College football: UMD hosts Northern State in homecoming

The same teams meet in an NSIC game at 1:05 p.m. today as part of UMD’s homecoming, and under similar circumstances as the Bulldogs (5-1) can’t afford a loss against the Wolves (3-3) if they want to keep their postseason hopes alive.

“I don’t know if last year’s game is added motivation,” UMD coach Curt Wiese said. “This is another important game for us. We might have a little added respect for their football team and their program given what they’ve done the last few years. We respect their coaching staff and their team, in part because they play a similar style of football that we do.”

Led by dual-threat quarterback Christian McAlvain, the Wolves are averaging 32 points per game. They are fairly balanced, averaging 211.7 yards on the ground and 172.8 through the air. McAlvain, a 6-foot, 190-pound senior, has thrown for 1,013 yards, with eight touchdowns to three interceptions, while adding 368 rushing yards and five more scores. Senior defensive back Channing Barber leads the defense with three interceptions, including two he returned for touchdowns.

Two of Northern State’s losses have come in overtime to good teams, 37-34 to Augustana in the opener and 31-28 last week at Bemidji State.

“They’ve had a very similar season to ours, except they’ve lost two of their tight football games,” Wiese said. “It’s an extremely athletic football team on the defensive side, and offensively they’re continuing to put points on the board. As far as the physicality of a football team, this will be as tough a team as we’ve played.”

The Bulldogs know that one loss can be the difference between the NCAA playoffs and appearing in the Mineral Water Bowl, which the Bulldogs settled for last year after the loss to Northern State, the Bulldogs’ third defeat that season. This year, between the NSIC and Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association alone, seven teams have one loss or less, so the stakes are high for anyone hoping to make the seven-team regional playoff bracket.

Last year against the Wolves, UMD didn’t adjust to the windy conditions and made too many mental mistakes.

Wiese said the wind gusts were up to 50 mph and the sustained winds were probably over 35 mph.

“As far as weather conditions go, it might have been one of the worst we’ve played in, even with our cold and rain and everything else,” Wiese said. “That wind made it tough to play offense. It took away everybody’s passing game, and it played a big role in special teams and field position. Part of that got into our kids’ heads a little bit. We weren’t a really sound football team. Ultimately, against good teams, those mistakes can cost you a game.”

Wiese credited Northern State with forcing UMD into six turnovers last year. That usually doesn’t happen to the Bulldogs.

“We didn’t take their team lightly last year; we just didn’t play well,” Wiese said. “Sometimes as a coach you don’t have the answer why. We can dig into everything we did that week or how we prepared, but ultimately, for whatever reason, we didn’t execute that day. You’ve got to give credit to Northern. They forced turnovers and got us into third-and-long situations, and when you do that in 50 mph winds, your backs are against the wall.”

Happy homecoming

In addition to football, homecoming weekend includes the UMD men’s hockey team hosting Notre Dame tonight and volleyball hosting Minnesota State-Moorhead at 4 p.m. today. If that wasn’t enough, the UMD men’s and women’s basketball teams hold their first practices of the season this morning.

Wiese hopes morning showers give way to a pleasant day with highs in the 60s.

“I hope we have a good crowd,” Wiese said. “Just the amount of activity on campus this weekend, with volleyball and hockey and football, we’ll have a lot of people in the community on campus, so we’re anticipating it.”

Getting defensive

UMD has won five straight and produced its best defensive effort of the season last week in a 38-7 victory at Minot State last week. The Bulldogs recovered three fumbles and totaled 14 tackles for loss.

UMD played well up front and junior safeties Kegan Wirtz and Tavaughn Blair continue to play well in the secondary. Senior linebacker Beau Bates led the Bulldogs with seven tackles, 3.5 for loss, and 1.5 quarterback sacks.

“Beau has been a consistent player and leader and captain for us all year,” Wiese said. “He’s been the backbone of our defense the past couple years. He is definitely showing up in the stat line and having an impact for us.”

College football

NORTHERN STATE (3-3) AT UMD (5-1)

What: NSIC North Division game; UMD’s homecoming

When: 1:05 p.m. today

Where: Malosky Stadium

Forecast: Morning showers with a high of 63 and 12 mph wind

TV: My9

Internet: portal.stretchinternet.com/umd

Radio: WWAX-FM 92.1

Twitter: @TacoJon1