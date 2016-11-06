Scoreboard

Search
    By News Tribune, news service reports Today at 11:32 p.m.

    Auto Racing

    NASCAR

    Sprint Cup Series

    AAA Texas 500

    Sunday

    Fort Worth, Texas

    Lap Length: 1.50 miles

    1. (9) Carl Edwards, Toyota, 129.8 rating, 44.0

    2. (2) Joey Logano, Ford, 140.6, 41.0

    3. (12) Martin Truex Jr., Toyota, 122.3, 39.0

    4. (11) Chase Elliott, Chev., 106.7, 38.0

    5. (24) Kyle Busch, Toyota, 90.5, 37.0

    6. (3) Kevin Harvick, Chev., 110.8, 35.0

    7. (7) Matt Kenseth, Toyota, 100.8, 34.0

    8. (31) Kasey Kahne, Chev., 83.3, 33.0

    9. (17) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 87.0, 33.0

    10. (18) Ryan Newman, Chev., 79.0, 31.0

    11. (19) Jimmie Johnson, Chev., 90.0, 30.0

    12. (8) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 89.8, 29.0

    13. (16) Alex Bowman, Chev., 88.4, 0.0

    14. (4) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 90.3, 27.0

    15. (5) Kyle Larson, Chev., 95.5, 26.0

    16. (20) Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Ford, 69.2, 25.0

    17. (14) A.J. Allmendinger, Chev., 68.4, 24.0

    18. (25) Greg Biffle, Ford, 64.1, 23.0

    19. (15) Jamie McMurray, Chev., 74.2, 22.0

    20. (10) Kurt Busch, Chev., 71.2, 21.0

    21. (30) Chris Buescher, Ford, 56.5, 20.0

    22. (21) Aric Almirola, Ford, 62.2, 19.0

    23. (28) Michael McDowell, Chev., 51.5, 18.0

    24. (22) Danica Patrick, Chev., 55.1, 17.0

    25. (27) Clint Bowyer, Chev., 46.8, 16.0

    26. (32) Regan Smith, Chev., 45.5, 15.0

    27. (29) Brian Scott, Ford, 50.7, 14.0

    28. (6) Paul Menard, Chev., 63.5, 13.0

    29. (34) Landon Cassill, Ford, 40.6, 12.0

    30. (26) Trevor Bayne, Ford, 41.5, 11.0

    31. (23) Tony Stewart, Chev., 49.5, 10.0

    32. (37) Michael Annett, Chev., 35.3, 9.0

    33. (36) David Ragan, Toyota, 36.4, 9.0

    34. (33) Jeffrey Earnhardt, Ford, 31.9, 7.0

    35. (38) Reed Sorenson, Toyota, 32.7, 6.0

    36. (39) Joey Gase, Ford, 27.8, 0.0

    37. (1) Austin Dillon, Chev., Accident, 90.75.0

    38. (35) Ryan Ellis, Toyota, 26.8, 0.0

    39. (13) Casey Mears, Chev., Accident, 50.22.0

    40. (40) Josh Wise, Chev., Electrical, 23.21.0

    Race Statistics

    Average Speed of Race Winner: 134.541 mph. Time of Race: 3 hours, 16 minutes, 0 seconds. Lead Changes: 12

    NASCAR Driver Rating Formula

    A maximum of 150 points can be attained in a race.

    The formula combines the following categories: Wins, Finishes, Top-15 Finishes, Average Running Position While on Lead Lap, Average Speed Under Green, Fastest Lap, Led Most Laps, Lead-Lap Finish

