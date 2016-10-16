Monday's NFL game: N.Y. Jets at Arizona

Outlook: What once seemed a matchup worthy of the Monday stage has been plundered by two disappointing teams. But at least the home-nesting Cards get back QB Carson Palmer from a concussion to face a Jets pass-D that hasn’t been very good and now could be missing Darrelle Revis. I don’t see Jets’ first trip to the desert since 2004 going well.

Prediction: Cardinals 28-14

Greg Cote, Miami Herald