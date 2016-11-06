Scoreboard

1. (9) Carl Edwards, Toyota, 129.8 rating, 44.0

2. (2) Joey Logano, Ford, 140.6, 41.0

3. (12) Martin Truex Jr., Toyota, 122.3, 39.0

4. (11) Chase Elliott, Chev., 106.7, 38.0

5. (24) Kyle Busch, Toyota, 90.5, 37.0

6. (3) Kevin Harvick, Chev., 110.8, 35.0

7. (7) Matt Kenseth, Toyota, 100.8, 34.0

8. (31) Kasey Kahne, Chev., 83.3, 33.0

9. (17) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 87.0, 33.0

10. (18) Ryan Newman, Chev., 79.0, 31.0

11. (19) Jimmie Johnson, Chev., 90.0, 30.0

12. (8) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 89.8, 29.0

13. (16) Alex Bowman, Chev., 88.4, 0.0

14. (4) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 90.3, 27.0

15. (5) Kyle Larson, Chev., 95.5, 26.0

16. (20) Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Ford, 69.2, 25.0

17. (14) A.J. Allmendinger, Chev., 68.4, 24.0

18. (25) Greg Biffle, Ford, 64.1, 23.0

19. (15) Jamie McMurray, Chev., 74.2, 22.0

20. (10) Kurt Busch, Chev., 71.2, 21.0

21. (30) Chris Buescher, Ford, 56.5, 20.0

22. (21) Aric Almirola, Ford, 62.2, 19.0

23. (28) Michael McDowell, Chev., 51.5, 18.0

24. (22) Danica Patrick, Chev., 55.1, 17.0

25. (27) Clint Bowyer, Chev., 46.8, 16.0

26. (32) Regan Smith, Chev., 45.5, 15.0

27. (29) Brian Scott, Ford, 50.7, 14.0

28. (6) Paul Menard, Chev., 63.5, 13.0

29. (34) Landon Cassill, Ford, 40.6, 12.0

30. (26) Trevor Bayne, Ford, 41.5, 11.0

31. (23) Tony Stewart, Chev., 49.5, 10.0

32. (37) Michael Annett, Chev., 35.3, 9.0

33. (36) David Ragan, Toyota, 36.4, 9.0

34. (33) Jeffrey Earnhardt, Ford, 31.9, 7.0

35. (38) Reed Sorenson, Toyota, 32.7, 6.0

36. (39) Joey Gase, Ford, 27.8, 0.0

37. (1) Austin Dillon, Chev., Accident, 90.75.0

38. (35) Ryan Ellis, Toyota, 26.8, 0.0

39. (13) Casey Mears, Chev., Accident, 50.22.0

40. (40) Josh Wise, Chev., Electrical, 23.21.0

Race Statistics

Average Speed of Race Winner: 134.541 mph. Time of Race: 3 hours, 16 minutes, 0 seconds. Lead Changes: 12

NASCAR Driver Rating Formula

A maximum of 150 points can be attained in a race.

The formula combines the following categories: Wins, Finishes, Top-15 Finishes, Average Running Position While on Lead Lap, Average Speed Under Green, Fastest Lap, Led Most Laps, Lead-Lap Finish

