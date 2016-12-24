NFL Notes: Titans, Raiders lose quarterbacks

Mariota was carted off the field during the third quarter after appearing to have his right ankle twisted awkwardly while he was sacked from behind by Jaguars rookie defensive tackle Sheldon Day on a first-and-10 play from the Jaguars’ 48-yard line. Mariota pounded the ground several times while he lay on the turf and was immediately transported off the field with an air cast on his right leg.

Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr broke his right fibula with 10:55 left in the game against the Indianapolis Colts at the Oakland Coliseum.

Carr was hurt on a sack by Colts linebacker Trent Cole. He was examined by team doctors and trainers on the field then helped to the bench. He was unable to put weight on his right leg.

Backup quarterback Matt McGloin took over for Carr in the 33-25 win.

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett appeared to sustain a serious ankle injury while catching a 28-yard pass late in the first half against Arizona.

As Lockett caught a pass from quarterback Russell Wilson near the goal line, Arizona cornerback Brandon Williams fell on Lockett’s leg, snapping his ankle. Lockett was carted off the field after a short delay.

Cleveland Browns cornerback Joe Haden sustained a neck injury during the third quarter against San Diego. The injury forced the Browns to use former Minnesota Gopher Briean Boddy-Calhoun at left cornerback for most of the second half.

Carolina Panthers linebacker Luke Kuechly was made inactive for Saturday’s game against Atlanta. Kuechly missed his fifth straight game since suffering a concussion in a Nov. 17 win against New Orleans Saints in Week 11 and the second straight since clearing the NFL concussion protocol.

Jacksonville is expected to interview Tom Coughlin, 70, for its head coaching position left vacant by the recent firing of Gus Bradley. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported Saturday the Jaguars will interview the former New York Giants and Jaguars head coach sometime in the coming week.

Pittsburgh Steelers legend Terry Bradshaw is not a fan of current coach Mike Tomlin, describing him as a “great cheerleader guy” but not a great coach.

Bradshaw, who won four Super Bowls as the Steelers’ quarterback from 1970-83, appeared as a guest Friday on Fox Sports 1’s “Speak For Yourself.”

“I don’t think he’s a great coach at all,” Bradshaw said of Tomlin. “He’s a nice coach. To me, I’ve said this, he’s really a great cheerleader guy. I don’t know what he does. I don’t think he is a great coach at all. His name never even pops in my mind when we think about great coaches in the NFL.”

Bradshaw said he considered Tomlin’s predecessor, Bill Cowher, to be a great coach.