College football: UMD beats Northern State for 6th straight win
The Minnesota Duluth football team continued to show big-strike ability through the air and an improving defense to beat Northern State 39-19 this afternoon in an NSIC North Division game before a homecoming crowd of 4,854 at Malosky Stadium.
Senior quarterback Drew Bauer threw for 290 yards, with junior wide receiver Nate Ricci hauling in six passes for 146 yards for the Bulldogs (6-1). Nolan Folkert, normally a guard, plunged in for a couple scores from a yard out. Darren Walker, Jaleen Jones and Beau Bofferding added TDs as UMD won its sixth straight, setting up a conference showdown at home against Bemidji State next week.
Beau Bates made an interception on a tipped ball by teammate Tavaughn Blair to lead the UMD defense.
Christian McAlvain threw for a touchdown and ran for another to lead the Wolves (3-4).