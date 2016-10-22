Bulldogs survive a shootout with Beavers
Minnesota Duluth senior quarterback Drew Bauer threw for 331 yards and three touchdowns to Jason Balts, and Beau Bofferding had four touchdown runs to lead the Bulldogs to a key 54-47 NSIC North Division victory over Bemidji State before 4,062 fans on a sunny afternoon at Malosky Stadium.
The Bulldogs (7-1) played perhaps their best half of the season in building a 27-7 halftime lead. UMD, however, couldn’t put the Beavers (6-2) away as junior quarterback junior Jordan Hein exploited a leaky UMD secondary.
Bofferding’s third touchdown run, a 65-yarder down the left sideline, gave UMD a seemingly comfortable 47-33 lead with 7:43, but no lead was safe in this one.
Hein finished with 434 yards passing and five touchdowns to lead the Beavers.
To think when these teams met a year ago in Bemidji, the final score was UMD 14, Bemidji 9.
UMD takes its seven-game winning streak on the road at Minnesota-Crookston next week with the Bulldogs’ playoff hopes still very much alive.