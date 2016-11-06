Scoreboard
Auto Racing
NASCAR
Sprint Cup Series
AAA Texas 500
Sunday
Fort Worth, Texas
Lap Length: 1.50 miles
1. (9) Carl Edwards, Toyota, 129.8 rating, 44.0
2. (2) Joey Logano, Ford, 140.6, 41.0
3. (12) Martin Truex Jr., Toyota, 122.3, 39.0
4. (11) Chase Elliott, Chev., 106.7, 38.0
5. (24) Kyle Busch, Toyota, 90.5, 37.0
6. (3) Kevin Harvick, Chev., 110.8, 35.0
7. (7) Matt Kenseth, Toyota, 100.8, 34.0
8. (31) Kasey Kahne, Chev., 83.3, 33.0
9. (17) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 87.0, 33.0
10. (18) Ryan Newman, Chev., 79.0, 31.0
11. (19) Jimmie Johnson, Chev., 90.0, 30.0
12. (8) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 89.8, 29.0
13. (16) Alex Bowman, Chev., 88.4, 0.0
14. (4) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 90.3, 27.0
15. (5) Kyle Larson, Chev., 95.5, 26.0
16. (20) Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Ford, 69.2, 25.0
17. (14) A.J. Allmendinger, Chev., 68.4, 24.0
18. (25) Greg Biffle, Ford, 64.1, 23.0
19. (15) Jamie McMurray, Chev., 74.2, 22.0
20. (10) Kurt Busch, Chev., 71.2, 21.0
21. (30) Chris Buescher, Ford, 56.5, 20.0
22. (21) Aric Almirola, Ford, 62.2, 19.0
23. (28) Michael McDowell, Chev., 51.5, 18.0
24. (22) Danica Patrick, Chev., 55.1, 17.0
25. (27) Clint Bowyer, Chev., 46.8, 16.0
26. (32) Regan Smith, Chev., 45.5, 15.0
27. (29) Brian Scott, Ford, 50.7, 14.0
28. (6) Paul Menard, Chev., 63.5, 13.0
29. (34) Landon Cassill, Ford, 40.6, 12.0
30. (26) Trevor Bayne, Ford, 41.5, 11.0
31. (23) Tony Stewart, Chev., 49.5, 10.0
32. (37) Michael Annett, Chev., 35.3, 9.0
33. (36) David Ragan, Toyota, 36.4, 9.0
34. (33) Jeffrey Earnhardt, Ford, 31.9, 7.0
35. (38) Reed Sorenson, Toyota, 32.7, 6.0
36. (39) Joey Gase, Ford, 27.8, 0.0
37. (1) Austin Dillon, Chev., Accident, 90.75.0
38. (35) Ryan Ellis, Toyota, 26.8, 0.0
39. (13) Casey Mears, Chev., Accident, 50.22.0
40. (40) Josh Wise, Chev., Electrical, 23.21.0
Race Statistics
Average Speed of Race Winner: 134.541 mph. Time of Race: 3 hours, 16 minutes, 0 seconds. Lead Changes: 12
NASCAR Driver Rating Formula
A maximum of 150 points can be attained in a race.
The formula combines the following categories: Wins, Finishes, Top-15 Finishes, Average Running Position While on Lead Lap, Average Speed Under Green, Fastest Lap, Led Most Laps, Lead-Lap Finish
Basketball
NBA
Eastern Conference
Atlantic
W L Pct GB
Toronto 4 2 .667 —
Boston 3 3 .500 1.0
Brooklyn 2 4 .333 2.0
New York 2 4 .333 2.0
Philadelphia 0 5 .000 3.5
Central
W L Pct GB
Cleveland 6 0 1.000 —
Detroit 4 2 .667 2.0
Milwaukee 4 3 .571 2.5
Chicago 3 3 .500 3.0
Indiana 3 3 .500 3.0
Southeast
W L Pct GB
Charlotte 4 1 .800 —
Atlanta 4 2 .667 .5
Orlando 3 3 .500 1.5
Miami 2 3 .400 2.0
Washington 1 4 .200 3.0
Western Conference
Northwest
W L Pct GB
Oklahoma City 5 1 .833 —
Portland 4 3 .571 1.5
Utah 4 3 .571 1.5
Denver 3 3 .500 2.0
Minnesota 1 4 .200 3.5
Pacific
W L Pct GB
L.A. Clippers 5 1 .833 —
Golden State 4 2 .667 1.0
L.A. Lakers 3 3 .500 2.0
Sacramento 3 5 .375 3.0
Phoenix 2 4 .333 3.0
Southwest
W L Pct GB
San Antonio 5 2 .714 —
Houston 3 3 .500 1.5
Memphis 3 4 .429 2.0
Dallas 1 5 .167 3.5
New Orleans 0 6 .000 4.5
Central
Saturday’s Games
Oklahoma City 112, Minnesota 92
Cleveland 102, Philadelphia 101
Orlando 88, Washington 86
Detroit 103, Denver 86
Indiana 111, Chicago 94
Atlanta 112, Houston 97
Milwaukee 117, Sacramento 91
L.A. Clippers 116, San Antonio 92
Sunday’s Games
Utah 114, New York 109
Portland 100, Memphis 94
Sacramento 96, Toronto 91
Dallas 86, Milwaukee 75, OT
Denver 123, Boston 107
Phoenix at L.A. Lakers, 8:30 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Utah at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.
