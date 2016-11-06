Murray scores 3 TDs as Raiders romp past Broncos

The Raiders improved to 7-2, their fastest start through nine games since going 7-2 in 2001, and moved a game ahead of Denver (6-3).

Oakland had 218 net rushing yards to just 33 for Denver.

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr completed 20 of 31 passes for 184 yards. Denver’s Trevor Siemian completed 18 of 37 passes for 283 yards and two touchdowns with one interception.

The Raiders led 20-10 at halftime, and after a scoreless third period, the Broncos got a Brandon McManus 44-yard field goal with 14:56 left. Oakland responded with Sebastian Janikowski’s 35-yard field goal with 8:19 remaining, making it 23-13.

The Raiders quickly got the ball back when linebacker Khalil Mack sacked Siemian for the second time, forced a fumble and recovered at the Denver 39 with 7:13 remaining. One play later, Broncos safety T.J. Ward made an apparent diving interception, but after a video review, the pass was ruled incomplete.

Oakland, aided by two penalties for pass interference and one for holding, drove 39 yards for Murray’s 1-yard touchdown plunge with 6:09 remaining.

Two plays later, Denver running back Kapri Bibbs took caught a screen pass and weaved his way through Oakland’s defense for a 69-yard touchdown with 5:18 left, cutting the lead to 30-20.

Raiders safety Reggie Nelson sealed the win with an interception with two minutes left.

The Raiders outgained Denver 241 yards to 145 in the first half and built a 20-10 lead.

Oakland drove to the Broncos 6-yard line on their first two drives of the game but settled for Janikowski field goals of 24 and 29 yards.

Murray increased Oakland’s lead to 13-0 with a 1-yard touchdown run with 14:07 left in the first half, capping a nine-play, 57-yard drive.

The Broncos went three-and-out on their first four drives of the game, but they marched 84 yards on seven plays for a touchdown on their fifth drive. Siemian hit Jordan Norwood on a 36-yard touchdown pass, cutting Oakland’s lead to 13-7 with 8:22 remaining in the second quarter.

Oakland answered with Murray’s second 1-yard touchdown run, making it 20-7 with 1:39 left in the half. Murray set up the score with a 42-yard burst to Denver’s 24.

McManus drilled a 55-yard field goal on the final play of the half.

NOTES: Raiders DT Stacy McGee (ankle) was inactive, and Denico Autry started in his place. ... Raiders RCB Sean Smith (shoulder) was inactive, and DJ Hayden started in his place. ... Broncos LCB Aqib Talib (back) was inactive, and Bradley Roby replaced him in the starting lineup. ... Broncos ILB Brandon Marshall stood for the pregame national anthem for the first time this season. “I’m encouraged with the many productive discussions and progress that has taken place as the Denver Police department has decided to review its use of force policy,” Marshall wrote on Instagram. ... Before the game, an airplane flew near the Coliseum pulling a sign that read: “VEGAS, IF YOU BUILD IT WE WON’T COME!!”