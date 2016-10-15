Backup QB Rhoda makes it after all for Minnesota

With Mitch Leidner not starting for Minnesota for the first time in 27 games since September 2014, Claeys named Rhoda a co-captain and relayed his coin toss preferences. It was a perfunctory task, with psychological dividends.

Rhoda, a former walk-on thrust into a vital role for a team desperate for a Big Ten win, fulfilled expectations once the real game plan played out. The Eagan, Minn., native handed the ball off 42 times and made 15 throws without a turnover in Minnesota’s 31-10 workmanlike win over Maryland.

The Gophers (4-2, 1-2) earned their first Big Ten win in three tries, while Maryland (4-2, 1-2) dropped their second straight game due to their own backup quarterback’s struggles.

Rhoda completed seven passes for 82 yards and a touchdown. He wasn’t MVP. Rodney Smith rushed for 144 yards and two touchdowns, while the Gophers defense gave up 291 yards and didn’t concede a touchdown until midway through the fourth quarter.

Rhoda was fine with the faint praise of being a game manager. “That was kind of our game plan, and I was comfortable with it,” he said.

The Gophers made Rhoda feel comfortable this week. When Leidner was ruled out Tuesday with a concussion suffered in the 14-7 loss to Iowa, Rhoda said he didn’t see anyone within the program blink.

Although Leidner didn’t travel to Maryland, he spoke to Rhoda before the team left Friday and again by phone that evening. Leidner’s message?

“Go have fun,” Rhoda said. “Don’t think too much about it.”

Rhoda was eased in as the Gophers had 12 runs to two passes in the first quarter. With Minnesota’s running backs averaging 5.6 yards per rush Saturday, they didn’t have to rely too heavily on Rhoda at any time.

“He managed the game well,” Claeys said. “Works hard at it.”

Rhoda found Shannon Brooks on a 17-yard touchdown on a screen pass as the Gophers took a 14-0 lead before the half. He said he had “good nerves” before the game and said he needed to get hit for real for the first time since he played at Cretin-

Derham Hall in 2012.

“He was focused,” said Brooks, who added 22 carries for 86 yards. “He was ready to go, hyping the team up, bringing energy to the offense.”

Rhoda had some near-misses, though. He threw into coverage and almost was intercepted. He also fumbled once as he was going to hand the ball off, but he recovered it.

Maryland had four turnovers in the first five games this season. The Gophers defense and special teams forced four more Saturday.

“Obviously, a very sloppy performance,” Maryland first-year coach D.J. Durkin said. “I think we killed ourselves.”

Minnesota’s defense also stifled true freshman quarterback Tyrrell Pigrome, who started in place of Perry Hills, out with an injury to his throwing shoulder. Pigrome was 18-for-37 passing, with one touchdown and two interceptions, and he was sacked three times.

Maryland’s standout returner Will Likely muffed a punt in the second quarter, with Thomas Barber recovering. The Gophers scored three plays later when Smith unfurled one of his becoming-trademark spin moves. Minnesota led 7-0 and never looked back.

In the final minute, freshman safety Antoine Winfield Jr. intercepted a pass and returned it 82 yards for the game-sealing touchdown.

Claeys isn’t big on pep talks. He didn’t say a lot to Rhoda on Saturday or during the week, leaving preparation up to offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Jay Johnson.

“He knew when I named him captain what I thought he could do,” Claeys said.

MINNESOTA 31 MARYLAND 10

Minnesota 0 14 3 14— 31

Maryland 0 0 0 10— 10

Second Quarter

MINN—Rn.Smith 8 yard rush (E.Carpenter kick), 13:27.

MINN—S.Brooks 17 yard pass from Rhoda (E.Carpenter kick), 0:14.

Third Quarter

MINN—E.Carpenter 37 yard field goal, 8:21.

Fourth Quarter

MD—Ad.Greene 32 yard field goal, 11:15.

MINN—Rn.Smith 70 yard rush (E.Carpenter kick), 9:30.

MD—DJ.Moore 11 yard pass from Pigrome (Ad.Greene kick), 5:42.

MINN—Winfield Jr. 82 yard interception return (E.Carpenter kick), 1:08.

TEAM STATISTICS

MINN MD

First Downs 16 16

Rushes-Yards 47-229 35-130

Passing 82 161

Sacked-Yds Lost 2-0 6-25

Comp-Att-Int 7-15-0 18-37-2

Return Yards 159 85

Punts 7-41.4 7-45.3

Fumbles-Lost 1-0 2-2

Penalties-Yards 7-50 9-75

Time of Possession 34:12 25:48

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING-MINN, Rn.Smith 18-144, S.Brooks 22-86, Ko.McCrary 2-7, Rhoda 5-(minus 8). MD, Pigrome 25-70, L.Harrison 3-31, Ty.Johnson 5-23, J.Carter Jr. 1-4, Goins Jr. 1-2.

PASSING-MINN, Rhoda 7-15-0-82. MD, Pigrome 18-37-2-161.

RECEIVING-MINN, Wolitarsky 3-21, R.Still 1-26, S.Brooks 1-17, Rn.Smith 1-10, Lingen 1-8. MD, Lv.Jacobs 10-82, Te.Morgan 4-51, DJ.Moore 2-19, M.Culmer 1-8, L.Harrison 1-1.