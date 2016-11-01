Bye week saps Vikings' momentum

The Vikings were the NFL’s last undefeated team when they went into their Week 6 bye. Since then, they’re 0-2 and have been outscored 41-20 after losing to the lowly Chicago Bears 20-10 on Monday night at Soldier Field in Chicago.

“It’s frustrating,’’ defensive end Everson Griffen said after the game. “We were 5-0 coming off the bye, bye week you know and ... I don’t know.’

Minnesota players were off Tuesday, and coach Mike Zimmer canceled a news conference because he had what the team called a “minor medical procedure” in the morning. He is scheduled to address the media today when the team returns to practice.

Minnesota is host to Detroit (4-4) on Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium, a game that suddenly has real implications in the NFC North race.

“You have to put (Monday’s loss) behind you,” cornerback Xavier Rhodes said. “We have a short week against Detroit.’’

Nevertheless, a 21-10 loss at Philadelphia on Oct. 23 and Monday’s loss have been alarming. The offense has struggled in both games, and against the Bears, the defense struggled for the first time this season, allowing 403 total yards — 158 on the ground.

Playing behind a porous offensive line, quarterback Sam Bradford was sacked five times, making it 11 in the past two games. Before then, he was 4-0 as a starter while being sacked a total of eight times.

“We’re just doing a lot of things that aren’t good football,” Bradford said. “It takes 11 guys every play for an offense to go. Right now, there are too many plays where we don’t have 11 guys pulling in the same direction.

“The last two weeks haven’t gone our way. We haven’t played well. It’s not the same team that came out and started 5-0.”

Bradford, though, believes the Vikings can return to their previous form.

“We still have that same team in that locker room,” Bradford said. “I believe in all those guys. I think everyone in there believes we have a special team. … We just have to figure out the way that we did it, what the formula was those first five weeks.”

On difference: In their first five games, the Vikings had zero turnovers; against the Eagles, they had four. And while there were none in Chicago, Bradford was under pressure throughout the game, and the running game managed just 57 yards on 18 carries.

The defense, the backbone of the team, was surprisingly shaky.

“We’ve got to get ourselves back on track,” Griffen said. “Our confidence level is still high. We’re still a good football team. But now we’ve got to go out and prove it each and every week. … We’ve got to be hard critics of ourselves.’’

The Vikings still rank first in the NFL in scoring defense, allowing 14.9 points. They dropped from first to second in the league in total defense, with their average yards per game allowed rising from 279.5 to 297.1.

On offense, Minnesota is 31st out of 32 teams in both yards per game (293.3) and rushing yards (70.3 yards a game). But wide receiver Stefon Diggs, who caught a 25-yard TD pass from Bradford with 5:41 left in the game for the Vikings’ only touchdown, insists he isn’t worried.

“I’ve got 100 percent faith in my guys,” Diggs said. “We’ve bounced back from worse. We don’t really need anybody but the guys in the locker room to have faith.”

