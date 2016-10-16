Search
    Monday's NFL game: N.Y. Jets at Arizona

    By Greg Cote, Miami Herald on Oct 16, 2016 at 11:28 p.m.

    N.Y. JETS (1-4) AT ARIZONA (2-3)

    When: 7:30 p.m. Monday (ESPN)

    Line: Arizona by 7 1/2

    Outlook: What once seemed a matchup worthy of the Monday stage has been plundered by two disappointing teams. But at least the home-nesting Cards get back QB Carson Palmer from a concussion to face a Jets pass-D that hasn’t been very good and now could be missing Darrelle Revis. I don’t see Jets’ first trip to the desert since 2004 going well.

    Prediction: Cardinals 28-14

    Greg Cote, Miami Herald

