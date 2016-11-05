On Senior Day, senior quarterback Drew Bauer threw for 173 yards and three touchdowns, and senior Beau Bofferding rushed for 109 yards and two more scores as the Bulldogs (9-1) won their ninth straight game in what may be the team's final home game of the season. UMD, which was ranked fifth in the most recent Region Three rankings, needs to finish in the top four in order to host an NCAA Division II first-round playoff game.

Mary, which struggled moving the ball and with turnovers, fell to 1-9.