    Basketball

    NBA

    Eastern Conference

    Atlantic

        W    L    Pct    GB

    Toronto    4    2    .667    —

    Boston    3    3    .500    1.0

    Brooklyn    2    4    .333    2.0

    New York    2    4    .333    2.0

    Philadelphia    0    5    .000    3.5

    Central

        W    L    Pct    GB

    Cleveland    6    0    1.000    —

    Detroit    4    2    .667    2.0

    Milwaukee    4    3    .571    2.5

    Chicago    3    3    .500    3.0

    Indiana    3    3    .500    3.0

    Southeast

        W    L    Pct    GB

    Charlotte    4    1    .800    —

    Atlanta    4    2    .667    .5

    Orlando    3    3    .500    1.5

    Miami    2    3    .400    2.0

    Washington    1    4    .200    3.0

    Western Conference

    Northwest

        W    L    Pct    GB

    Oklahoma City    5    1    .833    —

    Portland    4    3    .571    1.5

    Utah    4    3    .571    1.5

    Denver    3    3    .500    2.0

    Minnesota    1    4    .200    3.5

    Pacific

        W    L    Pct    GB

    L.A. Clippers    5    1    .833    —

    Golden State    4    2    .667    1.0

    L.A. Lakers    3    3    .500    2.0

    Sacramento    3    5    .375    3.0

    Phoenix    2    4    .333    3.0

    Southwest

        W    L    Pct    GB

    San Antonio    5    2    .714    —

    Houston    3    3    .500    1.5

    Memphis    3    4    .429    2.0

    Dallas    1    5    .167    3.5

    New Orleans    0    6    .000    4.5

    Central

    Saturday’s Games

    Oklahoma City 112, Minnesota 92

    Cleveland 102, Philadelphia 101

    Orlando 88, Washington 86

    Detroit 103, Denver 86

    Indiana 111, Chicago 94

    Atlanta 112, Houston 97

    Milwaukee 117, Sacramento 91

    L.A. Clippers 116, San Antonio 92

    Sunday’s Games

    Utah 114, New York 109

    Portland 100, Memphis 94

    Sacramento 96, Toronto 91

    Dallas 86, Milwaukee 75, OT

    Denver 123, Boston 107

    Phoenix at L.A. Lakers, 8:30 p.m.

    Monday’s Games

    Utah at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

    Houston at Washington, 6 p.m.

    Indiana at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

    Orlando at Chicago, 7 p.m.

    Miami at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.

    Detroit at L.A. Clippers, 9:30 p.m.

    New Orleans at Golden State, 9:30 p.m.

    Tuesday’s Games

    Atlanta at Cleveland, 6 p.m.

    Minnesota at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.

    Denver at Memphis, 7 p.m.

    Phoenix at Portland, 9 p.m.

    Dallas at L.A. Lakers, 9:30 p.m.

    New Orleans at Sacramento, 9:30 p.m.

    Football

    COLLEGE

    (Overall records in parentheses)

