Gophers' rivalry skid nearing record for futility

Heading into Saturday's battle for Paul Bunyan's Axe, Minnesota has lost eight straight games against trophy rivals Wisconsin, Michigan and Iowa dating to 2014.

With a loss to the Badgers, a 17-point favorite at TCF Bank Stadium, the Gophers' current skid would tie it for second-longest since 1890. The record is 13 from 1994-99.

Including the loss of the relatively new Governor's Victory Bell with Penn State in 2015, the trophy case at the Gibson-Nagurski Football Complex contains neither the Axe, Floyd of Rosedale, nor Little Brown Jug.

If the Gophers don't pull off a shocker against the fifth-ranked Badgers, there will be no rivalry hardware to move into the new David and Janis Larson Football Performance Center this winter.

New Gophers coach P.J. Fleck is only responsible for two of the rivalry-game losses, but he knows the challenge of facing Wisconsin. A year ago, his Western Michigan went a program-best 13-0 before losing to the Badgers, 24-16, in the Cotton Bowl.

"It's an enormous challenge, I will say that. ... They're a very good football team," Fleck said Tuesday, Nov. 21. "Very consistent culture, and they do what they do very, very well. And seems (it) doesn't matter really who's there, they just kind of plug it into their culture and here comes another reload."

Gophers offensive coordinator Kirk Ciarrocca held the same role at Western Michigan a year ago and got an up-close look at the Badgers.

"That was a good defense, a really good defense, but this is a better defense," he said. "Their coverage is better, their interior defensive linemen are better, and their linebackers have always been great."

Gophers players have flirted with wins over the Badgers the past three seasons, but their current 13-game losing streak is the second-longest drought against any traditional rival; Michigan beat Minnesota 16 straight times from 1987-04.

Last year, Minnesota gave up a 10-point halftime lead and lost 31-17 to the No. 5 Badgers. "We kind of took it to them that first half," Gophers tight end Nate Wozniak said.

In 2015, Gophers cornerback Briean Boddy-Calhoun had an interception return for a touchdown on the game's first series, but the Gophers were depleted at defensive tackle and the Badgers rushed for 259 yards in a 31-21 victory.

In 2014, the Gophers had a chance to advance to the Big Ten title game with a win at Camp Randall Stadium. Minnesota went up 17-3 early in the second quarter, but Badgers back Melvin Gordon rushed for 151 yards, including two touchdowns, in the 34-24 comeback win.

"That's another one that stands out for sure," Wozniak said. "Doing well against them in the first half — again — but just couldn't finish again. Hopefully we can change that this year."

If the Badgers beat the Gophers on Saturday, they will break a 59-59-8 tie in the longest-played college football series. Wisconsin has won 20 of 22 to reach the cusp of the potential milestone.

"I want to be a part of what changes that, hopefully end their streak and come out with a great team win," said defensive lineman Andrew Stelter. "If it doesn't happen this year, (we'll) hopefully lay a foundation for the guys to do it in the future."

The Pioneer Press is a Forum News Service media partner.