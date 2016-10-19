But Sam Bradford returning to Philadelphia this weekend to play the team that traded him to the Vikings in early September certainly lends additional drama to an already key NFC midseason matchup.

By all accounts, Bradford carries no animosity with him about the trade. The veteran knows it’s a business. Plus, his situation in Minnesota is much-improved now that he doesn’t have a fan base clamoring for the backup.

Carson Wentz, who in five games has been anointed Eagles starter for life, will be on the other sideline. Wentz, the equivalent of a true freshman, has been equal to the task put before him even if the hype machine may be out of control.

Though neither he nor anyone on the Vikings would ever say it publicly, this is a great opportunity for Bradford to show the Eagles’ brass they made a mistake.

While his stats through four games under center are not remarkable in an era of video-game numbers, a couple key indicators pop out: a career-high 70.4 completion percentage and zero turnovers in 125 throws despite dropping back behind a questionable offensive line and having no consistent running game.

Those are the types of stats that winning quarterbacks produce, and which have gone a long way in helping the Vikings to a 5-0 start.

My Pigskin Picks stats finally improved so maybe a corner has been turned. Why not just get rid of all the bad weeks in the beginning, right? A total of nine games this week have a point spread of a field goal or less so it’s time to pull out another coin.

Minnesota (5-0) at Philadelphia (3-2): Eagles are in mini-slump and face three consecutive opponents coming off bye weeks. Still, Wentz appears to be the real deal and guides an offense doing well in the red zone. Vikings are still last in the league in rushing (70.6 yards per game) but rely on a defense allowing 12.6 points per game. That defense will bottle up Eagles and force a rare Wentz turnover. Minnesota is 7-1 in last eight road games and has made bettors happy by covering 10 straight.

Line: Vikings by 2½

Rick’s Pick: Vikings 23, Eagles 20

Chicago (1-5) at Green Bay (3-2): Packers will be fine as long as Brett Favre stays away from Lambeau Field as it seems every time he is honored there, Green Bay falters. That happened on rainy night vs. Bears a year ago (a 17-13 loss). Chicago is 2-9 since and 2-9 in series against the spread in last 11 meetings. Loss of Eddie Lacy hurts but in the words of Aaron Rodgers, Packers fans need to R-E-L-A-X.

Line: Packers by 7½

Rick’s Pick: Packers 28, Bears 16

N.Y. Giants (3-3) vs. Los Angeles (3-3): Twickenham Stadium in London is the site for this battle of mediocre clubs. Kickoff is 6:30 a.m. L.A. time. There are chinks in Rams defense (allowing 30 or more points three times in last four games) and Eli Manning (second-most passing yards) and Odell Beckham Jr. hope to take advantage as Giants seek to cover eighth straight in series. Hopefully, I don’t get suckered into watching this one.

Line: Giants by 2½

Rick’s Pick: Giants 27, Rams 21

Cleveland (0-6) at Cincinnati (2-4): Crazy statline of the week: Bengals are averaging fewer points than the worst team in the league. But after playing one of the toughest schedules the first third of the season, Cincinnati faces a team it has beaten by at least 21 in last three meetings.

Line: Bengals by 9½

Rick’s Pick: Bengals 30, Browns 10

Buffalo (4-2) Miami (2-4): Two AFC East teams that are hard to predict. Bills lost to Ravens and Jets before going on four-game winning streak. Dolphins were humiliated at home by Tennessee and then destroyed Pittsburgh. Buffalo, behind LeSean McCoy’s 587 yards rushing, goes against a poor rushing defense (147 ypg). Miami is 1-5 vs. Bills and 1-9 vs. spread in all division games.

Line: Bills by 3

Rick’s Pick: Bills 24, Dolphins 17

Oakland (4-2) at Jacksonville (2-3): The Raiders have traveled east three times this season, winning all three by a combined five points. Due to a leaky defense, Oakland has been outgained in every game this season. Jags’ two victories were against teams with a combined record of 3-9 by a total of four points. Expect another close finish.

