The Lions put Zenner, an Eagan, Minn., native and former South Dakota State star from Brookings, on injured reserve, ending his season.

“My chest took all of the hit,” Zenner said. “My shoulder pads didn’t take any of it, so my chest cavity basically compressed. It was two weeks before I could start exercising. The thing that really hurt for a while was when I would sneeze.”

Zenner recovered in time to participate in spring drills, and now has a bigger role with the team in his second NFL season. Today, the Lions face the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium, Zenner’s second trip back to Minnesota as a pro.

This one is different. In Detroit’s second game last season, a 26-16 loss to the Vikings at TCF Bank Stadium, Zenner played only on special teams.

He figures to run the ball some this time. He has 110 yards on 36 carries this season.

“It’s going to be fun just to be able to play in a new stadium,” Zenner said. “I’ve never been (to U.S. Bank Stadium). That will be exciting on top of being in my home state.”

Zenner anticipates he will have about 20 family members and friends in attendance.

Despite rushing for 2,000 yards in three straight seasons at South Dakota State, an FCS school, Zenner wasn’t taken in the 2015 draft. He signed with the Lions as a free agent, and was hardly a cinch to make the team.

Zenner, though, led the NFL in rushing during the preseason. He carried just twice in Detroit’s first three games last season before he began to get some regular work until his injury.

“It was tough because I felt like I missed an opportunity,” said Zenner, who had 17 carries for 60 yards as a rookie. “I worked very hard to get to the point I was at. But it’s a long year for rookies, so I was able to at least give the rest of my body a break.”

Zenner didn’t run the ball in the first three games this season, but stepped up after the Lions had injury problems at running back. Starter Ameer Abdullah was placed on injured reserve with a foot injury after being hurt in Week 2, and replacement Theo Riddick missed two games last month.

Zenner filled in to rush 14 times for 58 yards on Nov. 16 against the Los Angeles Rams. He had nine carries for 29 yards on Nov. 23 against Washington, including scoring his first NFL touchdown on a 1-yard run.

“He’s been great,” Detroit quarterback Matthew Stafford said. “Zach is one of those guys that whenever his number is called, he’s always ready. … He had a nice couple of games there when we had some guys banged up.”

The versatile Riddick returned last week at Houston and had 11 carries for 56 yards and eight catches for 77 yards in a 20-17 loss. With the Lions trailing much of the game, they threw 41 times and ran just 14 times, with Zenner getting three attempts for two yards.

Zenner expressed some satisfaction at the NFL progress he has made since being undrafted out of a small school, but he knows there is plenty more work to be done.

“It’s been OK so far, but I’ve still got a long way to go to get where I want to be,” he said. “I’m just trying to make the most of the opportunities. I’m not standing on top of the mountain by any means and looking down at how far I’ve come. I’m still climbing.”