Senior sendoff for Bulldogs football

If that is the case, they made it one to remember.

Bofferding rushed for 109 yards and two touchdowns, and fellow senior Drew Bauer threw for 173 yards and three touchdowns — all in one half of work — to lead No. 18 UMD to a 75-14 rout of Mary in an NSIC North Division game before 2,268 on Senior Day.

“I’d describe that as very emotional,” Bofferding said. “This is something I’ve looked forward to for a long time. Being a fifth-year senior, I made sure to take a step back to realize everything that has got me to this point, and all the people who have helped me along the way. It’s a very special day.”

It was the ninth straight win for the Bulldogs (9-1), who forced seven turnovers by Mary (1-9). UMD, which extended its school-record home winning streak to 22 games, closes the regular season next week at St. Cloud State looking primed for the playoffs after capturing its ninth straight North Division title. The 75 points were just three shy from breaking the program record of 77 points in a 2014 win over Minnesota-Crookston.

Bofferding scored on runs of 3 yards and 79 yards in the first six minutes, and the rout was on. Every senior saw extensive playing time except for injured running back Darren Walker, who still dressed up for the occasion (there were lots of photos afterward).

Walker is expected back next week but Bofferding, normally a receiver, will still see plenty of time in the backfield. And who could argue?

The 5-foot-8 dynamo from Marshall, Minn., has now scored an incredible 11 TDs in his last three games. He has 18 touchdowns this season — six more than Mary — ranking in the top 10 nationally.

“Offensively, we’re playing very good football right now,” Bofferding said. “I’ve played with these seniors for five years now, so to play the game that we did means a lot. I got to watch the guys in the second half keep pounding away. It was fun.”

Leading 54-14 at halftime, UMD’s five offensive starters, Bauer, Bofferding, Peter Bateman, Connor Randall and Willy Westerman, played one offensive play in the second half — rather fittingly, a Bofferding run — before coming out, their day done.

“Beau Bofferding has been tremendous for us, and he’s stepped up in a way we knew he would,” UMD coach Curt Wiese said. “If Darren returns next week, he’s our starting tailback, but that just gives us more flexibility to move Beau around. He won’t come off the field. It’s been a pleasure to coach Beau and the rest of these seniors, and what they’ve meant to our football team. It’s not just about the wins.”

Mary was outmanned. Playing with a depleted offensive line and a fourth-string quarterback in Nick McCann, they needed some breaks but instead fumbled the ball away five times to go with two interceptions. You won’t win in Duluth doing that.

Zack Graves caught a 4-yard touchdown pass, and his brother, Connor, returned a kickoff 87 yards for another score to lead the Marauders.

“The turnovers were the story of the game,” Mary coach Josh Kotelnicki said. “There’s not much else to it. It’s our job as coaches to help the kids, but sometimes it’s hard to help a kid in the middle of a game. You can put other people in there, but that’s not what you want to do, either, because then you’re hurting the kid’s confidence. And we need to be able to run the ball better, and stop the run better.”

Former Cook County product Kale Boomer paced UMD with eight tackles, while junior Karl Finkel was a disruptive force on the defensive line. Bishop McDonald return an interception 58 yards before fumbling into the end zone, where it was recovered for a touchdown by teammate Zach Bassuener.

It was that kind of day for Mary.

Mary 0-14-0-0—14

Minnesota Duluth 26-28-7-14—75

First Quarter

UMD — Beau Bofferding 3 run (pass failed), 12:14

UMD — Bofferding 79 run (Tyler McLaughlin kick), 9:36

UMD — Jack Sims 4 pass from Bauer (McLaughlin kick), 8:24

UMD — Jaleen Jones 41 run (kick failed), 0:36

Second Quarter

UMD — Obi Ibeneme 35 pass from Bauer (McLaughlin kick), 13:51

UMD — Zach Bassuener fumble recovery in end zone (McLaughlin kick), 9:19

UM — Zack Graves 4 pass from Nick McCann (Cody Goetz kick), 4:16

UMD — Jones 3 run (McLaughlin kick), 1:51

UM — Connor Graves 87 kick return (Goetz kick), 1:37

UMD — Sims 4 pass from Bauer (McLaughlin kick), 0:35

Third Quarter

UMD — Mike Rybarczyk 9 run (McLaughlin kick), 0:34

Fourth Quarter

UMD — Bruce Heim 11 run (McLaughlin kick), 14:19

UMD — Heim 6 run (McLaughlin kick), 7:58

UM UMD

First downs 14 32

Rushes-yards 36-152 43-349

Passing 97 261

Comp-Att-Int 13-25-2 22-35-0

Kick returns-yards 9-215 3-113

Punts-yards 6-35.5 2-39

Fumbles-lost 7-5 1-0

Penalties-yards 4-42 6-75

Time of possession 28:35 31:25

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING — UM, Z. Graves 6-62, C. Graves 2-27, Doan 3-19, Vrooman 6-18, Buster 4-17, Guptill 1-13, Court 3-7, Podoll 3-4, McCann 8- (-15). UMD, Bofferding 9-109, Jones 7-72, Heim 11-59, Bauer 4-44, Ben Everhart 2-38, Rybarczyk 5-30, Jason Balts 2-11.

PASSING — McCann 13-25-1-97. UMD, Bauer 13-17-3-173, Rybarczyk 6-13-0-55, Everhart 3-5-0-33.

RECEIVING — UM, Saicedo 1-35, Z. Graves 3-20, C. Graves 2-16, Mackendanz 1-15, Geiger 1-10, Vrooman 3-2, Guptill 1-1, Doan 1-(-2). UMD, Ibeneme 6-93, Nick Eliason 5-63, Nate Ricci 4-58, Balts 3-32, Sims 2-8, Alex Lashinski 1-6, Nick Larson 1-1.