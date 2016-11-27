At that time, it was all slipping away for the fifth-ranked UW football team. Senior Day, Paul Bunyan’s Axe, the outright Big Ten Conference’s West Division title and any chance at a berth in the College Football Playoff were all in serious jeopardy as UW trailed arch-rival Minnesota by 10 points after playing perhaps its worst half of the season.

Then Musso, a senior safety, made his first big play of the night.

“During halftime,” senior quarterback Bart Houston said, “Musso picked up the Axe and goes, I don’t care if it’s senior night. Seniors don’t matter. The Big Ten West championship, who cares? It’s all about this Axe.”

With that simple reminder from one of their quieter teammates to stay on point, the Badgers went out and dominated the Gophers in the second half, rolling to a 31-17 victory Saturday at Camp Randall Stadium and keeping possession of the coveted Axe for the 13th consecutive season.

In a season where almost no one gave UW a chance to do anymore more than go to a mid-level bowl, it will face Penn State in the Big Ten championship game Saturday at Indianapolis and it remains in the mix for the four-team national playoff.

The Badgers will enter the Big Ten final on a six-game roll, largely because they remembered just in time to do things the way they had done them all season. As coach Paul Chryst said afterward, the Badgers showed “grit” and “perseverance” after playing an uncharacteristically poor half in every phase of the game. More than that, though, they played with a singular focus and a firm belief that nothing is more important than the task at hand.

Which, of course, was exactly the message Musso was trying to send.

“There was a lot of frustration,” senior linebacker Vince Biegel said. “I think we were really beating ourselves in the first half. ... He had the Axe in his hands and he let us know what we were really playing for, and that’s that Axe.”

That was typical of these Badgers and in many ways the key to their 10-2 record. By focusing on the small picture, they’ve put themselves in position to achieve success in the big picture of college football. And they’ve operated that way week in and week out.

It hasn’t always been pretty for a team that is still finding its way offensively and it wasn’t pretty Saturday, especially in the first half. Minnesota, which fell to 8-4, deserves some of the credit, but mostly the Badgers did it to themselves.

They dropped passes, whiffed on blocks, missed tackles, failed to keep contain on the edge and gave up a long kickoff return that led to a Minnesota touchdown moments after UW had taken a 7-3 lead. No wonder the Badgers trailed 17-7 at halftime.

It was an entirely different story in the second half. The offense began to establish the ground game and control the ball. The defense stuffed Minnesota’s surprising running game and had four sacks of Gophers quarterback Mitch Leidner. Musso’s interception was the first of four UW had in the half.

When it was over, the Badgers had outscored the Gophers 24-0 in the half, a response that pleased their coach very much.

“Honestly, I told them (at halftime), I love this situation right now because we’ve got to come out and we’ve got to stop (making mistakes),” Chryst said. “I feel like we’re playing two teams. We’re trying to beat Minnesota and we’re trying to beat (ourselves). We had to stop beating ourselves. We had to just lock in and play one play at a time.”

That’s exactly what the Badgers did. There was no evidence of panic, no sign of players trying to do too much. They just played with the every-down toughness that has put them on the verge of the school’s first Big Ten title since 2012, overtook the Gophers and won going away.

“We got punched in the mouth and we tasted our blood a little bit,” junior linebacker T.J. Watt said. “We got gritty and punched them right back. That just shows who we are as a team. It can show opponents that we’re not going to give up no matter what the situation is. We’re always going to keep going.”

One play at a time, too. But whether that approach will be enough to get the Badgers into the CFP field remains to be seen.

Alabama (12-0) and Ohio State (11-1) are almost certain to get in and Clemson (11-1) and Washington (11-1) would deserve strong consideration, too. UW’s best bet is if it beats Penn State (10-2) to win the Big Ten title and either Clemson or Washington loses in its conference title game.

Don’t expect UW to look too far into the future, though. Sticking to the task at hand is working pretty well so far.

“It’s all about the now,” Houston said. “You can only be as good as you can be now, not in the future, not in the past. Just focus on the now and it’s going to be a pretty awesome experience.”

So far, that’s exactly what it has been.

Tom Oates writes for the Wisconsin State Journal.