His comment didn’t change anything. After a 16-13 loss to Detroit at Ford Field, Minnesota players were as down as they have been after any defeat this season.

Sam Bradford threw an interception that Detroit cornerback Darius Slay returned 13 yards to the Minnesota with 30 seconds left in the Thanksgiving game. Two plays later, Matt Prater booted a 40-yard field goal as the clock ran out.

The win gives the Lions a stranglehold on the NFC North. They are 7-4 to Minnesota’s 6-5 and hold the tiebreaker based upon a two-game sweep.

“It sucks, especially when you have the ball in that situation,’’ said wide receiver Adam Thielen. “We got to go put points on the board. It’s not a good feeling.’’

With third-and-7 at the Minnesota 28 with 38 seconds left, Bradford looked for Thielen. The Lions ran a trap coverage and Slay jumped in front of Thielen at the Minnesota 33 and took off down the left sideline.

“The corner just made a really good play,’’ Bradford said. “I’d like to have it back. I wish I would have seen him fall off the outside route and come back in.’’

It wasn’t just Minnesota offensive players mad at themselves. After Kai Forbath kicked a 28-yard field goal for a 13-10 Vikings lead with 12:41 left in the game, the Vikings’ defense stopped the Lions on one possession and had them backed up at their own 2 with 5:02 left.

But the Lions marched 68 yards in 10 plays to tie the score 13-13 on a 48-yard field goal by Prater with 1:45 remaining. A big play was Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford hitting Anquan Boldin for 29 yards on the left side to the Detroit 47 on third-and-8.

“I gave up a play,’’ said cornerback Captain Munnerlyn, who was in coverage. “They made plays when it counted. We didn’t execute. We got to finish stronger.’’

Linebacker Chad Greenway said the Vikings “let them off the hook.’’ At least linebacker Eric Kendricks made a big stop on Theo Riddick on a pass for a loss of one on third-and-1, forcing the Lions to settle for the tying field-goal attempt.

Minnesota got the ball back after a touchback, but it didn’t go well. On third-and-2 at the Vikings 33, wide receiver Cordarrelle Patterson was called for an illegal formation for not being on the line of scrimmage, nullifying a 7-yard catch by Jerick McKinnon and moving the ball back to the 28.

“We didn’t execute well enough at the end of the game, and it’s disappointing,’’ said Vikings coach Mike Zimmer. “We can’t continue to shoot ourselves in the foot.’’

Bradford threw his third interception of the season on the next play. Slay looked as if he might have fumbled at the end of the return and had it recovered by Patterson, but a replay official deemed his knee was down.

“I knew (Bradford) was going to throw,’’ Slay said. “They didn’t want to go to overtime. They knew what happened last time we went to overtime.’’

That was a 22-16 Minnesota loss Nov. 6 at U.S. Bank Stadium. Prater had tied the score with a 58-yard field goal on the final play of regulation and the Lions won on the first possession of overtime on a 28-yard pass from Stafford to Golden Tate.

Stafford has been doing that to teams all season. All of Detroit’s wins have come following fourth-quarter comebacks.

“We’re finding ways to win games,’’ said Stafford, who completed 23 of 40 passes for 232 yards and had a 2-yard TD pass to Boldin on the opening drive for a 7-0 lead.

Detroit has inflicted the two most stinging defeats of the season on the Vikings. Don’t think they don’t know it.

“To lose the way we have, it does sting a little more,’’ said Bradford, who completed 31 of 37 passes for 224 yards.

The Vikings at least were fortunate to still be in the game in the second half. The Lions outgained Minnesota 218-110 in the first half, but led just 10-7.

On a first-quarter Minnesota dive, the Lions had a strip sack and recovered fumble of Bradford changed to an incompletion and a Glover Quin interception return of 71 yards to the Vikings 19 nullified by a pass interference call on Slay. That drive concluded with a 5-yard run by Matt Asiata to tie the score 7-7.

The Vikings battled throughout despite not having injured receiver Stefon Diggs (knee), cornerback Terence Newman (neck) and punt returner Marcus Sherels (rib). They lost for the game center Joe Berger at the end of the first quarter with a concussion and tackle Jeremiah Sirles early in the fourth with a hip injury.

Through it all, leave it to Boone to do what he could to cheer up the locker room and display optimism for the final five games.

“I don’t give a (bleep) how it happens as long as I get in the playoffs,’’ Boone said. “As long as you get an invite to the dance you’re fine, so whatever it takes to get in, I’ll do it.’’

Detroit 16 Minnesota 13

Minnesota 7 0 3 3 — 13

Detroit 7 3 0 6 — 16

First Quarter

DET—Boldin 2 yard pass from M.Stafford (Prater kick), 7:14.

MIN—Asiata 5 yard rush (Forbath kick), 0:40.

Second Quarter

DET—Prater 29 yard field goal, 6:45.

Third Quarter

MIN—Forbath 30 yard field goal, 7:03.

Fourth Quarter

MIN—Forbath 28 yard field goal, 12:38.

DET—Prater 48 yard field goal, 1:45.

DET—Prater 40 yard field goal, 0:00.

A—63,793.

TEAM STATISTICS

MIN DET

First Downs 17 18

Total Net Yards 306 308

Rushes-Yds 16-82 19-94

Passing 224 214

Sacked-Yds Lost 0-0 2-18

Comp-Att-Int 31-37-1 23-40-0

Punts 4-48.8 4-42.0

Punt Returns 2-0 1-3

Kickoff Returns 1-20 2-49

Interceptions Ret. 0-0 1-13

Penalties-Yards 5-40 4-16

Fumbles-Lost 0-0 0-0

Time of Possession 31:31 28:29

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING- MIN, McKinnon 9-31, Asiata 5-27, Patterson 1-22, Line 1-2. DET, Riddick 9-45, M.Stafford 4-30, Dw.Washington 5-19, Zenner 1-0.

PASSING- MIN, S.Bradford 31-37-1-224. DET, M.Stafford 23-40-0-232.

RECEIVING- MIN, Rudolph 9-64, Thielen 8-53, Patterson 5-15, McKinnon 3-45, Asiata 3-14, Ca.Johnson 2-12, Ellison 1-21. DET, Boldin 7-69, G.Tate 5-77, Riddick 5-13, Jones Jr. 4-54, A.Roberts 2-19.

MISSED FIELD GOALS- MIN, None. DET, None