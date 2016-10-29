Saints rally to top Westminster

Junior Jack Peru scored the Saints’ game-tying touchdown on a 17-yard run with 3:30 to play in the game and sophomore kicker Donovan Blatz sent the game-winning extra point through. Less than two minutes earlier, Latif Adams scored for Westminster on an 8-yard touchdown, but Blue Jays kicker Ian Pletenik missed the extra point to keep the Saints within six.

Westminster took a 14-0 lead in the first quarter via a pair of touchdown passes. The Saints finally launched their comeback early in the fourth quarter as senior Chico Ortiz scored on a 45-yard run with 12:50 to play. Less than two minutes later, senior quarterback Kyle Stepka hit sophomore wide receiver Aaron Olson of Esko for a 25-yard touchdown pass to tie the game at 14-14.

Stepka completed 15 of 32 passes for 169 yards, a touchdown and interception. He also rushed for 69 yards on 12 carries. Olson caught four passes for 80 yards and a TD.

The Saints intercepted three passes, including one at the Westminster 45-yard line with 1:17 to play.

Despite the narrow win, the Saints were eliminated from UMAC contention — and an NCAA Division III playoff berth — when Eureka and Northwestern each won.

St. Scholastica 0-0-0-21—21

Westminster 14-0-0-6—20

W — Mike Washington 4 pass from Trent White (Ian Pletenik kick)

W — Washington 49 pass from White (Pletenik kick)

CSS — Chico Ortiz 45 run (Donovan Blatz kick)

CSS — Aaron Olson 25 pass from Kyle Stepka (Blatz kick)

W — Latif Adams 8 run (kick failed)

CSS — Jack Peru 17 run (Blatz kick)