Houston at Washington, 6 p.m.
Indiana at Charlotte, 6 p.m.
Orlando at Chicago, 7 p.m.
Miami at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.
Detroit at L.A. Clippers, 9:30 p.m.
New Orleans at Golden State, 9:30 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Atlanta at Cleveland, 6 p.m.
Minnesota at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.
Denver at Memphis, 7 p.m.
Phoenix at Portland, 9 p.m.
Dallas at L.A. Lakers, 9:30 p.m.
New Orleans at Sacramento, 9:30 p.m.
Football
COLLEGE
(Overall records in parentheses)
Big Ten
West Division
Minnesota (7-2) 4-2
Nebraska (7-2) 4-2
Wisconsin (7-2) 4-2
Iowa (5-4) 3-3
Northwestern (4-5) 3-3
Illinois (3-6) 2-4
Purdue (3-6) 1-5
East Division
Michigan (9-0) 6-0
Ohio State (8-1) 5-1
Penn State (7-2) 5-1
Indiana (5-4) 3-3
Maryland (5-4) 2-4
Michigan State (2-7) 0-6
Rutgers (2-7) 0-6
Saturday’s Results
Minnesota 44, Purdue 31
Wisconsin 21, Northwestern 7
Indiana 33, Rutgers 27
Illinois 31, Michigan State 27
Michigan 59, Maryland 3
Penn State 41, Iowa 14
Ohio State 62, Nebraska 3
NSIC
North Division
x-Minn. Duluth (9-1) 6-0
Bemidji State (7-3) 4-2
MS-Moorhead (6-4) 4-2
Northern State (6-4) 4-2
St. Cloud State (5-5) 4-2
Minot State (2-8) 1-5
Mary (1-9) 1-5
Minn.-Crookston (0-10) 0-6
South Division
x-Sioux Falls (10-0) 6-0
Augustana (7-3) 4-2
MS-Mankato (7-3) 4-2
Winona State (7-3) 4-2
SW Minn. State (5-5) 2-4
Upper Iowa (3-7) 2-4
Wayne State (3-7) 2-4
Concordia-St. Paul (2-8) 0-6
x-clinched title
Saturday’s Results
Minnesota Duluth 75, Mary 14
Augustana 63, Concordia-St. Paul 31
Sioux Falls 51, Upper Iowa 7
Northern State 66, Minnesota-Crookston 14
Minnesota State-Mankato 41, Wayne State 30
Minnesota State-Moorhead 42, Bemidji State 41
Winona State 42, Southwest Minnesota State 27
St. Cloud State 24, Minot State 0
UMAC
x-Northwestern (9-1) 8-1
Eureka (8-2) 7-2
MacMurray (8-2) 7-2
St. Scholastica (7-3) 7-2
Minn.-Morris (5-4) 5-4
Westminster (4-6) 4-5
Iowa Wesleyan (3-7) 3-6
Crown (2-8) 2-7
Greenville (2-8) 2-7
Martin Luther (0-10) 0-9
x-clinched title
Saturday’s Results
St. Scholastica 49, Greenville 21
Iowa Wesleyan 19, Crown 13
Northwestern 37, Eureka 15
Minnesota-Morris 41, Westminster 28
MacMurray 42, Martin Luther 25
HOCKEY
NHL
Eastern Conference
Atlantic Division
GP W L OT SO Pts GF GA
Montreal 12 10 1 0 1 21 39 28
Tampa Bay 12 7 4 0 1 15 40 35
Ottawa 11 7 4 0 0 14 29 28
Toronto 12 5 4 2 1 13 37 41
Detroit 13 6 6 1 0 13 35 35
Buffalo 11 5 4 1 1 12 25 25
Boston 11 6 5 0 0 12 26 32
Florida 12 5 6 0 1 11 32 32
Metropolitan Division
GP W L OT SO Pts GF GA
NY Rangers 13 10 3 0 0 20 55 29
Pittsburgh 12 8 2 2 0 18 37 31
Washington 11 8 2 0 1 17 33 24
New Jersey 11 5 3 3 0 13 26 25
Philadelphia 13 6 6 1 0 13 47 48