Basketball

NBA

Eastern Conference

Atlantic

W L Pct GB

Toronto 4 2 .667 —

Boston 3 3 .500 1.0

Brooklyn 2 4 .333 2.0

New York 2 4 .333 2.0

Philadelphia 0 5 .000 3.5

Central

W L Pct GB

Cleveland 6 0 1.000 —

Detroit 4 2 .667 2.0

Milwaukee 4 3 .571 2.5

Chicago 3 3 .500 3.0

Indiana 3 3 .500 3.0

Southeast

W L Pct GB

Charlotte 4 1 .800 —

Atlanta 4 2 .667 .5

Orlando 3 3 .500 1.5

Miami 2 3 .400 2.0

Washington 1 4 .200 3.0

Western Conference

Northwest

W L Pct GB

Oklahoma City 5 1 .833 —

Portland 4 3 .571 1.5

Utah 4 3 .571 1.5

Denver 3 3 .500 2.0

Minnesota 1 4 .200 3.5

Pacific

W L Pct GB

L.A. Clippers 5 1 .833 —

Golden State 4 2 .667 1.0

L.A. Lakers 3 3 .500 2.0

Sacramento 3 5 .375 3.0

Phoenix 2 4 .333 3.0

Southwest

W L Pct GB

San Antonio 5 2 .714 —

Houston 3 3 .500 1.5

Memphis 3 4 .429 2.0

Dallas 1 5 .167 3.5

New Orleans 0 6 .000 4.5

Central

Saturday’s Games

Oklahoma City 112, Minnesota 92

Cleveland 102, Philadelphia 101

Orlando 88, Washington 86

Detroit 103, Denver 86

Indiana 111, Chicago 94

Atlanta 112, Houston 97

Milwaukee 117, Sacramento 91

L.A. Clippers 116, San Antonio 92

Sunday’s Games

Utah 114, New York 109

Portland 100, Memphis 94

Sacramento 96, Toronto 91

Dallas 86, Milwaukee 75, OT

Denver 123, Boston 107

Phoenix at L.A. Lakers, 8:30 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Utah at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

Houston at Washington, 6 p.m.

Indiana at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

Orlando at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Miami at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.

Detroit at L.A. Clippers, 9:30 p.m.

New Orleans at Golden State, 9:30 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Atlanta at Cleveland, 6 p.m.

Minnesota at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.

Denver at Memphis, 7 p.m.

Phoenix at Portland, 9 p.m.

Dallas at L.A. Lakers, 9:30 p.m.

New Orleans at Sacramento, 9:30 p.m.

Football

COLLEGE

(Overall records in parentheses)