    Big Ten

    West Division

    Minnesota (7-2)    4-2

    Nebraska (7-2)    4-2

    Wisconsin (7-2)    4-2

    Iowa (5-4)    3-3

    Northwestern (4-5)    3-3

    Illinois (3-6)    2-4

    Purdue (3-6)    1-5

    East Division

    Michigan (9-0)    6-0

    Ohio State (8-1)    5-1

    Penn State (7-2)    5-1

    Indiana (5-4)    3-3

    Maryland (5-4)    2-4

    Michigan State (2-7)    0-6

    Rutgers (2-7)    0-6

    Saturday’s Results

    Minnesota 44, Purdue 31

    Wisconsin 21, Northwestern 7

    Indiana 33, Rutgers 27

    Illinois 31, Michigan State 27

    Michigan 59, Maryland 3

    Penn State 41, Iowa 14

    Ohio State 62, Nebraska 3

    NSIC

    North Division

    x-Minn. Duluth (9-1)    6-0

    Bemidji State (7-3)    4-2

    MS-Moorhead (6-4)    4-2

    Northern State (6-4)    4-2

    St. Cloud State (5-5)    4-2

    Minot State (2-8)    1-5

    Mary (1-9)    1-5

    Minn.-Crookston (0-10)    0-6

    South Division

    x-Sioux Falls (10-0)    6-0

    Augustana (7-3)    4-2

    MS-Mankato (7-3)    4-2

    Winona State (7-3)    4-2

    SW Minn. State (5-5)    2-4

    Upper Iowa (3-7)    2-4

    Wayne State (3-7)    2-4

    Concordia-St. Paul (2-8)    0-6

    x-clinched title

    Saturday’s Results

    Minnesota Duluth 75, Mary 14

    Augustana 63, Concordia-St. Paul 31

    Sioux Falls 51, Upper Iowa 7

    Northern State 66, Minnesota-Crookston 14

    Minnesota State-Mankato 41, Wayne State 30

    Minnesota State-Moorhead 42, Bemidji State 41

    Winona State 42, Southwest Minnesota State 27

    St. Cloud State 24, Minot State 0

    UMAC

    x-Northwestern (9-1)    8-1

    Eureka (8-2)    7-2

    MacMurray (8-2)    7-2

    St. Scholastica (7-3)    7-2

    Minn.-Morris (5-4)    5-4

    Westminster (4-6)    4-5

    Iowa Wesleyan (3-7)    3-6

    Crown (2-8)    2-7

    Greenville (2-8)    2-7

    Martin Luther (0-10)    0-9

    x-clinched title

    Saturday’s Results

    St. Scholastica 49, Greenville 21

    Iowa Wesleyan 19, Crown 13

    Northwestern 37, Eureka 15

    Minnesota-Morris 41, Westminster 28

    MacMurray 42, Martin Luther 25

    HOCKEY

    NHL

    Eastern Conference

    Atlantic Division

        GP    W    L    OT    SO    Pts    GF    GA

    Montreal    12    10    1    0    1    21    39    28

    Tampa Bay    12    7    4    0    1    15    40    35

    Ottawa    11    7    4    0    0    14    29    28

    Toronto    12    5    4    2    1    13    37    41

    Detroit    13    6    6    1    0    13    35    35

    Buffalo    11    5    4    1    1    12    25    25

    Boston    11    6    5    0    0    12    26    32

    Florida    12    5    6    0    1    11    32    32

    Metropolitan Division

        GP    W    L    OT    SO    Pts    GF    GA

    NY Rangers    13    10    3    0    0    20    55    29

    Pittsburgh    12    8    2    2    0    18    37    31

    Washington    11    8    2    0    1    17    33    24

    New Jersey    11    5    3    3    0    13    26    25

    Philadelphia    13    6    6    1    0    13    47    48

    Columbus    10    5    3    2    0    12    32    21

    NY Islanders    12    4    6    0    2    10    33    38

    Carolina    11    3    5    3    0    9    29    38

    Western Conference

    Central Division

        GP    W    L    OT    SO    Pts    GF    GA

    Chicago    13    9    3    0    1    19    47    33

    St. Louis    13    7    4    1    1    16    31    34

    Minnesota    11    6    4    1    0    13    33    22

    Dallas    12    4    5    3    0    11    31    38

    Winnipeg    13    5    7    1    0    11    34    41

    Colorado    11    5    6    0    0    10    22    33

    Nashville    11    3    5    1    2    9    28    35

    Pacific Division

        GP    W    L    OT    SO    Pts    GF    GA

    Edmonton    13    9    3    1    0    19    40    31

    San Jose    12    6    6    0    0    12    27    32

    Anaheim    12    5    5    2    0    12    31    29

    Los Angeles    12    6    6    0    0    12    28    32

    Calgary    13    5    7    0    1    11    35    47

    Vancouver    12    4    7    0    1    9    20    34

    Arizona    11    4    7    0    0    8    31    42

    Saturday’s Results

    Colorado 1, Minnesota 0

    St. Louis 2, Columbus 1, OT

    NY Rangers 5, Boston 2

    Toronto 6, Vancouver 3

    Montreal 5, Philadelphia 4

    Buffalo 2, Ottawa 1

    Tampa Bay 4, New Jersey 1

    Edmonton 4, NY Islanders 3, SO

    Washington 4, Florida 2

    Carolina 3, Nashville 2, SO

    Chicago 3, Dallas 2

    Los Angeles 5, Calgary 0

    Pittsburgh 5, San Jose 0

    Sunday’s Results

    St. Louis 5, Colorado 1

    Edmonton 2, Detroit 1

    New Jersey 4, Carolina 1

    Chicago 4, Dallas 3, OT

    NY Rangers 5, Winnipeg 2

    Calgary at Anaheim, 8:30 p.m.

    Today’s Games

    Buffalo at Boston, 6 p.m.

    Vancouver at NY Islanders, 6 p.m.

    Tampa Bay at Florida, 6:30 p.m.

