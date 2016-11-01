"My client Percy Harvin has come out of retirement to sign with the Buffalo Bills for the remainder of the season!" agent Greg Barnett posted at 10:49 a.m. ET.

The one-year contract for eight games is worth $1 million plus incentives, according to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport.

Harvin caught 19 passes for 218 yards last season before being shut down due to hip and knee injuries. The 28-year-old announced his retirement in April, but his next game for the Bills (4-4) could come against his former team, the Seattle Seahawks (4-2-1), on Monday night.

Harvin could provide a jolt to a receiving corps that has been decimated by injury. With Sammy Watkins on injured reserve, fellow wideout Robert Woods leads the team in receptions (29) and receiving yards (290) while Marquise Goodwin has a club-best three touchdowns.

Harvin has played for three teams since the start of the 2014 season and has played in more than nine games just once since posting career highs of 87 catches for 967 yards and six touchdowns for the Minnesota Vikings in 2011 -- and that came in a 2014 season split between Seattle (five games) and the New York Jets (eight).

The well-traveled Harvin was a first-round pick of the Vikings in 2009.

The Seahawks traded three draft picks -- selections in the first, third and seventh rounds -- forHarvin and gave him a six-year, $67 million deal in 2013. Before he was ever on the field,Harvin needed hip surgery.

Other than a memorable Super Bowl performance in the win over the Denver Broncos at MetLife Stadium in which he returned the second half kickoff for a touchdown, Harvin will be remembered more for the reasons it didn't work in Seattle. That included alleged fistfights with teammates.

The Seahawks traded him to the Jets in the middle of the 2014 season. After part of a season there, Harvin joined coach Rex Ryan and receivers coach Sanjay Lal in the move up to Buffalo and played in just five games but again caused concern away from the field -- including choosing not to join the team for a regular-season game in London.

Since leaving Minnesota via trade after the 2012 season, Harvin has 71 receptions and two touchdowns.