Badgers grind out win over Hawkeyes

Chapter 1 got off to a slow start and at times slowed to a crawl.

Yet with UW’s defense battling through injuries to two more starters and Chryst using both quarterbacks, the 10th-ranked Badgers were able to grind out a 17-9 victory over Iowa in front of a sellout crowd of 70,585 Saturday at Kinnick Stadium.

UW (5-2, 2-2 Big Ten) ended a two-game skid.

Iowa (5-3, 3-2) suffered its third home loss of the season, the others coming to North Dakota State and Northwestern.

The Hawkeyes, who rushed 53 times for 365 yards and four touchdowns one week earlier in a 49-35 victory at Purdue, were held to 83 yards on 27 carries on Saturday.

UW started the game without nose tackle Olive Sagapolu (arm), lost cornerback Derrick Tindal (leg) in the second quarter and saw linebacker Jack Cichy suffer an apparent left-shoulder injury late in the first half.

The staff entered the game intending to get Bart Houston at least one series in relief of starter Alex Hornibrook. He capped a 58-yard drive with a 17-yard pass to tight end Troy Fumagalli to give UW a 7-0 lead in the second quarter. Houston played one series in the second half but that ended with a UW punt in the fourth quarter.

Hornibrook directed a 62-yard touchdown drive in the third quarter to help UW take a 14-6 lead. Hornibrook’s 57-yard pass to freshman Quintez Cephus set up Corey Clement’s 1-yard run. Hornibrook finished 11 of 19 for 197 yards.

Clement had a costly fumble near the Iowa goal line that cost UW points, but he finished with 134 yards and a touchdown on 35 carries. His 34-yard run with 3 minutes, 41 seconds left, on third and 1, gave UW a first down at the Iowa 37.

That led to a 36-yard field goal by Andrew Endicott and a 17-6 lead with 1 minute, 24 seconds left. Endicott had missed his two previous attempts, from 32 and 52 yards.

WISCONSIN 17 IOWA 9

Wisconsin 0 7 7 3— 17

Iowa 0 6 0 3— 9

Second Quarter

WIS—Fumagalli 17 yard pass from Ba.Houston (Endicott kick), 10:06.

IOWA—K.Duncan 41 yard field goal, 3:49.

IOWA—Recinos 47 yard field goal, 0:00.

Third Quarter

WIS—C.Clement 1 yard rush (Endicott kick), 7:20.

Fourth Quarter

WIS—Endicott 36 yard field goal, 1:24.

IOWA—K.Duncan 25 yard field goal, 0:43.

TEAM STATISTICS

WIS IOWA

First Downs 20 14

Rushes-Yards 48-167 27-83

Passing 256 153

Sacked-Yds Lost 2-18 2-10

Comp-Att-Int 15-25-0 17-33-0

Return Yards 10 90

Punts 5-30.2 8-41.1

Fumbles-Lost 1-1 1-0

Penalties-Yards 0-0 5-30

Time of Possession 37:02 22:58

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING-WIS, C.Clement 35-134, AJ.Taylor 2-24, Ogunbowale 2-10, B.Shaw 1-8, Ba.Houston 1-8, J.Peavy 1-3, Ramesh 1-1, Hornibrook 3-(minus 17). IOWA, A.Wadley 10-44, Daniels Jr. 10-35, CJ.Beathard 6-5, Scheel 0-4, McCarron 1-(minus 5).

PASSING-WIS, Hornibrook 11-19-0-197, Ba.Houston 4-6-0-59. IOWA, CJ.Beathard 17-33-0-153.

RECEIVING-WIS, Ogunbowale 4-51, J.Peavy 3-26, Fumagalli 2-38, C.Clement 2-11, Q.Cephus 1-57, Penniston 1-54, Ramesh 1-14, Steffes 1-5. IOWA, A.Wadley 7-72, McCarron 6-47, No.Fant 1-14, Daniels Jr. 1-8, Jm.Smith 1-6, Scheel 1-6.