Monday's NFL game: Green Bay at Philly

Outlook: You know how this goes. I keep sticking with Aaron Rodgers and his Pack keep letting me down. So the week I finally abandon them as a lost cause is the game they roar back, right? That’s the fear. So now we see. Ex-Seahawk Christine Michael makes his RB debut for Packers, but Cheesers’ issues are mostly on defense, not offense. Until they start stopping somebody, I’m out.

Prediction: Eagles 27-20