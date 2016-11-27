Helfrich is on shaky ground following the 34-24 loss to rival Oregon State on Saturday in Oregon’s season finale, dropping the Ducks to 4-8 overall and 2-7 in the Pac-12.

Helfrich told reporters Sunday that he spoke with athletic director Rob Mullens on the phone and the two planned to meet “midweek.”

According to USA Today, Oregon made preparations for a coaching search that will follow the eventual firing of Helfrich, but the school has not officially made the decision on the move as of Sunday afternoon.

Helfrich would be owed an $11.6 million buyout by Oregon if he is fired. He is 37-16 overall as a head coach after he succeeded Chip Kelly in 2013, but there has been a significant drop-off since the Ducks’ 2014 national championship game loss to Ohio State.

Kelly committed to Notre Dame

Brian Kelly, insisting he is “fully committed” to Notre Dame, denied reports he is exploring coaching options to leave the school.

Yahoo Sports and ESPN reported that Kelly, through his representativeness, reached out to other college football programs. He may also consider opportunities in the NFL, a source told ESPN.

The reports surfaced hours after Notre Dame’s season-ending 45-27 loss to USC on Saturday dropped the Fighting Irish’s record to 4-8 — the school’s second-worst record of the last 52 years.

The 55-year-old Kelly just completed his seventh season as head coach at Notre Dame, which got news Tuesday that the NCAA ordered the Fighting Irish football team to vacate 21 wins from its 2012 and 2013 seasons in an academic misconduct case involving eight players.

Kelly’s seven-year record at Notre Dame is 59-31, with a 12-1 season in 2012 and a 10-win season in 2015.

Alabama, Ohio State remain atop AP poll

There was lots of shuffling in the Associated Press college football rankings released Sunday, but the two teams at the top remained unchanged.

Alabama (12-0) stayed solidly at No. 1 and Ohio State (11-1) held the No. 2 spot after its narrow 30-27 double-overtime escape against rival Michigan on Saturday. The Crimson Tide received all 61 first-place votes.

The Wolverines (10-2) fell two spots to No. 5 and were jumped by Clemson (11-1) at No. 3 and Washington (11-1) at No. 4. Clemson routed South Carolina and Washington breezed past Washington State in the Apple Cup game during Thanksgiving weekend.

Big Ten West Division champion Wisconsin (10-2) is No. 6. Oklahoma (9-2), Penn State (10-2), Colorado (10-2) and USC (9-3) rounded out the top 10.

Nevada parts ways with Polian

Nevada and football coach Brian Polian mutually agreed to part ways, the school announced.

The Wolf Pack completed a 5-7 season with Saturday’s win over UNLV. Polian had a 23-27 record in four seasons.

Polian’s teams had a 14-18 record in Mountain West Conference play during his tenure. The athletic administration feels it should be contending for conference titles.

Polian is the son of Pro Football Hall of Fame executive Bill Polian.

Florida Atlantic fires Partridge

Florida Atlantic fired coach Charlie Partridge after the Owls completed a third straight 3-9 season.

The Owls lost 77-56 to Middle Tennessee on Saturday night, giving Partridge a 9-27 overall record — 7-17 in Conference USA — in his three years.

Known for being an excellent recruiter, Partridge a native of South Florida, appeared to have the Owls moving in the right direction when he first took over. But losing streaks of seven games — twice — and five games took its toll and doomed the longtime assistant of Bret Bielema at Wisconsin and Arkansas.

Hoosiers QB retires over concussion concerns

Indiana junior quarterback Zander Diamont said he won’t return for his senior season due to his growing concern about head injuries.

Diamont’s main role this season was serving as the Hoosiers’ running quarterback and the 6-foot-1, 174-pounder acknowledged concussions issues were a factor in his decision.

Diamont recently discussed his concerns with his parents and he informed Indiana coach Kevin Wilson of his decision last week. Diamont will remain with the Hoosiers for their upcoming bowl game.

Diamont rushed for 241 yards and four touchdowns on 38 carries this season. He completed 8-of-14 passes for 156 yards and one interception.

No. 4 Clemson routs South Carolina

Junior quarterback Deshaun Watson tied his career high with six touchdown passes to lead No. 4 Clemson to a 56-7 rout of rival South Carolina on Saturday night at Memorial Stadium.

Watson, playing in his final home game in front of 81,542 fans, completed 26-of-32 passes for 347 yards, including four in the first half as the Tigers bolted to a 35-0 lead and let the defense take over from there.

Clemson improved to 11-1 with its third consecutive victory against South Carolina and will play Virginia Tech in the Atlantic Coast Conference Championship Game Saturday in Orlando, Fla.

The Gamecocks slipped to 6-6.

No. 9 Colorado clinches Pac-12 South

Sefo Liufau threw for 270 yards and a touchdown and No. 9 Colorado forced four turnovers to knock off the No. 22 Utah Utes 27-22 on Saturday night.

The Buffaloes (10-2, 8-1 Pac-12) reached 10 wins in a season for the first time since 2001 and clinched the Pac-12 South title after finishing last a season ago. Colorado will face Washington in the Pac-12 Championship Game on Friday after snapping a four-game losing streak to the Utes.

Troy Williams threw for just 160 yards, a touchdown and a pair of interceptions for Utah while Joe Williams added 97 yards on 26 carries. The Utes (8-4, 5-4 Pac-12) could not overcome an inability to hold onto the ball or finish drives in Colorado territory.