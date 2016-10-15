Senior quarterback Drew Bauer threw for 290 yards, with junior wide receiver Nate Ricci hauling in six passes for 146 yards for the Bulldogs (6-1). Nolan Folkert, normally a guard, plunged in for a couple scores from a yard out. Darren Walker, Jaleen Jones and Beau Bofferding added TDs as UMD won its sixth straight, setting up a conference showdown at home against Bemidji State next week.

Beau Bates made an interception on a tipped ball by teammate Tavaughn Blair to lead the UMD defense.

Christian McAlvain threw for a touchdown and ran for another to lead the Wolves (3-4).