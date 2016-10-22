Gophers escape Rutgers on homecoming

But Emmit Carpenter made a 28-yard field goal and the Gophers escaped with a 34-32 win before an announced crowd of 46,096 Saturday at TCF Bank Stadium.

Minnesota (5-2, 2-2) needed a 13-play, 59-yard drive to stave off a ghastly defeat.

Rutgers (2-6, 0-5) took their first lead in five Big Ten games at 32-31 lead with 4:01 remaining. The Scarlet Knights’s 32 points surpassed the 14 points they totaled in their four previous Big Ten games. They capitalized on Drew Wolitarsky’s muffed punt by making a 39-yard field goal to take the lead.

Rutgers had narrowed Minnesota’s lead to 31-29 with a touchdown drive that included four conversions on third down but a missed two-point conversion.

“We lost a little bit of momentum,” Gophers coach Tracy Claeys said, “but at the end of the game, we made the plays we needed to make.”

Rutgers came within 24-23 when Damon Hayes intercepted Mitch Leidner and returned it 55 yards for a touchdown. Brian Smith and intended receiver Drew Wolitarsky collided on shallow crossing routes, and Leidner threw the pass right to Hayes.

“It was a bad decision (by Leidner),” Claeys said. “I’d like for Mitch to see the wrong color (jersey) in that situation.”

Rodney Smith immediately answered on the next play with a 94-yard kickoff return for a touchdown to take a 31-23 lead.

The Gophers led Rutgers 21-10 at the half, with quarterback Mitch Leidner’s starting perfect in his return from a concussion. After missing the 31-10 win over Maryland, Leidner went 7 for 7 with 136 yards until a pair of incompletions on the last drive of the half.

Leidner and running backs Smith and Shannon Brooks each scored rushing touchdowns as Minnesota took a 21-3 lead in the first quarter. But Minnesota was kept out of the end zone on the last three drives of the half. Minnesota punted twice, and Emmit Carpenter missed a 34-yard field goal. He later redeemed himself with a 39-yard field goal before the final kick.

“I guess we thought for a little while there … they’d just get on the bus and go home,” Claeys said.

Rutgers made a field goal and scored a touchdown in the red zone, meaning the Gophers gave up scores in 18 of 18 opponent drives into the red zone to start the season. The streak ended on last drive of the first half, when safety Damarius Travis caught Gio Rescigno’s overthrow in the end zone for a touchback with 10 seconds left.

Gophers’ defensive ends Hank Ekpe forced and Gaelin Elmore recovered a Rutgers fumble. It was the Knights’ Big Ten-worst 10th lost fumble this year.

The Gophers’ 21 points in the first quarter nearly matched the 24 points they accumulated across six previous first quarters this season. They were held to two field goals and special teams TD in the second half.

Claeys said the Gophers did not overlook Rutgers “but we didn’t handle that lead very well, for whatever reason.”

MINNESOTA 34 RUTGERS 32

Rutgers 3 7 13 9— 32

Minnesota 21 0 10 3— 34

First Quarter

MINN—S.Brooks 1 yard rush (E.Carpenter kick), 10:01.

RUTG—Bonagura 29 yard field goal, 5:57.

MINN—Rn.Smith 6 yard rush (E.Carpenter kick), 1:55.

MINN—Mi.Leidner 2 yard rush (E.Carpenter kick), 0:21.

Second Quarter

RUTG—J.Goodwin 3 yard pass from Rescigno (Bonagura kick), 7:51.

Third Quarter

RUTG—A.Patton 37 yard pass from Rescigno (Bonagura kick), 13:29.

MINN—E.Carpenter 39 yard field goal, 9:21.

RUTG—Dm.Hayes 55 yard interception return(Kick failed), 6:29.

MINN—Rn.Smith 94 yard kickoff return (E.Carpenter kick), 6:15.

Fourth Quarter

RUTG—Jw.Harris 18 yard pass from Rescigno (J.Goodwin pass from Rescigno - failed), 11:54.

RUTG—Bonagura 39 yard field goal, 4:01.

MINN—E.Carpenter 28 yard field goal, 0:06.

TEAM STATISTICS

RUTG MINN

First Downs 24 21

Rushes-Yards 36-150 53-243

Passing 222 156

Sacked-Yds Lost 4-30 0-0

Comp-Att-Int 23-40-2 11-19-1

Return Yards 85 220

Punts 5-38.6 3-36.0

Fumbles-Lost 1-1 1-1

Penalties-Yards 6-30 6-55

Time of Possession 26:51 33:09

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING-RUTG, J.Goodwin 19-97, Js.Hicks 5-27, Rescigno 11-26, T.Oden 1-0. MINN, Rn.Smith 22-111, S.Brooks 22-87, Mi.Leidner 7-39, R.Still 1-8.

PASSING-RUTG, Rescigno 22-38-2-220, T.Oden 1-1-0-2. MINN, Mi.Leidner 11-18-1-156.

RECEIVING-RUTG, J.Goodwin 6-52, Jw.Harris 5-47, A.Patton 4-73, Agudosi 3-25, Tsimis 2-21, M.Flanagan 1-11, T.Sneed 1-2, Dc.Bailey 1-(minus 9). MINN, Wolitarsky 5-50, Tl.Johnson 1-34, Ba.Smith 1-34, Rn.Smith 1-27, Ei.Carter 1-4, S.Brooks 1-4, Lingen 1-3.