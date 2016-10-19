Edwards was arrested on suspicion of drunken driving last May and pleaded guilty in August to a misdemeanor charge of careless driving. The Pioneer Press first reported the incident Tuesday, and Zimmer first addressed it Wednesday.

“If he messes up again, his future will be (in doubt), but right now he’s fulfilled all his commitments,” Zimmer said.

In a statement released Tuesday, the Vikings said Edwards was “significantly disciplined” for the incident. Zimmer said that included a “huge monetary commitment,” although he declined to specify the amount of the fine. He said Edwards also was required to do some “other things” that he wouldn’t specify.

The Vikings released offensive lineman Isame Faciane from the practice squad Tuesday, less than a week after he was arrested on suspicion of drunken driving in St. Louis Park, Minn. Zimmer said the incidents were different.

“Every situation is different, and I don’t really care about being consistent, I care about being right,” he said. “When this happened with George, George was given a lot of things to do. … He fulfilled all his obligations.

“This last situation (with Faciane), I told the players in the meeting the day they left (on Oct. 11 during a bye week) to make sure they stay out of trouble, do the right things. … I had the coaches text them and tell them to make sure to remind them to stay out of trouble. And then, when did this happen? On the very same day.”

Faciane was arrested early on the morning of Oct. 12. Zimmer also said he was disappointed in the player’s behavior after the incident.

“He was told to call me twice and did not call me,” Zimmer said. “So, every situation is different. … If he fulfills his obligations, I’m not opposed to bringing (Faciane) back.”

Edwards, 49, has been Zimmer’s defensive coordinator since he became Minnesota’s head coach in 2014. Last year, the Fritz Pollard Alliance, which works with the league on minority hiring, included Edwards on a list of assistant coaches they were promoting for NFL head coaching jobs.

Vikings wide receiver Stefon Diggs returned to practice Wednesday, his first since being injured in the Oct. 3 victory over the New York Giants.

Diggs had been sidelined with a groin injury that forced him to miss the Oct. 9 victory over Houston.

Limited in the workout and listed on the week’s first injury report, Diggs declined to speculate on whether he would be able to play Sunday at Philadelphia.

Sitting out Wednesday were tight end MyCole Pruitt (knee) and defensive tackle Sharrif Floyd (knee).

Wide receiver Jarius Wright was listed with an ankle injury. He was limited along with tackle Jeremiah Sirles (knee), wide receiver Laquon Treadwell (thumb), right guard Brandon Fusco (concussion) and left guard Alex Boone (knee).