College football: Alabama has tight hold on AP No. 1

But two new teams climbed into the top 10.

Auburn and Oklahoma moved up three spots each to No. 8 and No. 9, respectively, and Texas A&M fell to No. 10 after losing at home to Mississippi State on Saturday. Texas A&M was No. 4 in the initial 2016 College Playoff Rankings announced last week.

Alabama remained

No. 1 in the AP poll with 60 of 61 first-place votes after its 10-0 win at LSU. Michigan stayed second after routing Maryland 59-3 and received the other first-place vote.

Clemson was at

No. 3, followed by unbeaten Washington, Louisville, Ohio State and Wisconsin at No. 7.

Penn State made the biggest jump, going from No. 20 to No. 12 after routing Iowa 41-14 on Saturday. The Nittany Lions also were No. 12 in the College Football Playoff rankings last week.

Nebraska tumbled in the poll from No. 9 to

No. 21 after a 62-3 loss at Ohio State.

TOP 10

No. 1 Alabama 14, No. 13 LSU 0

Freshman quarterback Jalen Hurts broke open an epic defensive struggle with a 21-yard, fourth-quarter scamper for a touchdown and used his legs to set up a clinching 25-yard field goal by Adam Griffith and lift the Crimson Tide over the Tigers in a Southeastern Conference tussle at Baton Rouge, La.

The teams had combined for 13 punts and two missed field goals in a scoreless tie before Alabama took over at its own 10-yard line late in the third quarter. The drive ended on third-and-9 from the LSU 21 as Hurts rolled to his right and then cut it up the middle of the field for the score, putting Alabama up 7-0 with 13:08 left.

The Crimson Tide (9-0 overall, 6-0 SEC) scored the clincher with 2:41 left on Griffith’s chip shot field goal.

Running back Leonard Fournette was held to 35 yards on 17 carries for LSU (5-3, 3-2) after rushing for a school-record 284 yards against Ole Miss two weeks ago.

No. 5 Washington 66, California 27

The Huskies gave the College Football Playoff selection committee some impressive numbers to chew on in a Pac-12 win Saturday night at Berkeley, Calif.

While handing the Bears (4-5, 2-4 Pac-12) their first home loss of the season, the Huskies (9-0, 6-0) churned out 704 yards of total offense and scored more than 60 points for the second time this season. Five of their touchdowns were on plays of more than 30 yards, including two of more than 60.

Huskies quarterback Jake Browning improved his Heisman Trophy resume by completing 19 of 28 passes for 378 yards and a season-high-tying six touchdowns with no interceptions. His 34 touchdown passes for the season are a school record.

BIG TEN

No. 6 Ohio State 62, Nebraska 3

J.T. Barrett threw for 290 yards and four touchdowns to lead the Buckeyes to the convincing rout over the Cornhuskers on Saturday night at Columbus, Ohio.

The Buckeyes completely dominated the Cornhuskers (7-2, 4-2 Big Ten), who came into the game leading the Big Ten West Division. Barrett completed 26 of 38 passes against a Nebraska defense that couldn’t stop Ohio State (8-1, 5-1). Two of the touchdown passes went to H-back Curtis Samuel, who finished with eight receptions for 137 yards and also rushed for 41 yards on five carries.

No. 12 Penn State 41, Iowa 14

Saquon Barkley rushed for 167 yards and a touchdown, and Trace McSorley completed 11 of 18 passes for 240 yards and two touchdowns as the Nittany Lions routed the Hawkeyes at State College, Pa.

The Nittany Lions (7-2, 5-1) struck quickly and efficiently in the first half, scoring touchdowns on three of six possessions. McSorley hit Saeed Blacknall on a 19-yard pass to cap Penn State’s opening possession and Barkley took off for a 57-yard touchdown run two possessions later.

McSorley went to the air on Penn State’s next series, hooking up with tight end Mike Gesicki on three straight plays, the third a 43-yard gain that set McSorley up for a 1-yard keeper to give Penn State a 21-0 lead.

C.J. Beathard completed 18 of 26 passes for 204 yards with two touchdowns and an interception for the Hawkeyes (5-4, 3-3).