Bradford, limited in practice all week because of pain, discomfort and swelling in his surgically repaired left knee, tested his knee during warmups at Heinz Field, however it was ruled he would not go.

Keenum is 9-15 as an NFL starter, but 9-7 after a 0-8 start. He started the first nine games last season for the Los Angeles Rams, going 4-5 before giving way to rookie Jared Goff. His last start was Nov. 13, 2016 at the New York Jets.

“Case is experienced, and he’s started games in the NFL,” Vikings wide receiver Jarius Wright said Friday. “I know I trust Case and I know the rest of the guys trust Case, too.”

Keenum’s backup was undrafted rookie Kyle Sloter, who was signed off the practice squad Saturday to a three-year, $1.665 million deal.

ESPN had reported Friday that Bradford had an MRI on Tuesday, which didn’t show any structural damage but that Vikings officials still had some concern. Nevertheless, Vikings coach Mike Zimmer had said Friday, “I anticipate that he will (start).”

Bradford, who had torn left ACLs in 2013 and 2014 while with the St. Louis Rams, was listed as questionable. Also listed as questionable were linebacker Anthony Barr (hamstring) and cornerback Xavier Rhodes (hip), but both were active.

Also inactive for the Vikings were tackle Aviante Collins, guard Danny Isidora, defensive end Tashawn Bower, wide receiver Rodney Adams, cornerback Tramaine Brock and defensive tackle Jaleel Johnson. Brock sat out last Monday’s 29-19 win over New Orleans with a groin strain, but was a healthy scratch Sunday. He has yet to make his Vikings debut since being acquired Sept. 2 from Seattle.

Bradford suffered a torn left ACL in the seventh game in 2013 with the Rams and missed the rest of the season. He again tore an ACL in that knee in the preseason in 2014 and missed the entire year.

It’s the first game Bradford has missed for the Vikings since he was acquired Sept. 3, 2016 from Philadelphia and moved 15 days later into the starting lineup. He started the final 15 games last season, going 7-8 and setting an NFL record for completion percentage at 71.6.

Bradford had perhaps the best game of his career against the Saints, and was named NFC Offensive Player of the Week. He completed 27 of 32 passes for 346 yards with three touchdowns and had a career-high passer rating of 143.0.