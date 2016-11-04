College football: UMD's Hehn inspired by brother

That’s because you will never hear Hehn say, “poor me.” It’s not part of his vocabulary, but “can” and “do” very much are.

While Hehn’s positive attitude has been an inspiration to his teammates, sticking it out through two knee operations, he said the real inspiration is his older brother, Derek, who is confined to a wheelchair due to cerebral palsy, a disorder caused by abnormal development or damage to the brain that hinders movement.

“I always think about Derek and how he never got the chance to play football,” Cameron Hehn said. “Life could be a lot worse, so I always try to stay positive.”

Today is Senior Day as the Bulldogs (8-1) host Mary (1-8) in an NSIC North Division game at 1 p.m. It is the last regular-season home game and perhaps the last time UMD’s 14 seniors play at Malosky Stadium.

“It went fast,” Hehn said. “It’s crazy this is possibly the last home game, but it’s been fun.”

Hehn admits he thinks about the what ifs if he hadn’t come to Duluth, but he also realizes injuries happen everywhere.

“I do look back and think about decisions,” he said. “I’ve had a lot of ups and downs, but there are definitely worse injuries and worse things out there. I’m definitely glad I’ve been in Duluth for it all, because I wouldn’t have made it without my roommates and teammates.”

Hehn (pronounced “Heen”) played football and basketball for Pewaukee High School, but his home address is the Milwaukee suburb of Waukesha, Wis. You might remember Waukesha as the home of the first legal forward pass in football history, thrown by St. Louis University halfback Bradbury Robinson against host Carroll College on Sept. 5, 1906.

Hehn graduated from Pewaukee in 2012 and chose UMD because he wanted to pursue mechanical engineering, with the football program and city also being a good fit. He has maintained a 3.2 grade-point average and will earn his degree this spring.

Hehn got off to a slow start. He fractured his right kneecap the second week of fall camp his freshman year after his knee dislocated while planting his foot. He had barely been on campus a week.

“That was a pretty big bummer,” Hehn said. “I went through my first couple months of college on crutches and in pain. It was a rough way to start your college career.”

At least it was a good conversation starter.

“It was,” Hehn said, laughing. “This is how the cards were dealt, so you just have to go with what you’ve got.”

Hehn had about four or five months of rehab. He came back to serve in a backup role for the Bulldogs the next two seasons. He would have started at right tackle as a junior last fall, but the last scrimmage of fall camp, he fractured his other kneecap after another player fell into his knee. While the first injury was more of a fluke, the second injury was just football.

Hehn had another surgery followed by six months of rehab after problems with the kneecap healing.

“They wouldn’t really let me do anything until the kneecap properly healed,” Hehn said. “I thought about quitting a good amount. I didn’t even know how well I’d come back, and it wasn’t getting better, even though I was putting in a lot of time. I had some good talks with my parents about it, but I guess I just couldn’t give it up. The game means a lot to me, as do my teammates. I didn’t want to stop playing football with them.”

Hehn didn’t start running again until late last spring and was limited during spring ball, participating in non-contact drills. Hehn could still lift weights to work his upper body but could only rehab his lower body, creating a top-heavy Popeye.

“I know,” Hehn said, laughing, “and I feel like it, too. There is definitely a mental barrier you have to cross that is almost harder than the physical one.”

Hehn played a lot in last week’s 54-23 victory at Minnesota-Crookston, including the entire fourth quarter.

“Practice is fun and all, but getting in the games is what it’s all about,” he said.

Hehn could have been a two-year starter at tackle for the Bulldogs but UMD coach Curt Wiese said Hehn doesn’t dwell on that.

“Cameron has been a tremendous leader and positive influence to everyone who is around him,” Wiese said. “He’s always smiling, is upbeat and works hard. You look back on his career, and he might not show up statistically in a lot of games, but he has affected our program in a lot of ways he might not even know. I look up to him. He’s had some opportunities taken away from him, but it has never affected his ability to focus on what’s important.”

And that is being a good student and person. The 6-foot-6, 285-pound Hehn said he learned to appreciate each day and opportunity from his older brother.

“Derek can’t walk or talk with his cerebral palsy, but he’s awesome,” Cameron said. “He’s always been my big brother, even if he’s a lot smaller than me.

“Derek is a big fan. He has been up here for all the home games this year, and it’s always good seeing him in the stands. He’s got all the gear and loves coming to games. Without him and my parents, there’s no way I would have made it through any of this. Whenever it gets tough, I think of him. He’s always been my inspiration.”

