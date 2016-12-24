Dolphins rally to beat Bills in OT

The loss eliminated the Bills (7-8) from playoff contention for the 17th straight season, extending the longest postseason drought in North American sports and keeping coach Rex Ryan on the hot seat.

Jay Ajayi rushed for 206 yards and a touchdown for the Dolphins (10-5), which will clinch a playoff spot if Denver loses at Kansas City tonight. He set up Franks’ winning field goal with a 57-yard on the first play of the drive. In two games against the Bills this season, Ajayi has rushed for 420 yards.

Raiders 33, Colts 25

OAKLAND, Calif. — Oakland held on to beat the Colts at Oakland Coliseum, but the triumph could turn out to be costly.

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr, who threw three touchdown passes, left the game with 10:55 left in the fourth quarter after breaking his right fibula on a sack by Colts linebacker Trent Cole.

Carr was helped off to the sideline and then carted to the locker room as backup Matt McGloin took over with the Raiders leading 33-14.

The Raiders (12-3), who clinched a playoff spot last week for the first time since 2002, moved 1 1/2 games ahead of Kansas City (10-4) in the AFC West. The first-place Raiders can win the West and earn a first-round playoff bye if the Chiefs lose tonight.

Cardinals 34, Seahawks 31

SEATTLE — David Johnson rushed for 95 yards and scored three touchdowns, and Arizona kicker Chandler Catanzaro nailed a 43-yard field goal as time expired to lift the struggling Cardinals past Seattle.

All three of Johnson’s touchdowns came on 1-yard runs, the final two in the fourth quarter as Arizona (6-8-1) survived Seattle’s late comeback.

The Seahawks (9-5-1) came all the way back from an 11-point, fourth-quarter deficit to tie the score at 31 on Paul Richardson’s 5-yard touchdown reception with 1:00 remaining in regulation. But Seattle kicker Steven Hauschka missed the extra point, a potential game-winner, and

Catanzaro delivered on the game’s final play.

Saints 31, Buccaneers 24

NEW ORLEANS — Drew Brees threw for 299 yards and one touchdown and Mark Ingram rushed for two scores to power New Orleans past Tampa Bay.

The loss dropped the Bucs to 8-7 and muddied their playoff chances, and it also clinched the NFC South title for Atlanta and a playoff spot for the New York Giants. The Saints (7-8), despite winning their last two games, were eliminated from playoff contention before the kickoff.

Patriots 41, Jets 3

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Tom Brady threw three touchdown passes in less than three quarters, LeGarrette Blount ran for two touchdowns and Stephen Gostkowski kicked the 300th field goal of his NFL career, leading New England to a blowout of woeful New York.

The win, their sixth straight, moved the Patriots (13-2) closer to securing home-field advantage throughout the AFC playoffs. It reduced their magic number to one, meaning a win at Miami next Sunday or an Oakland loss and the Patriots are home for two possible playoff games.

Falcons 33, Panthers 16

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Matt Ryan threw two touchdown passes and Matt Bryant kicked four field goals as Atlanta claimed the NFC South title by dismantling Carolina at Bank of America Stadium.

Ryan’s first scoring pass set a franchise single-season record at 33 touchdown strikes and sent the Falcons on their way to their third consecutive victory and fourth win in the last five games. Ryan completed 27 of 33 passes for 277 yards without an interception.

A two-game winning streak ended for Carolina (6-9). Quarterback Cam Newton was 18-for-43 for 198 and one touchdown pass. He threw two first-half interceptions.

Redskins 41, Bears 21

CHICAGO — Kirk Cousins ran for two touchdowns and passed for another as Washington kept its playoff hopes alive by thumping Chicago.

Chris Thompson scored Washington’s first two touchdowns — on a 7-yard run and a 17-yard reception — as the Redskins (8-6-1) raced out to an early 17-0 lead following a short week. Mack Brown broke free for a 61-yard touchdown run with 57 seconds left to finish the rout. That made him Washington’s rushing leader in the game with 82 yards on eight carries.

Jaguars 38, Titans 17

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville snapped a franchise-worst nine-game losing streak with a surprising win over Tennessee.

Blake Bortles and Allen Robinson finally found the groove they had for most of last season, and the Jaguars knocked Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota out of the game with a fractured right fibula.

The Titans (8-7) would be eliminated from the AFC South race if Houston defeated Cincinnati in a game that was not completed Saturday night in time for this edition of the News Tribune. Mariota’s right ankle appeared to be twisted awkwardly when he was sacked from behind by rookie defensive tackle Sheldon Day late in the third quarter.

49ers 22, Rams 21

LOS ANGELES — Colin Kaepernick ran for a game-winning, two-point conversion, and San Francisco rallied from a 14-point deficit to end a 13-game skid with the victory over Los Angeles.

Kaepernick connected with wide receiver Rod Streater with 31 seconds remaining to pull the 49ers (2-13) within 21-20 before converting the two-point attempt. An interception by San Francisco cornerback Rashard Robinson sealed the win.

San Francisco hadn’t won a game since beating the Rams in the season opener on Sept. 12.