONSIN
DIVISION 2
Today’s Meet
At Hayward Golf Club
Northwestern at sectionals, 9 a.m.
Girls tennis
MINNESOTA
SECTION 7A
Thursday, Oct. 6
Play-in Match
No. 5 Mora at No. 4 Crosby-Ironton
Monday, Oct. 10
Subsection Semifinals
North
At Virginia
No. 4 Duluth Marshall at No. 1 Virginia, 4 p.m.
No. 3 Aitkin at No. 2 Eveleth-Gilbert, 4 p.m.
South
Crosby-Ironton/Mora winner at No. 1 Pine City, 4 p.m.
No. 3 Pierz at No. 2 Pequot Lakes, 4 p.m.
WISCONSIN
DIVISION 1
Monday’s Matches
At Eau Claire Memorial
Superior at subsectionals, 9 a.m.
DIVISION 2
Monday’s Matches
At Lakeland
Ashland at subsectionals, 9 a.m.