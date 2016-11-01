Vikings QB Bradford laments missed throw to Diggs

In Minnesota's 20-10 loss to Chicago, Bradford was sacked five times. He said he got good protection, though, in the first quarter when Minnesota was trailing 3-0 and he overthrew Stefon Diggs after he was wide open deep down the middle of the field.

"I missed some things early that could have changed it for us,'' Bradford said. "The deep ball to Diggs, if I was able to hit that one, I think that could have sparked us. ... I have to make that play. That's a throw I have to make.''

The Vikings were facing second-and-10 at the 50 when Diggs got open for what likely would have been a touchdown had Bradford hit him. Minnesota then failed to get a first down and had to punt.

Bradford completed 23 of 37 passes for 228 yards with one touchdown. He has been sacked 11 times in the past two games, but didn't want to point the finger at the offensive line.

"Regardless of what's going on upfront, I have to figure out a way to move the football down the field,'' Bradford said.

Bradford has been saying all season the Vikings are at their best when they have a balanced attack. Once again, it wasn't balanced.

The Vikings ran 18 times for just 57 yards. That was worse than their average coming in of 74.3 rushing yards per game.

"It's just something we have to figure out how to get going,'' Bradford said. "They did a good job taking it away. ... When we're not balanced, when we're not able to come out and stay balanced, it makes it tough on us.''

It was a tough night all around for the Vikings (5-2), who dropped their second straight. He insisted, though, they didn't take the Bears (2-6) lightly.

"I don't think so,'' he said. "We had a great week of practice. I thought everyone was focused. We just didn't come out and execute.''

Diggs finished with eight catches for 76 yards, including a 25-yard touchdown reception with 5:41 left in the game. It was touchdown that Diggs didn't score, though, that really irked Bradford.