Big Ten

West Division

Minnesota (7-2) 4-2

Nebraska (7-2) 4-2

Wisconsin (7-2) 4-2

Iowa (5-4) 3-3

Northwestern (4-5) 3-3

Illinois (3-6) 2-4

Purdue (3-6) 1-5

East Division

Michigan (9-0) 6-0

Ohio State (8-1) 5-1

Penn State (7-2) 5-1

Indiana (5-4) 3-3

Maryland (5-4) 2-4

Michigan State (2-7) 0-6

Rutgers (2-7) 0-6

Saturday’s Results

Minnesota 44, Purdue 31

Wisconsin 21, Northwestern 7

Indiana 33, Rutgers 27

Illinois 31, Michigan State 27

Michigan 59, Maryland 3

Penn State 41, Iowa 14

Ohio State 62, Nebraska 3

NSIC

North Division

x-Minn. Duluth (9-1) 6-0

Bemidji State (7-3) 4-2

MS-Moorhead (6-4) 4-2

Northern State (6-4) 4-2

St. Cloud State (5-5) 4-2

Minot State (2-8) 1-5

Mary (1-9) 1-5

Minn.-Crookston (0-10) 0-6

South Division

x-Sioux Falls (10-0) 6-0

Augustana (7-3) 4-2

MS-Mankato (7-3) 4-2

Winona State (7-3) 4-2

SW Minn. State (5-5) 2-4

Upper Iowa (3-7) 2-4

Wayne State (3-7) 2-4

Concordia-St. Paul (2-8) 0-6

x-clinched title

Saturday’s Results

Minnesota Duluth 75, Mary 14

Augustana 63, Concordia-St. Paul 31

Sioux Falls 51, Upper Iowa 7

Northern State 66, Minnesota-Crookston 14

Minnesota State-Mankato 41, Wayne State 30

Minnesota State-Moorhead 42, Bemidji State 41

Winona State 42, Southwest Minnesota State 27

St. Cloud State 24, Minot State 0

UMAC

x-Northwestern (9-1) 8-1

Eureka (8-2) 7-2

MacMurray (8-2) 7-2

St. Scholastica (7-3) 7-2

Minn.-Morris (5-4) 5-4

Westminster (4-6) 4-5

Iowa Wesleyan (3-7) 3-6

Crown (2-8) 2-7

Greenville (2-8) 2-7

Martin Luther (0-10) 0-9

x-clinched title

Saturday’s Results

St. Scholastica 49, Greenville 21

Iowa Wesleyan 19, Crown 13

Northwestern 37, Eureka 15

Minnesota-Morris 41, Westminster 28

MacMurray 42, Martin Luther 25

HOCKEY

NHL

Eastern Conference

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT SO Pts GF GA

Montreal 12 10 1 0 1 21 39 28

Tampa Bay 12 7 4 0 1 15 40 35

Ottawa 11 7 4 0 0 14 29 28

Toronto 12 5 4 2 1 13 37 41

Detroit 13 6 6 1 0 13 35 35

Buffalo 11 5 4 1 1 12 25 25

Boston 11 6 5 0 0 12 26 32

Florida 12 5 6 0 1 11 32 32

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT SO Pts GF GA

NY Rangers 13 10 3 0 0 20 55 29

Pittsburgh 12 8 2 2 0 18 37 31

Washington 11 8 2 0 1 17 33 24

New Jersey 11 5 3 3 0 13 26 25

Philadelphia 13 6 6 1 0 13 47 48

Columbus 10 5 3 2 0 12 32 21

NY Islanders 12 4 6 0 2 10 33 38

Carolina 11 3 5 3 0 9 29 38

Western Conference

Central Division

GP W L OT SO Pts GF GA

Chicago 13 9 3 0 1 19 47 33

St. Louis 13 7 4 1 1 16 31 34

Minnesota 11 6 4 1 0 13 33 22

Dallas 12 4 5 3 0 11 31 38

Winnipeg 13 5 7 1 0 11 34 41

Colorado 11 5 6 0 0 10 22 33

Nashville 11 3 5 1 2 9 28 35

Pacific Division

GP W L OT SO Pts GF GA

Edmonton 13 9 3 1 0 19 40 31

San Jose 12 6 6 0 0 12 27 32

Anaheim 12 5 5 2 0 12 31 29

Los Angeles 12 6 6 0 0 12 28 32

Calgary 13 5 7 0 1 11 35 47

Vancouver 12 4 7 0 1 9 20 34

Arizona 11 4 7 0 0 8 31 42

Saturday’s Results

Colorado 1, Minnesota 0

St. Louis 2, Columbus 1, OT

NY Rangers 5, Boston 2

Toronto 6, Vancouver 3

Montreal 5, Philadelphia 4

Buffalo 2, Ottawa 1

Tampa Bay 4, New Jersey 1

Edmonton 4, NY Islanders 3, SO

Washington 4, Florida 2

Carolina 3, Nashville 2, SO

Chicago 3, Dallas 2

Los Angeles 5, Calgary 0

Pittsburgh 5, San Jose 0

Sunday’s Results

St. Louis 5, Colorado 1

Edmonton 2, Detroit 1

New Jersey 4, Carolina 1

Chicago 4, Dallas 3, OT

NY Rangers 5, Winnipeg 2

Calgary at Anaheim, 8:30 p.m.

Today’s Games

Buffalo at Boston, 6 p.m.

Vancouver at NY Islanders, 6 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Florida, 6:30 p.m.