    COLLEGE MEN

    NCHC

        W-L-T-SW    Pts

    Minn. Duluth (7-1-2)    4-0-0-0    12

    Denver (6-2)    2-0-0-0    6

    W. Michigan (5-2-1)    2-2-0-0    6

    Neb. Omaha (4-3-1)    1-1-0-0    3

    Colo. College (3-5)    1-1-0-0    3

    North Dakota (5-3-1)    0-2-0-0    0

    St. Cloud State (4-4)    0-2-0-0    0

    Miami (3-4-2)    0-2-0-0    0

    Friday’s Results

    Minnesota Duluth 5, St. Cloud State 3

    Western Michigan 6, Miami 3

    North Dakota 5, Minnesota 5, OT

    Colorado College 2, Nebraska-Omaha 1

    Saturday’s Results

    Minnesota Duluth 5, St. Cloud State 3

    Nebraska-Omaha 6, Colorado College 4

    Western Michigan 5, Miami 2

    Minnesota 2, North Dakota 0

    BIG TEN

        W-L-T-SW    Pts

    Ohio State (6-1-2)    0-0-0-0    0

    Penn State (7-1-1)    0-0-0-0    0

    Minnesota (4-2-2)    0-0-0-0    0

    Wisconsin (4-4)    0-0-0-0    0

    Michigan (4-3-1)    0-0-0-0    0

    Michigan State (2-55)    0-0-0-0    0

    Friday’s Results

    Penn State 5, Niagara 1

    Michigan State 3, Michigan Tech 2, OT

    Robert Morris 6, Ohio State 2

    North Dakota 5, Minnesota 5, OT

    Northern Michigan 5, Wisconsin 2

    Michigan 4, Arizona State 1

    Saturday’s Results

    Michigan Tech 5, Michigan State 1

    Ohio State 4, Robert Morris 4, OT

    Wisconsin 2, Northern Michigan 0

    Minnesota 2, North Dakota 0

    NCHA

    Friday’s Results

    Aurora 4, Finlandia 2

    Marian 5, Lawrence 2

    Adrian 3, Northland 1

    St. Norbert 7, Lake Forest 0

    Concordia-Wis. 4, MSOE 2

    Saturday’s Results

    Adrian 5, Northland 3

    Aurora 2, Finlandia 0

    Lawrence 2, Marian 1

    Lake Forest 5, St. Norbert 3

    Concordia-Wis. 3, MSOE 3, OT

    WIAC

    Friday’s Results

    Wis.-Stevens Point 3, Gustavus Adolphus 3, OT

    Bethel 6, Wis.-Stout 2

    Wis.-Eau Claire 3, Saint Mary’s 3, OT

    St. Thomas 3, Wis.-River Falls 2

    Saturday’s Results

    Wis.-Superior 2, St. Thomas 1

    Wis.-Stevens Point 5, Bethel 2

    St. Mary’s 5, Wis.-River Falls 3

    Wis.-Stout 2, Gustavus Adolphus 1

    Augsburg 2, Wis.-Eau Claire 1, OT

    COLLEGE WOMEN

    WCHA

        W-L-T-SW    Pts

    Wisconsin (11-0-1)    9-0-1-1    29

    Minnesota (11-1)    9-1-0-0    27

    Minn. Duluth (6-2-2)    5-2-1-1    17

    North Dakota (6-3-1)    5-3-0-0    15

    St. Cloud State (3-6-1)    2-5-1-1    8

    Bemidji State (4-7-1)    2-7-1-0    7

    Ohio State (5-6-1)    1-6-1-0    4

    MS-Mankato (2-9-1)    0-9-1-0    1

    Friday’s Results

    Ohio State 4, Lindenwood 0

    Minnesota 5, Minnesota State-Mankato 0

    Saturday’s Results

    Ohio State 3, Lindenwood 0

    Wisconsin 5, Bemidji State 0

    Sunday’s Results

    Wisconsin 6, Bemidji State 0

    Minnesota 8, Minnesota State-Mankato 1

    NCHA

    Friday’s Results

    Lake Forest 4, St. Scholastica 3

    Marian 2, Concordia-Wis. 1

    Adrian 3, St. Norbert 1

    Augsburg 5, Augsburg 0

    Saturday’s Results

    Lake Forest 4, St. Scholastica 3

    Augsburg 4, Northland 0

    Adrian 6, Concordia-Wis. 1

    WIAC

    Friday’s Results

    St. Catherine 4, Wis.-Superior 1

    Concordia-Moorhead 3, Wis.-Stevens Point 1

    Hamline 4, Wis.-Eau Claire 3, OT

    Wis.-River Falls 7, Bethel 1

    Saturday’s Results

    Wis.-Superior 4, St. Catherine 3

    Wis.-Stevens Point 3, Concordia-Moorhead 3, OT

    Gustavus Adolphus 3, Wis.-Eau Claire 1

    Wis.-River Falls 2, St. Thomas 1

    Soccer

    COLLEGE MEN

    UMAC Tournament

    Saturday’s Result

    Championship

    St. Scholastica 2, Wisconsin-Superior 2, 2OTs (St. Scholastica wins 3-2 in shootout)

    COLLEGE WOMEN

    NSIC Tournament

    Sunday’s Result

    Championship

    At Minot, N.D.

    Minnesota State-Mankato 1, Augustana 0

    UMAC Tournament

    Saturday’s Result

    Championship

    Minnesota-Morris 2, Northland 0

    Volleyball

    COLLEGE WOMEN

    UMAC Tournament

    Saturday’s Result

    Championship

    Northwestern def. Minnesota-Morris 25-18, 25-22, 25-21

    Transactions

    Major League Baseball

    National League

    Chicago Cubs - RHP Jason Hammel has elected free agency.

    New York Mets - CF Yoenis Cespedes has elected free agency.

    St. Louis Cardinals - RHP Jordan Walden has elected free agency.

    Football

    NFL

    Baltimore Ravens - Cut TE Nic Jacobs.

    Dallas Cowboys - Added RB Rod Smith to the practice squad.

    Basketball

    NBA

    Detroit Pistons - Assigned PF Henry Ellenson and SG Michael Gbinije to Grand Rapids (NBADL).

    New York Knicks - Assigned SF Maurice Ndour to Westchester (NBADL), recalled him from Westchester (NBADL). Assigned SG Ron Baker to Westchester (NBADL), recalled him from Westchester (NBADL). Assigned C Marshall Plumlee to Westchester (NBADL), recalled him from Westchester (NBADL). Assigned to Westchester (NBADL). Recalled from Westchester (NBADL).

    Hockey

    NHL

    Edmonton Oilers - Recalled RW Taylor Beck from Bakersfield (AHL).

