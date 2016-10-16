NFL notes: Browns’ Poyer suffers lacerated kidney

Browns coach Hue Jackson termed the injury as serious.

Poyer was listed in stable condition and will spend the night at the hospital for observation.

Poyer was injured when he was the recipient of a blindside block while on punt coverage during Sunday’s 28-26 loss to the Tennessee Titans. Tennessee’s Antonio Andrews drilled an unsuspecting Poyer in the chest and jaw area with 6:33 remaining in the first half.

Around the NFL

New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. suffered a hip-pointer injury late in the second quarter of Sunday’s game against the Baltimore Ravens.

Beckham returned to the game after going to the locker room for evaluation and later scored the game-winning touchdown.

Beckham was injured when he ran a deep post route on second down. Beckham tried to overextend for the overthrown ball, but it fell incomplete and the receiver landed awkwardly on his left hip.

Green Bay Packers running back James Starks underwent knee surgery Sunday morning, according to a report by Fox Sports.

Starks reportedly will be sidelined at least two weeks. Fox Sports reported the surgery was a clean-up of a troublesome knee.

Starks apparently aggravated the injured knee in practice earlier this week. He was re-examined on Saturday and the Packers ruled him out of the game against Dallas.

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick, who made his first start of the season against Buffalo on Sunday, has a $7.5 million insurance policy as part of his reworked contract.

Kaepernick took out a $7.5 million insurance policy prior to signing his new contract last week, according to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport.