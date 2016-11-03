UMD football in familiar spot in region

UMD checked in at No. 5 in the rankings that help determine the NCAA Division II playoff field, slipping a spot despite trouncing Minnesota-Crookston 54-23 on the road last weekend.

Most of this would matter little — the main thing is getting in — except that the difference between Nos. 4 and 5 is the difference between being home and away. Seven teams make the regional field, with the top team receiving a first-round bye and Nos. 2-4 hosting 5-7.

Northwest Missouri State (9-0), Sioux Falls (9-0), Harding (9-0) and Emporia State (8-1) are ranked ahead of the Bulldogs.

If UMD (8-1) stays put with two weeks remaining in the regular season, Saturday’s regular-season home finale against Mary (1-8) would be the last game at Malosky Stadium for the team’s 14 seniors. And that does matter.

“We have Senior Day this weekend, which is a special day for us, but we definitely don’t want this to be our last one,” UMD senior linebacker Beau Bates said. “That No. 4 seed would be nice so we could host a playoff game one more time but we have to focus on this weekend before we can talk about playoffs.”

UMD coach Curt Wiese serves on the eight-member Super Region Three committee. Previous UMD coaches described the process in simpler terms, but Wiese said these criteria are part of the formula used to determine the rankings:

-- Win/loss record

-- Strength of schedule

-- Opponents’ strength of schedule

-- Wins over opponents .500 or better

-- Win/loss record on the road against opponents .500 or better

Margin of victory means nothing, which is a good thing for those who remember how Division I teams used to try to impress the pollsters by running up the score.

There is discussion among region committee members and everyone has a vote, but ultimately, the final determination of who makes the playoff field rests with the national committee.

“If we end up in the national playoffs, we’re fortunate to be there,” Wiese said. “The rankings aren’t something we put a ton of stock into, but it would certainly be nice to have a game at Malosky Stadium in the national playoffs. But if we don’t, we’ll go on the road and be excited about that opportunity.”

In both 2012 and 2014, the Bulldogs fell in the region rankings after victories. The unbeaten 2014 team slipped from No. 1 to No. 3 after a 77-3 win over Minnesota-Crookston.

UMD plays in the 16-team NSIC, but in the weaker North Division. With all league teams playing 11 conference games, there are no nonconference games to see how the league stacks up against other leagues.

“It is what it is,” Wiese said. “The reality is starting to set in for most of our seniors that their football careers are coming to an end, and they want to extend it as long as they can.”

Besides sentimental reasons, UMD is very good at home, having won 21 straight there. The Bulldogs have gone 54-4 at Malosky Stadium since the 2008 opener, 61-1 vs. NSIC competition during that span and 30-0 against North Division opponents.

“Malosky Stadium has been a special place for all of us,” Wiese said. “We’ll find out in two weeks.”

UMD beat a winless opponent in Crookston last week; hence the slip in the rankings, and faces a one-win team in Mary this week, so the potential is there for another slip. The Bulldogs close at St. Cloud State (4-5). Of course, all this talk will be a moot point should UMD lose.

“All we can control is what we can control, and that’s winning out these next two weeks,” Bates said.

Sack attack

Bates leads UMD with 11 quarterback sacks this season, a remarkable feat for an inside linebacker.

If one thing UMD defensive coordinator John Steger has figured out over the years, it’s that the quickest way to the quarterback is a straight line.

“Our defensive coordinator loves bringing the pressure,” Bates said. “I’m just glad the defensive linemen can pick up the blocks for me, allowing me to make some plays.”

Wiese called Bates as good as UMD has had. Bates, a 6-foot, 235-pounder from Excelsior, Minn., often comes on a delayed blitz. He combines great feet, good agility and tremendous instincts.

Bates had 3 1/2 sacks last week and is now just four shy of Russ Rabe’s season record of 15 sacks set in 2003. The Bulldogs have 40 sacks as a team, just nine shy of the team record of 49 set in 2008, the year of UMD’s first national championship.

“We’ve been really good defensively when we’ve been able to put pressure on the quarterback, and we’ve struggled in the games where we haven’t,” Wiese said.

Weather or not

It’s officially November, but this fall, it’s been hard to tell as it has felt like late September. Saturday’s forecast calls for more good weather, with highs in the low 60s.

“Looks like great weather,” Wiese corrected. “We’re not complaining. It’s been a great fall for football, it really has.”