Line: Jaguars by 1½

Rick’s Pick: Raiders 30, Jaguars 28

Baltimore (3-2) at N.Y. Jets (1-5): Why are the Jets, losers of four straight by double-digits and seven straight to Ravens, favored? Ryan Fitzpatrick received the dreaded vote of confidence and, even worse, it was rescinded. Geno Smith is expected to start instead. No matter who plays QB, they will struggle against third-ranked Ravens defense. Jets’ D is one of five to allow 290 or more yards passing per game so watch out for Mike Wallace.

Line: Jets by 1

Rick’s Pick: Ravens 27, Jets 17 (best bet)

Indianapolis (2-4) at Tennessee (3-3): Conventional wisdom says Colts won’t recover from Sunday night meltdown, but Titans have been doing that through the years any time they play a division opponent. Indy has won last nine meetings, covering in eight, and has more offensive weapons. DeMarco Murray, fourth in league with 526 rushing yards, keeps it close.

Line: Titans by 2½

Rick’s Pick: Colts 30, Titans 27

New Orleans (2-3) at Kansas City (3-2): How often can Drew Brees overcome his worst nemesis — his own defense? It likely won’t work against a team that can run the ball and play solid defense. Chiefs shut down a powerful Raiders’ offense a week ago and have outscored foes 54-6 in last six quarters at home.

Line: Chiefs by 6½

Rick’s Pick: Chiefs 31, Saints 20

Washington (4-2) at Detroit (3-3): Lions, whose six games have all been decided by one possession, are giving their fans heart attacks. Redskins are on a four-game win streak and averaging 5.5 yards per carry in that span, while the Lions are at 3.2. Coin-flip game. Heads says a late Matt Prater field goal wins it in a game with little defense.

Line: Lions by 1

Rick’s Pick: Lions 33, Redskins 30

Tampa Bay (2-3) at San Francisco (1-5): Colin Kaepernick’s season debut was mediocre, but nowhere near as horrid as Chip Kelly’s defense was in 49ers’ fifth straight loss. If Jameis Winston can avoid turnovers, the anemic Bucs offense should be able to score enough to win.

Line: Bucs by 1½

Rick’s Pick: Bucs 23, 49ers 16

San Diego (2-4) at Atlanta (4-2): Chargers finally held on to a late lead against Denver but now face the league’s top offense. Matt Ryan (2,075 yards passing, 15 TDs) and Julio Jones (league-leading 656 yards receiving) pace a high-powered attack (36 ppg at home) that San Diego won’t be able to stop. But Philip Rivers will show enough guile to keep it close against an equally porous defense.

Line: Falcons by 6½

Rick’s Pick: Falcons 34, Chargers 30

New England (5-1) at Pittsburgh (4-2): Patriots survived a four-week stretch without their QB, now Steelers face a similar situation with Big Ben’s injury. Pittsburgh turns to an ex-Oklahoma QB in Landry Jones. Hmmm, where have we seen that before? Don’t expect a Sam Bradford-like performance against a Tom Brady-led team with a chip on its shoulder. Steelers’ 11-0 ATS run after allowing 28 points comes to an end.

Line: Patriots by 7

Rick’s Pick: Patriots 30, Steelers 16

Seattle (4-1) at Arizona (3-3): Toughest game on the slate matches even QBs (Russell Wilson and Carson Palmer) and stingy defenses in a playoff-like atmosphere in the desert. Seahawks have dominated last three years in Glendale, winning by 12, 29 and 30, but the difference could be David Johnson’s running and a must-win attitude by the Cardinals.

Line: Cardinals by 1½

Rick’s Pick: Cardinals 19, Seahawks 16

Houston (4-2) at Denver (4-2): Texans’ feel-good prime-time moment belies real problems with QB Brock Osweiler. Don’t expect a two-TD, last-minute comeback against this defense. Broncos have issues with running game and QB Trevor Siemian doesn’t inspire a lot of confidence. Neither team is a Monday night titan, going a combined 2-13-1 vs. spread.

Line: Broncos by 7

Rick’s Pick: Broncos 23, Texans 13

Last week (season) — straight up: 11-4 (55-37); against the spread 7-5-3 (44-42-6); best bets 2-3.

Rick Weegman is the News Tribune sports editor and was never an apprentice of Pete Axthelm.