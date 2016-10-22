Bulldogs survive a shootout with Beavers

The Bulldogs (7-1) played perhaps their best half of the season in building a 27-7 halftime lead. UMD, however, couldn’t put the Beavers (6-2) away as junior quarterback junior Jordan Hein exploited a leaky UMD secondary.

Bofferding’s third touchdown run, a 65-yarder down the left sideline, gave UMD a seemingly comfortable 47-33 lead with 7:43, but no lead was safe in this one.

Hein finished with 434 yards passing and five touchdowns to lead the Beavers.

To think when these teams met a year ago in Bemidji, the final score was UMD 14, Bemidji 9.

UMD takes its seven-game winning streak on the road at Minnesota-Crookston next week with the Bulldogs’ playoff hopes still very much alive.