COLLEGE MEN

NCHC

W-L-T-SW Pts

Minn. Duluth (7-1-2) 4-0-0-0 12

Denver (6-2) 2-0-0-0 6

W. Michigan (5-2-1) 2-2-0-0 6

Neb. Omaha (4-3-1) 1-1-0-0 3

Colo. College (3-5) 1-1-0-0 3

North Dakota (5-3-1) 0-2-0-0 0

St. Cloud State (4-4) 0-2-0-0 0

Miami (3-4-2) 0-2-0-0 0

Friday’s Results

Minnesota Duluth 5, St. Cloud State 3

Western Michigan 6, Miami 3

North Dakota 5, Minnesota 5, OT

Colorado College 2, Nebraska-Omaha 1

Saturday’s Results

Minnesota Duluth 5, St. Cloud State 3

Nebraska-Omaha 6, Colorado College 4

Western Michigan 5, Miami 2

Minnesota 2, North Dakota 0

BIG TEN

W-L-T-SW Pts

Ohio State (6-1-2) 0-0-0-0 0

Penn State (7-1-1) 0-0-0-0 0

Minnesota (4-2-2) 0-0-0-0 0

Wisconsin (4-4) 0-0-0-0 0

Michigan (4-3-1) 0-0-0-0 0

Michigan State (2-55) 0-0-0-0 0

Friday’s Results

Penn State 5, Niagara 1

Michigan State 3, Michigan Tech 2, OT

Robert Morris 6, Ohio State 2

North Dakota 5, Minnesota 5, OT

Northern Michigan 5, Wisconsin 2

Michigan 4, Arizona State 1

Saturday’s Results

Michigan Tech 5, Michigan State 1

Ohio State 4, Robert Morris 4, OT

Wisconsin 2, Northern Michigan 0

Minnesota 2, North Dakota 0

NCHA

Friday’s Results

Aurora 4, Finlandia 2

Marian 5, Lawrence 2

Adrian 3, Northland 1

St. Norbert 7, Lake Forest 0

Concordia-Wis. 4, MSOE 2

Saturday’s Results

Adrian 5, Northland 3

Aurora 2, Finlandia 0

Lawrence 2, Marian 1

Lake Forest 5, St. Norbert 3

Concordia-Wis. 3, MSOE 3, OT

WIAC

Friday’s Results

Wis.-Stevens Point 3, Gustavus Adolphus 3, OT

Bethel 6, Wis.-Stout 2

Wis.-Eau Claire 3, Saint Mary’s 3, OT

St. Thomas 3, Wis.-River Falls 2

Saturday’s Results

Wis.-Superior 2, St. Thomas 1

Wis.-Stevens Point 5, Bethel 2

St. Mary’s 5, Wis.-River Falls 3

Wis.-Stout 2, Gustavus Adolphus 1

Augsburg 2, Wis.-Eau Claire 1, OT

COLLEGE WOMEN

WCHA

W-L-T-SW Pts

Wisconsin (11-0-1) 9-0-1-1 29

Minnesota (11-1) 9-1-0-0 27

Minn. Duluth (6-2-2) 5-2-1-1 17

North Dakota (6-3-1) 5-3-0-0 15

St. Cloud State (3-6-1) 2-5-1-1 8

Bemidji State (4-7-1) 2-7-1-0 7

Ohio State (5-6-1) 1-6-1-0 4

MS-Mankato (2-9-1) 0-9-1-0 1

Friday’s Results

Ohio State 4, Lindenwood 0

Minnesota 5, Minnesota State-Mankato 0

Saturday’s Results

Ohio State 3, Lindenwood 0

Wisconsin 5, Bemidji State 0

Sunday’s Results

Wisconsin 6, Bemidji State 0

Minnesota 8, Minnesota State-Mankato 1

NCHA

Friday’s Results

Lake Forest 4, St. Scholastica 3

Marian 2, Concordia-Wis. 1

Adrian 3, St. Norbert 1

Augsburg 5, Augsburg 0

Saturday’s Results

Lake Forest 4, St. Scholastica 3

Augsburg 4, Northland 0

Adrian 6, Concordia-Wis. 1

WIAC

Friday’s Results

St. Catherine 4, Wis.-Superior 1

Concordia-Moorhead 3, Wis.-Stevens Point 1

Hamline 4, Wis.-Eau Claire 3, OT

Wis.-River Falls 7, Bethel 1

Saturday’s Results

Wis.-Superior 4, St. Catherine 3

Wis.-Stevens Point 3, Concordia-Moorhead 3, OT

Gustavus Adolphus 3, Wis.-Eau Claire 1

Wis.-River Falls 2, St. Thomas 1

Soccer

COLLEGE MEN

UMAC Tournament

Saturday’s Result

Championship

St. Scholastica 2, Wisconsin-Superior 2, 2OTs (St. Scholastica wins 3-2 in shootout)

COLLEGE WOMEN

NSIC Tournament

Sunday’s Result

Championship

At Minot, N.D.

Minnesota State-Mankato 1, Augustana 0

UMAC Tournament

Saturday’s Result

Championship

Minnesota-Morris 2, Northland 0

Volleyball

COLLEGE WOMEN

UMAC Tournament

Saturday’s Result

Championship

Northwestern def. Minnesota-Morris 25-18, 25-22, 25-21

Transactions

Major League Baseball

National League

Chicago Cubs - RHP Jason Hammel has elected free agency.

New York Mets - CF Yoenis Cespedes has elected free agency.

St. Louis Cardinals - RHP Jordan Walden has elected free agency.

Football

NFL

Baltimore Ravens - Cut TE Nic Jacobs.

Dallas Cowboys - Added RB Rod Smith to the practice squad.

Basketball

NBA

Detroit Pistons - Assigned PF Henry Ellenson and SG Michael Gbinije to Grand Rapids (NBADL).

New York Knicks - Assigned SF Maurice Ndour to Westchester (NBADL), recalled him from Westchester (NBADL). Assigned SG Ron Baker to Westchester (NBADL), recalled him from Westchester (NBADL). Assigned C Marshall Plumlee to Westchester (NBADL), recalled him from Westchester (NBADL). Assigned to Westchester (NBADL). Recalled from Westchester (NBADL).

Hockey

NHL

Edmonton Oilers - Recalled RW Taylor Beck from Bakersfield (AHL).