Columbus 10 5 3 2 0 12 32 21
NY Islanders 12 4 6 0 2 10 33 38
Carolina 11 3 5 3 0 9 29 38
Western Conference
Central Division
GP W L OT SO Pts GF GA
Chicago 13 9 3 0 1 19 47 33
St. Louis 13 7 4 1 1 16 31 34
Minnesota 11 6 4 1 0 13 33 22
Dallas 12 4 5 3 0 11 31 38
Winnipeg 13 5 7 1 0 11 34 41
Colorado 11 5 6 0 0 10 22 33
Nashville 11 3 5 1 2 9 28 35
Pacific Division
GP W L OT SO Pts GF GA
Edmonton 13 9 3 1 0 19 40 31
San Jose 12 6 6 0 0 12 27 32
Anaheim 12 5 5 2 0 12 31 29
Los Angeles 12 6 6 0 0 12 28 32
Calgary 13 5 7 0 1 11 35 47
Vancouver 12 4 7 0 1 9 20 34
Arizona 11 4 7 0 0 8 31 42
Saturday’s Results
Colorado 1, Minnesota 0
St. Louis 2, Columbus 1, OT
NY Rangers 5, Boston 2
Toronto 6, Vancouver 3
Montreal 5, Philadelphia 4
Buffalo 2, Ottawa 1
Tampa Bay 4, New Jersey 1
Edmonton 4, NY Islanders 3, SO
Washington 4, Florida 2
Carolina 3, Nashville 2, SO
Chicago 3, Dallas 2
Los Angeles 5, Calgary 0
Pittsburgh 5, San Jose 0
Sunday’s Results
St. Louis 5, Colorado 1
Edmonton 2, Detroit 1
New Jersey 4, Carolina 1
Chicago 4, Dallas 3, OT
NY Rangers 5, Winnipeg 2
Calgary at Anaheim, 8:30 p.m.
Today’s Games
Buffalo at Boston, 6 p.m.
Vancouver at NY Islanders, 6 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Florida, 6:30 p.m.
COLLEGE MEN
NCHC
W-L-T-SW Pts
Minn. Duluth (7-1-2) 4-0-0-0 12
Denver (6-2) 2-0-0-0 6
W. Michigan (5-2-1) 2-2-0-0 6
Neb. Omaha (4-3-1) 1-1-0-0 3
Colo. College (3-5) 1-1-0-0 3
North Dakota (5-3-1) 0-2-0-0 0
St. Cloud State (4-4) 0-2-0-0 0
Miami (3-4-2) 0-2-0-0 0
Friday’s Results
Minnesota Duluth 5, St. Cloud State 3
Western Michigan 6, Miami 3
North Dakota 5, Minnesota 5, OT
Colorado College 2, Nebraska-Omaha 1
Saturday’s Results
Minnesota Duluth 5, St. Cloud State 3
Nebraska-Omaha 6, Colorado College 4
Western Michigan 5, Miami 2
Minnesota 2, North Dakota 0
BIG TEN
W-L-T-SW Pts
Ohio State (6-1-2) 0-0-0-0 0
Penn State (7-1-1) 0-0-0-0 0
Minnesota (4-2-2) 0-0-0-0 0
Wisconsin (4-4) 0-0-0-0 0
Michigan (4-3-1) 0-0-0-0 0
Michigan State (2-55) 0-0-0-0 0
Friday’s Results
Penn State 5, Niagara 1
Michigan State 3, Michigan Tech 2, OT
Robert Morris 6, Ohio State 2
North Dakota 5, Minnesota 5, OT
Northern Michigan 5, Wisconsin 2
Michigan 4, Arizona State 1
Saturday’s Results
Michigan Tech 5, Michigan State 1
Ohio State 4, Robert Morris 4, OT
Wisconsin 2, Northern Michigan 0
Minnesota 2, North Dakota 0
NCHA
Friday’s Results
Aurora 4, Finlandia 2
Marian 5, Lawrence 2
Adrian 3, Northland 1
St. Norbert 7, Lake Forest 0
Concordia-Wis. 4, MSOE 2
Saturday’s Results
Adrian 5, Northland 3
Aurora 2, Finlandia 0
Lawrence 2, Marian 1
Lake Forest 5, St. Norbert 3
Concordia-Wis. 3, MSOE 3, OT
WIAC
Friday’s Results
Wis.-Stevens Point 3, Gustavus Adolphus 3, OT
