Monday's NFL game: N.Y. Jets at Arizona
N.Y. JETS (1-4) AT ARIZONA (2-3)
When: 7:30 p.m. Monday (ESPN)
Line: Arizona by 7 1/2
Outlook: What once seemed a matchup worthy of the Monday stage has been plundered by two disappointing teams. But at least the home-nesting Cards get back QB Carson Palmer from a concussion to face a Jets pass-D that hasn’t been very good and now could be missing Darrelle Revis. I don’t see Jets’ first trip to the desert since 2004 going well.
Prediction: Cardinals 28-14
Greg Cote, Miami Herald