    Monday's NFL game: Green Bay at Philly

    By Greg Cote, Miami Herald Today at 5:00 p.m.
    Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is sacked by Redskins linebacker Ryan Kerrigan on Nov. 20 in Landover, Md. (Geoff Burke / USA Today Sports)

    GREEN BAY (4-6) AT PHILADELPHIA (5-5)

    When: 7:30 p.m. (ESPN) Monday

    Line: Philadelphia 4

    Outlook: You know how this goes. I keep sticking with Aaron Rodgers and his Pack keep letting me down. So the week I finally abandon them as a lost cause is the game they roar back, right? That’s the fear. So now we see. Ex-Seahawk Christine Michael makes his RB debut for Packers, but Cheesers’ issues are mostly on defense, not offense. Until they start stopping somebody, I’m out.

    Prediction: Eagles 27-20

