Saints, Olson end season on high notes

Olson, a sophomore from Esko, finished with 87 receiving yards while setting a program record for touchdown receptions in a season with 18.

The Saints (7-3 overall, 7-2 UMAC) honored their 10 seniors, including quarterback Kyle Stepka, who threw for 122 yards and three touchdowns while adding a rushing touchdown. Sophomore Ben Buthe, who like Stepka hails from New Prague, Minn., paced the ground game with 103 rushing yards and a touchdown.

Another senior, linebacker August Marleau of Deer River, led the defense with nine tackles.

George Harris threw for 119 yards and two touchdowns to lead Greenville (2-8, 2-7), which had nearly as many yards as the Saints (333 to 321) but turned the ball over three times.

Greenville 0-0-7-14—21

St. Scholastica 7-28-14-0—49

CSS — Aaron Olson 47 pass from Kyle Stepka (Donovan Blatz kick)

CSS — Olson 7 pass from Stepka (Blatz kick)

CSS — Stepka 11 run (Blatz kick)

CSS — Jack Peru 9 run (Blatz kick)

CSS — Clay Redd II 17 pass from Dakota Paulson (Blatz kick)

G — Jonny Pruiett 1 run (Bradley Stubbs kick)

CSS — Olson 33 pass from Stepka (Blatz kick)

CSS — Ben Buthe 2 run (Blatz kick)

G — Corbin Quinonez 4 pass from George Harris (Stubbs kick)

G — John Dudley 52 pass from Harris (Stubbs kick)