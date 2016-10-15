Eagles short out Saints’ win streak

The loss snapped a 35-game conference win streak by the Saints (5-2 overall, 5-1 UMAC) — the second longest in NCAA Division III — and broke an 18-game home win streak.

The Eagles (6-1, 5-1) scored two second-quarter touchdowns on a 4-yard B.J. Foster run and on Corban Halbur’s 13-yard scoring pass to Cody Carlson.

Northwestern kept CSS off the scoreboard until Kyle Stepka hit Aaron Olson of Esko with a 13-yard TD pass on the first play of the fourth quarter.

Stepka was 20-for-40 for 199 yards but tossed four interceptions. Olson totaled eight receptions for 121 yards.

Halbur completed 19 of 33 passes for 262 yards and no interceptions. Carlson caught seven passes for 122 yards.

Northwestern 0-14-0-0—14

St. Scholastica 0-0-0-7—7

NW — B.J. Foster 4 run (Ben Lyons kick)

NW — Cody Carlson 13 pass from Corban Halbur (Lyons kick)

CSS — Aaron Olson 13 pass from Kyle Stepka (Donovan Blatz kick)