The Bulldogs have proven, however, they don’t rebuild. They reload.

That’s the task facing the football program going into the offseason after No. 13 UMD fell 59-26 to

No. 9 Emporia State in the first round of the national playoffs Saturday.

“I haven’t been around a group like this in my career, to be honest with you,” UMD coach Curt Wiese said after the game. “The whole crew, they’re as quality of human beings as I’ve been around, and obviously, really good football players as well.”

UMD will lose 14 seniors, including the four alluded to earlier: quarterback Drew Bauer, tackle Peter Bateman, speedy wide receiver/running back/kick returner Beau Bofferding and linebacker Beau Bates.

“I wouldn’t have wanted to be on the sideline with any other team, any other coaching staff,” Bauer said. “They’ve been phenomenal. They talk football when we’re talking football, but they’re also great mentors when it comes to off the field. One thing people don’t see a lot of when it comes to UMD football is that we have a great group of guys who know what to do on the field and off. We can walk away with our heads high.”

Emporia quarterback Braxton Marstall was 17-for-26 passing for 317 yards and three TDs — in the first half — but the Bulldogs were still very much in it.

“We faced a good defense and couldn’t slow down their offense,” Wiese said. “We got out-executed and weren’t as physical as Emporia State.”

In the postgame news conference, Bauer said he couldn’t think of one play as the turning point as Emporia State (11-1) broke from a 28-20 halftime lead to outscore UMD 31-6 the rest of the way. UMD (10-2) allowed a season-high 601 yards, including 481 yards through the air.

“Right now, that’s the last thing on my mind,” Bauer said. “Later I’ll look at film, but my season, my career, is done, so I can’t wrap my head around it.”

Leading receiver Nate Ricci and Jason Balts will return to lead the wideouts, but who will be throwing to them is up for competition. Backups Mike Rybarczyk and Ben Everhart and Braham’s John Larson, who redshirted this fall, will be among those vying for the position.

Nolan Folkert, Matt Juneau, Trapper Ward and Joe Yernatich are among the returners on the line, while Keynon Phillips and Jack Sims should be back at tight end.

UMD, which was playing in the NCAA tournament for the 10th time and eighth in the past nine years on Saturday, will be going for its 10th straight NSIC North Division title next year.

“It’s a really tough senior class to miss, but like with any good football program, tradition can’t graduate,” Wiese said. “And it didn’t (on Saturday).”

Among the standouts back on defense will be end Karl Finkel, outside linebacker Zach Basseuner and safety Sam Lynch.

The defensive secondary was thin and inexperienced to begin with and got thinner and younger as the year went on. The defense allowed 33.1 points and 293 yards passing per game and a total of 36 touchdown passes.

Senior Tavaughn Blair was visibly gimpy on Saturday and left the game with a hamstring injury. With him out, the Bulldogs sometimes had three sophomores and two freshmen in their nickel package.

Wiese said it felt like the Hornets scored “15 touchdowns.”

“No excuses,” Wiese said. “You’ve got to hand it to them. They did a good job. They beat us in the passing game. Our game plan was enter the box, get in the run and make sure we cover up, but if you can’t cover up, and that was your game plan to begin with, then you’re in big trouble.”

One of the bright spots on Saturday was Balts, who caught seven passes for 137 yards and a touchdown, and also had a 90-yard kickoff return for a touchdown.

Balts said the younger Bulldogs learned the blueprint for what it takes to be successful from the older players. Now it’s up to them to follow it.

“It’s been an honor to play with these seniors,” Balts said. “They taught us about how UMD football does things. The hard work, the dedication, the time commitment, the family. It’s going to be tough, it’s going to be really tough moving forward when you lose a group like that. Nothing compares to them.”