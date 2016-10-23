Brian Murphy column: Vikings flawed offensive line exposed

That the Vikings lost their first game of the season 21-10 to a vulnerable and nearly as atrocious Philadelphia team was the sideshow. Their DNA is not that of an undefeated juggernaut. They were bound to stumble into the loss column.

Of paramount concern is pass protection, run blocking and the conspicuous lack thereof.

“They didn’t block anybody,” coach Mike Zimmer huffed about his embattled unit and blocking backs. “We were soft, got overpowered. It was a little bit of man-on-man, and we got whipped.”

It does not take a graduate degree in complex pro schemes to identify the breakdowns that are destined to put Bradford in triage and puncture Minnesota’s soaring expectations.

More alarming, there is not a practical solution for general manager Rick Spielman, who boldly went all-in by trading a pair of draft picks, including a first-rounder, to the Eagles to acquire Bradford Sept. 3 and extinguish the wildfire Teddy Bridgewater’s season-ending injury ignited.

Not that Zimmer is pleading for outside help.

“We’re not going to go down the street and pick up a bunch of guys,” he said. “We need to get these guys better and we need to do it quickly. I’m disappointed we allowed that to happen. You know going into the game they’re going to go after Bradford. I didn’t go to Harvard but I figured that out.”

The Vikings are ramming their spreadsheets against the salary cap after threading a needle two weeks ago to sign Jake Long out of the bone yard, hoping he could rescue struggling left tackle T.J. Clemmings.

A four-time Pro Bowler signed in desperation, Long’s days as a viable NFL left tackle are in the rearview mirror, the rust on his twice surgically reconstructed knee either permanent or a long ways from being scraped off.

He was beaten on strip sacks on two consecutive snaps, drawing a facemask penalty on the latter, as the offense committed three turnovers after not having a single one all year.

Long took turns with Clemmings posing as saloon doors at left tackle and right tackle as line coach Tony Sparano frantically tried to stop the gushing leaks on the edge of his protection.

For good measure, left guard Alex Boone was flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct late in the game during another failed red-zone possession for the Vikings.

“Whatever you guys see, that’s what the problem is,” said Clemmings. “Everything can be corrected in football, just got to go correct it. We can’t let our QB get hit that many times. That’s not good for any football team.”

Bradford was sacked six times and under duress most of the afternoon. Early in the first quarter, after Andrew Sendejo’s interception positioned the Vikings first and goal at the Philadelphia 2, the quarterback was hit releasing an ill-fated pass to Adam Thielen in the back of the end zone.

“We came out flat,” said right guard Brandon Fusco. “They were more physical than us. You can’t get into situations where you’re passing all the time.”

Twice Minnesota found itself inside the Eagles’ 10-yard line but came away with zero points. Normally sure-handed Kyle Rudolph and Matt Asiata dropped passes that short-circuited drives.

Bradford did not escape a scarlet letter. The deft touch he showed during four undefeated starts evaporated in the 20-mph winds that whipped through the stadium.

Officially, he was tagged for three turnovers but Bradford fumbled twice more in the pocket only to have them recovered.

“I thought he missed some throws he normally makes,” Zimmer said. “It’s hard to evaluate his performance when you look like a sieve.”

Meanwhile, Eagles rookie Carson Wentz, who owes his starting job to the Bradford trade, was only marginally better. He threw a pair of interceptions and fumbled.

But he managed a 5-yard touchdown pass to Dorial Green-Beckham late in the third quarter that increased what had been an unsightly 11-3 lead — the first such halftime score in the NFL since 1925.

The narrative-rich confrontation between Bradford and Wentz ended up on the ash heap of an awful game.

Bradford and Wentz entered play with one turnover between them. They combined for five on consecutive possessions before the game was nine minutes old — one less than the number of first downs generated in the entire first quarter.

All told, there were eight turnovers. Both teams probably would share costs of fashioning cement shoes for the stat sheets and sinking them in the Delaware River.

Brian Murphy writes for the St. Paul Pioneer Press.