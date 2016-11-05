Gophers defense does its part

While far from a perfect 10, the substance is Minnesota is now on its first four-game conference winning streak since 2013, paying thanks to a defense that stiffened up in the second half and an offense that kept churning in Saturday’s 44-31 comeback win over Purdue at TCF Bank Stadium.

After close losses to Penn State and Iowa to open the Big Ten schedule, the Gophers (7-2 overall, 4-2 Big Ten) have produced victories against Maryland, Rutgers, Illinois and now Purdue (3-6, 1-5).

“It’s a position that, after our first two conference games, nobody gave us a chance in hell of being here and said that the season was over,” Gophers coach Tracy Claeys said. “We just kept battling.”

With a 34-32 win over Rutgers on Oct. 22 and a 28-23 halftime deficit to Purdue on Saturday, Claeys acknowledged, “It could have been easier, sure.”

While Minnesota took care of business against Purdue — which fired coach Darrell Hazell after a poor start in October — the competition will ratchet up next Saturday against Big Ten West contender Nebraska in Lincoln.

Under wide receiver coach-turned-interim head coach Gerad Parker, Purdue gave the Gophers fits with its pass-centric offense in the first half. But in the second half, the Boilermakers scored only three points and totaled 162 yards.

“They did an awful good job of shutting them down,” Claeys said of his defense.

Running back Rodney Smith gave the Gophers the lead at 30-28 with a 7-yard run early in the third quarter and iced the game with a 14-yard touchdown with 1:30 remaining. He had his sixth 100-yard rushing game of the season, finishing with 153 yards on 24 carries and three TDs.

Gophers quarterback Mitch Leidner had a rushing score in between Smith’s second-half scores. His 9-yard keeper made Minnesota’s lead 37-28.

At halftime, the Gophers heard a chorus of boos from some of the 42,832 fans as they ran into the tunnel to the locker room. Disaster had struck in the final 15 seconds of the half.

Holding a 23-21 lead at their 23-yard line, Leidner threw an interception on a pass intended for Drew Wolitarsky. Purdue cornerback Antonio Blackmon made the pick and returned it to Minnesota’s 2.

Claeys said he wanted to throw it deep, but that message wasn’t properly relayed.

“That’s my fault completely,” he said. “That’s what I wanted to get done and it just didn’t get communicated that way.”

Leidner, who finished 14-for-23 for 231 yards, no touchdowns and one interception, said he was trying to quickly find Wolitarsky. It appeared the four wide receivers were running “vertical” routes intended to be connected with well downfield.

“Then I just kinda got stuck,” Leidner said. “Coach let me know after that he wanted that thing thrown deep to give us an opportunity to go from there. Just one of those good learning moments.”

On the next play, Purdue quarterback David Blough threw a 2-yard touchdown pass to Brycen Hopkins to steal back the lead, 28-23.

Blough’s first strike of the game was a 20-yard pass to a leaping Cole Herdman over linebacker Jon Celestin. The second connection was Blough’s 89-yard pass to Cameron Posey, with safety Damarius Travis a step behind in coverage.

The final big play of the half was Blough’s 5-yard slant to DeAngelo Yancey, who slid inside of Jalen Myrick and raced 60 total yards for a touchdown and a 21-20 lead with three minutes left in the half.

Claeys said the defense went with more help from safeties in the second half. The result was a minuscule field goal for Purdue.

“That was a big deal for us,” Myrick said. “We had to come back pretty much, we were backed into a corner and you know we had to fight our way out of it as a defense.”