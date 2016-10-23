Monday's NFL game: Houston at Denver

Outlook: The Monday night onus is squarely on Brock Osweiler, who left Denver in free agency for big bucks in Houston and has been an early disappointment. Then again, Broncos have lost two in a row, so there’s ample pressure to go around in this one. But give me Denver’s defense and some Mile High magic here. Also, Broncos should be able to get their ground game unstuck vs. Texans’ 29th-ranked run defense.

Prediction: Broncos 20-10