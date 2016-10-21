Kendricks brothers will be opponents on Sunday

Eric, 24, is 17 months younger than Mychal Kendricks, 26. Mychal had finished his college career at California but was still on campus getting ready for the NFL draft.

“I woke up and I started calling my mother, blowing up her phone,” Eric, a second-year Minnesota Vikings linebacker, said Friday. “I started calling my brother. My mother finally called back and said, ‘Mychal’s OK. He got out.’ His house had caught on fire, but I didn’t even know it. I had just woke up thinking that something happened.

“My brother is the closest person to me. It’s like we have ESP.’’

Eric said one reason for that is the two shared a room for more than 16 years while growing up in Fresno, Calif. They talk regularly on the phone but will see each other Sunday in Philadelphia.

Mychal is in his fifth year as an Eagles linebacker. The game, appropriately played in the City of Brotherly Love, will mark the first time the two have opposed each other in the NFL.

“It’s going to be pretty awesome,” Eric said. “I’m going to enjoy the moment.’’

Plenty of family members plan to do the same. Mychal, in charge of tickets, said 22 will be on hand. Mychal agrees with Eric about the extra-sensory bond they have.

“When we used to sleep, my mom would come into the room because we would be talking,” Mychal said. “We would be finishing our statements in our sleep. Even to this day, we will get together and all of sudden we will both start singing the same part of a song at the same time.”

Eric and Mychal were raised by their mother, Yvonne Thagon, a pharmacy technician. She had three children with Marvin Kendricks, including a daughter, Danielle, 21.

Marvin Kendricks, who led UCLA in rushing in 1970 and 1971, had problems with drug addiction when the children were young and left the family. The brothers say he is clean now, and that he has a good relationship with his sons.

“The thing is, we always had each other,’’ Mychal said of the brothers overcoming adversity.

Both starred at Fresno’s Hoover High School. They played alongside each other during the 2007 season, when Eric was a sophomore and Mychal was a senior.

“Mychal was a little more physical of a player, and Eric more an analytical player,’’ said Pat Plummer, their coach at Hoover and now retired. “Both of them just competed.’’

Off the field, they were nearly inseparable.

“Eric looked up to Mychal and Mychal looked after Eric,’’ said Hoover athletic director Tim Carey. “They are as close as brothers can get.’’

That doesn’t mean they didn’t fight. Eric showed off a scar below his left cheek that he said he got years ago when Mychal hit him with a rock. He said he also has a scar on the back of his head from when Mychal pushed him into a wall.

When they were roommates, Mychal said Eric was the “messy one” and that he “played in dirt” when he was young. Not surprisingly, Eric doesn’t fully agree with that characterization.

Mychal enrolled at California in 2008, and two years later Eric chose UCLA. Eric redshirted his first season, but he did face Mychal’s Golden Bears on Oct. 29, 2011, when Eric was a redshirt freshman and Mychal a senior. That’s the only previous time the brothers have met on the football field.

Eric has no problem letting it be known that the Bruins won 31-14.

“That was pretty special to me,” Eric said. “We both played well, and we won.”

Mychal (6-feet, 240 pounds) went on to be selected in the second round of the 2012 NFL draft by Philadelphia, 46th overall. He has been a starter since his rookie season, and in August 2015 signed a four-year, $29 million contract extension.

Eric (6-2, 232) also was a second-round pick in 2014, No. 45 overall. He broke into the Vikings starting lineup and became the first rookie to lead the team in tackles since their inaugural season of 1961.

“They’re very close, but from my perspective, they’re very different,” said Vikings linebacker Anthony Barr, Eric’s roommate at UCLA. “They’re very similar in stature and build, but they have different personalities. Mychal’s more outgoing and more carefree, and I think Eric is very disciplined. Eric is kind of clean-cut, and Mychal likes to have a good time.”

When Eric joined him in the NFL, Mychal offered plenty of advice. He said he’s “very proud” of how Eric has done and said Sunday will be “a very emotional game.”

It won’t be the first emotional moment this month involving the brothers. They both pitched in to buy their mother a four-bedroom house in Fresno, and she moved in last week.

“That was probably one of the coolest things we’ve ever done together,” Eric said.