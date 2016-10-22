Search
    Bulldogs survive a shootout with Beavers

    By Jon Nowacki Today at 5:39 p.m.

    Minnesota Duluth senior quarterback Drew Bauer threw for 331 yards and three touchdowns to Jason Balts, and Beau Bofferding had four touchdown runs to lead the Bulldogs to a key 54-47 NSIC North Division victory over Bemidji State before 4,062 fans on a sunny afternoon at Malosky Stadium.

    The Bulldogs (7-1) played perhaps their best half of the season in building a 27-7 halftime lead. UMD, however, couldn’t put the Beavers (6-2) away as junior quarterback junior Jordan Hein exploited a leaky UMD secondary.

    Bofferding’s third touchdown run, a 65-yarder down the left sideline, gave UMD a seemingly comfortable 47-33 lead with 7:43, but no lead was safe in this one.

    Hein finished with 434 yards passing and five touchdowns to lead the Beavers.

    To think when these teams met a year ago in Bemidji, the final score was UMD 14, Bemidji 9. 

    UMD takes its seven-game winning streak on the road at Minnesota-Crookston next week with the Bulldogs’ playoff hopes still very much alive.

