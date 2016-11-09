College football: UMD hopes to win and go home

“We all do,” Wiese said.

Especially this time of year. No. 17 UMD (9-1) plays at St. Cloud State (5-5) at 1 p.m. Saturday with the Bulldogs, barring a travesty, earning an NCAA Division II playoff berth should they win.

UMD sits at No. 5 in the Super Region Three rankings, with the top seven teams making the playoffs. The top team gets a bye, with seeds 2-4 hosting 5-7.

The Bulldogs would love to slide up to 4 or better to play another home game for their 14 seniors, but it will take some help.

Defending national champion Northwest Missouri State appears to be a lock at No. 1, with Sioux Falls checking in at

No. 2. Both those teams host teams with losing records this week.

The only other 10-0 team in the region, No. 3 Harding, hosts Arkansas Tech (6-4), while No. 4 Emporia State (9-1) is at Washburn (7-3). That last game, in particular, could help UMD move up as Washburn is 4-1 playing at home in Topeka, Kan.

“We have tough matchups, as does Azusa Pacific underneath us, so a lot can happen in this last week,” Wiese said.

No. 6 Azusa Pacific (8-1) is at Colorado Mesa (8-2), the No. 7 team in Super Region Four, so whoever wins that is likely in and whoever loses is likely out.

“It’d be great to have a home playoff game, but we need to control our game on Saturday against St. Cloud State and find out what our fate is on Sunday afternoon,” Wiese said.

The NCAA Division II Football Selection Show is 4 p.m. Sunday on ncaa.com. UMD certainly has a valid argument, having won nine straight, including two straight routs.

St. Cloud State should provide a much stiffer test, and serve as a good playoff primer for the Bulldogs.

“This is the reason that you’re a playoff team,” Wiese said. “You need to be able to beat good opponents toward the end of the season to prove that you belong. That’s been our pitch to our guys this week. Prove that you belong.”

Hairy situation

UMD senior running back/wide receiver Beau Bofferding of Marshall, Minn., had about 15 to 17 family and friends in attendance for Senior Day last week. They weren’t disappointed as Bofferding ran for 109 yards and scored the first two touchdowns in a rout of Mary.

“It’s humbling,” Bofferding said. “They’ve traveled a long ways to support me over the last five years. The least I could do was give them a win.”

Saturday’s high temperature was 70 degrees, uncanny for November, not that anyone was complaining.

“This is better than a summer day in Duluth,” Bofferding said. “We don’t get this in June. It’s always fun to play in this kind of weather in November.”

Despite the perfect weather, the crowd was rather sparse. UMD has seen this before. It was the Minnesota deer hunting opener, about as cherished as the fishing opener in the Land of 10,000 Lakes.

“We understand that we’re in northern Minnesota,” Bofferding said.

Bofferding himself has been looking more and more like a rugged outdoorsman.

Bofferding took on a Bulldogs tradition of letting his whiskers grow starting with the season opener Sept. 1 at Southwest Minnesota State, not to be shaved until after the season. Now, he is looking more like Grizzly Adams. The avid hunter and fisherman said he can wait until after the season to pursue his other interests, and the monster beard certainly doesn’t appear to slow him down.

“I wish I could hunt, but I’m focused on football right now, which I’m more than happy with,” Bofferding said. “I can hunt and fish for the rest of my life. You don’t get to play college football every day, and I know that, so I’m going to take full advantage of this opportunity.”