Johnson had six receptions, which remains his career high, for 87 yards. After the game, he was approached by then-Bears receiver Brandon Marshall, a six-time Pro Bowl selection now with the New York Jets.

“He didn’t even know who I was before the game,’’ said Johnson, whose Vikings play Monday night at Chicago. “I’m sure not too many people did. He came up to me and (quarterback) Teddy (Bridgewater) and he told Teddy, ‘You didn’t tell me you had him.’ And Teddy was like, ‘We picked up him up not long ago.’ And (Marshall) was like, ‘You’re good, man, just keep grinding.’ ’’

The Vikings lost 21-13, but Johnson remembers it being his breakout game. Johnson also had a significant moment last year at Chicago, when Minnesota won 23-20. Johnson had lost his starting job earlier in the season after suffering a broken rib. But he came off the bench in the Nov. 1, 2015 game and caught a 35-yard pass that led to a 36-yard game-winning field goal by Blair Walsh on the final play.

The 6-foot-2, 217-pound Johnson has returned this season to the starting lineup, but has just six catches for 92 yards in six games. He’s hoping to get his season jump-started with another big moment in Chicago.

“Even when nobody else wants to believe in me, I will continue to believe in myself,’’ said Johnson, taken by Green Bay in the seventh round of the 2013 draft. “I can play at a high level. I’m a unique player. Not many people in this league or on this team are blessed with the size, speed and quickness and route running and stuff that I do. I just got to be able to put it all together, so when the time comes, I’m there.’’

The timing often has been right for Johnson at Soldier Field.

Sendejo, McKinnon out

The Vikings on Monday night at Chicago will be without at least two key players.

Ruled out Saturday were safety Andrew Sendejo and running back Jerick McKinnon, who both suffered ankle injuries last weekend at Philadelphia and didn’t practice all week.

Wide receiver Cordarrelle Patterson (concussion), the team’s kickoff returner, and cornerback Marcus Sherels (wrist), who returns punts, were both listed as questionable after being hurt against the Eagles. Vikings coach Mike Zimmer said he expects Patterson, who was limited in practice Saturday, to play but wouldn’t speculate on the status of Sherels, who didn’t practice all week.

Also ruled out were defensive tackle Sharrif Floyd (knee), who hasn’t played since the Sept. 11 opener, and offensive lineman Zac Kerin (hand).

Also listed as questionable were tight end MyCole Pruitt (knee) and wide receiver Jarius Wright (ankle).