Bethel 6, Wis.-Stout 2
Wis.-Eau Claire 3, Saint Mary’s 3, OT
St. Thomas 3, Wis.-River Falls 2
Saturday’s Results
Wis.-Superior 2, St. Thomas 1
Wis.-Stevens Point 5, Bethel 2
St. Mary’s 5, Wis.-River Falls 3
Wis.-Stout 2, Gustavus Adolphus 1
Augsburg 2, Wis.-Eau Claire 1, OT
COLLEGE WOMEN
WCHA
W-L-T-SW Pts
Wisconsin (11-0-1) 9-0-1-1 29
Minnesota (11-1) 9-1-0-0 27
Minn. Duluth (6-2-2) 5-2-1-1 17
North Dakota (6-3-1) 5-3-0-0 15
St. Cloud State (3-6-1) 2-5-1-1 8
Bemidji State (4-7-1) 2-7-1-0 7
Ohio State (5-6-1) 1-6-1-0 4
MS-Mankato (2-9-1) 0-9-1-0 1
Friday’s Results
Ohio State 4, Lindenwood 0
Minnesota 5, Minnesota State-Mankato 0
Saturday’s Results
Ohio State 3, Lindenwood 0
Wisconsin 5, Bemidji State 0
Sunday’s Results
Wisconsin 6, Bemidji State 0
Minnesota 8, Minnesota State-Mankato 1
NCHA
Friday’s Results
Lake Forest 4, St. Scholastica 3
Marian 2, Concordia-Wis. 1
Adrian 3, St. Norbert 1
Augsburg 5, Augsburg 0
Saturday’s Results
Lake Forest 4, St. Scholastica 3
Augsburg 4, Northland 0
Adrian 6, Concordia-Wis. 1
WIAC
Friday’s Results
St. Catherine 4, Wis.-Superior 1
Concordia-Moorhead 3, Wis.-Stevens Point 1
Hamline 4, Wis.-Eau Claire 3, OT
Wis.-River Falls 7, Bethel 1
Saturday’s Results
Wis.-Superior 4, St. Catherine 3
Wis.-Stevens Point 3, Concordia-Moorhead 3, OT
Gustavus Adolphus 3, Wis.-Eau Claire 1
Wis.-River Falls 2, St. Thomas 1
Soccer
COLLEGE MEN
UMAC Tournament
Saturday’s Result
Championship
St. Scholastica 2, Wisconsin-Superior 2, 2OTs (St. Scholastica wins 3-2 in shootout)
COLLEGE WOMEN
NSIC Tournament
Sunday’s Result
Championship
At Minot, N.D.
Minnesota State-Mankato 1, Augustana 0
UMAC Tournament
Saturday’s Result
Championship
Minnesota-Morris 2, Northland 0
Volleyball
COLLEGE WOMEN
UMAC Tournament
Saturday’s Result
Championship
Northwestern def. Minnesota-Morris 25-18, 25-22, 25-21
Transactions
Major League Baseball
National League
Chicago Cubs - RHP Jason Hammel has elected free agency.
New York Mets - CF Yoenis Cespedes has elected free agency.
St. Louis Cardinals - RHP Jordan Walden has elected free agency.
Football
NFL
Baltimore Ravens - Cut TE Nic Jacobs.
Dallas Cowboys - Added RB Rod Smith to the practice squad.
Basketball
NBA
Detroit Pistons - Assigned PF Henry Ellenson and SG Michael Gbinije to Grand Rapids (NBADL).
New York Knicks - Assigned SF Maurice Ndour to Westchester (NBADL), recalled him from Westchester (NBADL). Assigned SG Ron Baker to Westchester (NBADL), recalled him from Westchester (NBADL). Assigned C Marshall Plumlee to Westchester (NBADL), recalled him from Westchester (NBADL). Assigned to Westchester (NBADL). Recalled from Westchester (NBADL).
Hockey
NHL
Edmonton Oilers - Recalled RW Taylor Beck from Bakersfield (AHL).