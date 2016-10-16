Brady throws 3 TD passes over Bengals

Brady, suspended for the first four games of the season because of his role in Deflategate, threw two TD passes to running back James White and one to Rob Gronkowski while also going over the 5,000-completion mark for his career.

In improving to 49-1 at home against AFC opponents with Brady at the helm since 2006, the Patriots (5-1) scored 15 points in 4:07 in the third quarter to take control of the game.

Saints 41, Panthers 38

Wil Lutz kicked a 52-yard field goal with 11 seconds left and quarterback Drew Brees riddled a young Carolina secondary for 465 yards and four touchdowns to power the New Orleans Saints to a 41-38 victory over the Panthers.

Brees, who completed 34-of-49 passes for his NFL-record 15th 400-yard passing game, drove New Orleans 41 yards in 11 plays to set up the game-winning kick.

The Saints won their second consecutive game to improve to 2-3, while the Panthers dropped to 1-5 after posting a 15-1 mark a year ago.

Bills 45, 49ers 16

LeSean McCoy rushed for 140 yards and three touchdowns for the Buffalo Bills in a 45-16 victory over the San Francisco 49ers.

The Bills (4-2) won their fourth straight game for the first time since the start of the 2008 season.

Buffalo’s 312 rushing yards were its most since gaining 315 in a Nov. 11, 1992 win over the New Orleans Saints. It’s the most rushing yards San Francisco has allowed since giving up 324 yards to the Los Angeles Rams in 1958.

Colin Kaepernick completed 13 of 29 passes for 187 yards and a touchdown in his first start since Nov. 1, 2015. Kaepernick also rushed for 66 yards.

Redskins 27, Eagles 20

Kirk Cousins threw a pair of touchdown passes and the Washington Redskins won their fourth straight, 27-20 over the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Redskins (4-2), playing without leading receiver Jordan Reed, got six catches for 77 yards from Pierre Garcon and the Washington defense recorded five sacks of Eagles rookie quarterback Carson Wentz. He faced a barrage of blitzes and completed 11 of 22 passes for 179 yards.

Dolphins 30, Steelers 15

Jay Ajayi rushed for a career-high 204 yards on 25 carries as the Miami Dolphins upset the Pittsburgh Steelers 30-15.

Ajayi, who scored twice, became the first Dolphins 200-yard rusher since Reggie Bush did it on Dec. 18, 2011.

It was easily the most impressive game of the season for the Dolphins (2-4).

The Steelers (4-2) survived an injury scare when quarterback Ben Roethlisberger sat out one series in the second quarter after hurting his left knee.

Jaguars 17, Bears 16

Arrelious Benn caught a 51-yard touchdown pass from Blake Bortles with 2:49 remaining as the Jacksonville Jaguars mounted a come-from-behind 17-16 road win over the Chicago Bears.

Bortles, who entered the game 1-14 on the road as a starter, finished 20 of 33 for 271 yards with a touchdown and interception for the Jaguars (2-3).

Lions 31, Rams 28

Matthew Stafford threw four touchdown passes and Matt Prater kicked a tie-breaking 34-yard field goal with 1:29 remaining to give the Detroit Lions a 31-28 win over the Los Angeles Rams.

Stafford completed 23 of 31 passes for 270 yards for Detroit (3-3).

Los Angeles quarterback Case Keenum completed 27 of 32 passes for 321 yards and three touchdowns but also threw a late interception as the Rams fell to 3-3.

Giants 27, Ravens 23

New York quarterback Eli Manning threw three touchdown passes, two of which were deep balls to receiver Odell Beckham Jr., as the Giants snapped a three-game losing streak with a 27-23 win over the Baltimore Ravens.

The victory was Manning’s 100th as a starter, putting him in elite company with Terry Bradshaw, Tom Brady, John Elway, Joe Montana and Ben Roethlisberger as the only other starting NFL quarterbacks to record 100 career victories and two Super Bowls with one team.

Titans 28, Browns 26

With Marcus Mariota throwing three touchdown passes and the defense holding the Cleveland Browns without a first down for most of the second half, the Tennessee Titans held on for a 28-26 win.

The Titans (3-3) sacked Cody Kessler six times as the defense clamped down on Cleveland (0-6).

Chiefs 26, Raiders 10

Spencer Ware rushed for a career-high 131 yards and a touchdown, quarterback Alex Smith completed 19 of 22 passes for 224 yards, and the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Oakland Raiders 26-10.

Kansas City (3-2) defeated Oakland (4-2) for the fourth consecutive time as Smith improved to 8-1 in nine career starts against the Raiders.

Texans 26, Colts 23

Nick Novak nailed a 33-yard field goal with 8:10 remaining in overtime, and the Houston Texans came from behind for a 26-23 victory over the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday night at NRG Stadium.

Texans quarterback Brock Osweiler completed a 38-yard pass to receiver Jaelen Strong to the Colts 12-yard-line put Houston in position to ice the victory. Osweiler completed 25 of 39 passes for 269 yards and two touchdowns despite struggling for most of the night.

The Texans (4-2) improved to 4-0 at home by rallying from a 14-point deficit in the fourth quarter.