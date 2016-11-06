Packers fall to rebounding Colts

Andrew Luck threw for 281 yards and made two huge third-down passes on the final drive for the Colts (4-5).

The Packers (4-4) appeared to get their offense in gear the previous two weeks, but they took several steps in the wrong direction Sunday. Against an Indianapolis defense that entered the game ranked 29th in total defense, 31st in passing defense and 28th in scoring defense, the Green Bay offense sputtered until a late rally.

Aaron Rodgers finished 26 of 43 for 297 yards with three touchdowns and one interception, but he had only 169 yards through three quarters.

Green Bay’s offensive problems could be summed up on a third-and-6 early in the fourth quarter, when Rodgers threw incomplete on a deep pass to Jordy Nelson against double coverage.

The Colts all but put the game away on the ensuing possession. Luck hit Donte Moncrief for 39 yards on the first play, and Frank Gore barreled through the defense for his second touchdown of the day, this one a 4-yarder that made it 31-13 with 9:35 remaining.

The Packers made things interesting late. Rodgers’ 40-yard completion to Davante Adams set up Rodgers’ 2-yard touchdown toss to Adams. Cornerback Patrick Robinson broke up the two-point play, leaving the score 31-19.

After Green Bay forced a three-and-out, Rodgers went 7 of 7 on an 80-yard scoring drive, hitting Cobb for a 3-yard touchdown to make it 31-26 with 3:29 left.

The Colts, however, survived. On third-and-9, Luck shook off blitzing safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix and threw a strike to tight end Jack Doyle for a gain of 20. Moments later, on third-and-2, Luck lofted a pass to receiver T.Y. Hilton for 27 yards to seal the deal.

The Colts took command late in the first half. Starting at their 4, they drove 96 yards in 15 plays for a touchdown and a commanding 24-10 lead. The key was a third-and-9 from the 5.

With the Packers getting the ball to start the second half, Green Bay appeared poised to swing the momentum if it could get a third-down stop. Instead, Luck hit receiver Phillip Dorsett for 13 to launch an impressive scoring drive. Luck punctuated the march with an 8-yard touchdown pass to Moncrief with 11 seconds left in the half. The fans serenaded the Packers with boos as the team went in for halftime.

It didn’t get any better for the Packers to start the second half. Rodgers had the Packers driving toward the end zone but was intercepted by Darius Butler. Green Bay’s next possession entered the red zone, but the Colts slammed the door. Mason Crosby’s 27-yard field goal made it 24-13 with 1:46 left in the third quarter.

The Colts led 14-10 after an eventful first quarter, kick-started by Indianapolis’ Jordan Todman going untouched on a 99-yard return of the opening kickoff. The Packers answered with a field goal.

Indianapolis added a touchdown, with Luck making downfield connections to Dorsett, Hilton and tight end Dwayne Allen. A misdirection pitch to Gore resulted in an easy 7-yard touchdown for a 14-3 lead.

Clinton-Dix intercepted Luck on the Colts’ next possession. On the final play of the quarter, Rodgers hit Nelson for a 26-yard touchdown. Rodgers coaxed the Colts offside and threw a bullet to the corner of the end zone, with Nelson using his body to prevent Butler from making a play on the ball.

On the first play of the second quarter, Todman returned the kickoff 61 yards. Adam Vinatieri’s 28-yard field goal bumped the Colts’ edge to 17-10.

NOTES: KR Jordan Todman’s touchdown return was the first for the Colts since Week 17 of the 2012 season, when Deji Karim took one back 101 yards vs. Houston. Todman entered the game with 74 career returns and a long of 59 yards. ... The Packers’ inactives list included OLB Clay Matthews (hamstring) for a second consecutive week. WR Randall Cobb, who missed last week’s game with a hamstring injury, was active but didn’t play until the second half. ... Four starters were on the Colts’ inactives list, including G Jack Mewhort and defensive tackle Kendall Langford. ... S Ha Ha Clinton-Dix, who had no interceptions this year before Sunday, also had two interceptions in the 2014 NFC Championship Game. ... Packers QB Aaron Rodgers had a streak of 133 consecutive passes without an interception until he was picked off by Colts CB Darius Butler.