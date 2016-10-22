Injury-plagued Saints defeated by Morris

The Saints held a 360-255 advantage in yards but couldn’t overcome seven turnovers and a slew of injuries in having their 26-game UMAC road winning streak snapped. St. Scholastica fell 14-7 to Northwestern last week on homecoming and has now dropped back-to-back UMAC games for the first time since 2009.

Guffey finished with seven receptions for 97 yards and two scores for Morris (4-3 overall, 4-3 UMAC), which led 21-0 early in the second quarter and 31-7 midway through the third quarter. Quarterback Donnie Mavencamp was 17-for-28 passing for 183 yards and three touchdowns.

Sophomore Aaron Olson of Esko finished with six receptions for 101 yards and three touchdowns to lead St. Scholastica (5-3, 5-2). Zach Edwards was 7-for-17 passing for 115 yards and two touchdowns, while Ben Buthe rushed 24 times for 147 yards. Jake Zoellick led the defense with 10 tackles.

The Saints were intercepted four times to go along with three fumbles, including one on the first play of the game.

St. Scholastica 0-7-8-9—24

Minnesota-Morris 14-7-10-3—34

MM — Evan Guffey 37 pass from Donnie Mavencamp (John Hoff kick)

MM — Guffey 17 pass from Mavencamp (Hoff kick)

MM — Guffey 4 run (Hoff kick)

CSS — Aaron Olson 13 pass from Eric Soderberg (Donvan Blatz kick)

MM — J.C. Cummings 6 pass from Mavencamp (Hoff kick)

MM — Hoff 22 field goal

CSS — Olson 22 pass from Zach Edwards (Olson pass from Edwards)

MM — Hoff 46 field goal

CSS — Olson 24 pass from Edwards (Blatz kick)

MM — Team safety