Rick Weegman column: Bank on a good time at new stadium

One of the most cherished times of my youth was going to Metropolitan Stadium to watch the Minnesota Vikings play.

It didn’t matter that you had to walk up endless entrance ramps to get to a wooden bleacher that made your butt sore by halftime or that the less-than-100-percent-beef hot dog was cold on the inside.

Toss in snow, cold, rain and wind — or whatever else the elements threw at you — and one might get the impression that it was a day straight out of hell.

Far from it. The Vikings had great teams in the 1970s and a built-in homefield advantage that made the experience eminently enjoyable.

While the Met was a dump, it was our dump.

I never warmed up to the Metrodome, even though you actually could warm up in there, unlike a frigid day at Met Stadium. So great was my dislike for the TeflonDome, I wished I could have pushed the button when it was imploded.

I made my first visit to $1.1 billion U.S. Bank Stadium on Sunday and there’ll be no button-pushing explosions for this building.

After two night games, the Vikings played their first regular-season day game at the new facility. Sunlight streamed through the glass windows that dominate the structure, making it look as if the game was played outdoors. A slight breeze blew in from the open doors at one end of the stadium, adding to the outdoor effect.

Meanwhile, a purple-clad crowd roared at every opportunity, a din every bit as loud as the Metrodome.

Whatever political leaning one has about public financing being used for a building primarily used by a private tenant, the impression should be the same: It was money well-spent.

It doesn’t hurt that the Vikings are the only unbeaten team in the league, a stat that will remain the same during the team’s bye week this weekend.

No bye weeks for Pigskin Picks, though one may be necessary to heal from the beating I’ve been taking the first five weeks. Most of the blows have been self-inflicted, however, so it may be wise to lay off some of the upset selections.

Dallas (4-1) at Green Bay (3-1): Do four straight wins make the Cowboys legitimate? Dak Prescott and Zeke Elliott are talk of the league, but this marks their toughest test. Lambeau Field hasn’t been kind to Dallas, which has lost four in a row there since last winning in 2008 and is 0-5 overall vs. Green Bay in that span. The Packers are as unimpressive as last year, but this monthlong homestand is too big of an advantage to ignore.

Line: Packers by 4

Rick’s Pick: Packers 27, Cowboys 20

Denver (4-1) at San Diego (1-4): While the gunslinger in me wants to pick a division home underdog, there’s a reason why the Chargers are three games behind the Broncos. Trevor Siemian likely returns at QB, but it’s a Denver ‘D’ that’s allowing 12 points per game and 274 yards per road game and a San Diego ‘D’ incapable of a late stop that makes the difference. Broncos have won and covered last five meetings at Qualcomm Stadium.

Line: Broncos by 3

Rick’s Pick: Broncos 28, Chargers 23

Cincinnati (2-3) at New England (4-1): Think Tom Brady was making a statement against the Browns in his season debut? Underinflated footballs weren’t needed vs. the Browns defense. The Bengals, with wins over teams with a combined 2-8 record, are close to putting Marvin Lewis back on the hot seat. Hard to believe the line is near double-digits but the Pats did win by 26 last time Cincy traveled to Foxborough.

Line: Patriots by 8½

Rick’s Pick: Patriots 27, Bengals 13

San Francisco (1-4) at Buffalo (3-2): Chip Kelly pulled the plug on Blaine Gabbert and will start lightning-rod Colin Kaepernick at QB. Kaepernick definitely fits Kelly’s read-zone offensive attack better, but he, like the rest of the 49ers, can’t play defense. The Bills have won three straight by running the ball (178.3 ypg last three) and playing good defense. The trend continues.

Line: Bills by 7½

Rick’s Pick: Bills 24, 49ers 13

Pittsburgh (4-1) at Miami (1-4): Ben Roethlisberger (15 TDs, 1,496 yards) is putting up huge numbers for an offense with the most flair in the league. Ryan Tannehill continues to struggle on an offense with little imagination. The Dolphins, 6-20 vs. spread dating to 2014, are making bettors happy. The Steelers can name the winning margin.

Line: Steelers by 7½

Rick’s Pick: Steelers 34, Dolphins 17 (best bet)

Philadelphia (3-1) at Washington (3-2): NFC East is all of a sudden the It division, so expect a close one at FedEx Field. Did the Lions expose a chink in the Eagles’ armor? Probably not, though the Redskins have done that plenty by beating them three straight times, all as underdogs.

Line: Eagles by 2½

Rick’s Pick: Redskins 27, Eagles 24

Los Angeles (3-2) at Detroit (2-3): Will either team take the next step and become a contender? Nope. Mediocrity awaits both no matter this outcome. The Rams (16.4 ppg, 284 ypg), awaiting Jared Goff’s debut, still have no offense. The Lions are banged up at key positions defensively but have more offense than L.A.

Line: Lions by 3

Rick’s Pick: Lions 23, Rams 16

Jacksonville (1-3) at Chicago (1-4): Jags are 1-0 overseas, 0-3 in North America. Plus, they have lost 17 of past 18 road games. Bears are 0-2 vs. AFC South and have lost six of last seven home games. In other words, who knows who will win this dog? Brian Hoyer’s stats (6 TDs, 0 interceptions) are surprisingly good and maybe the Bears can build off 500-yard-plus day vs. Colts.

Line: Bears by 2½

Rick’s Pick: Bears 27, Jaguars 24

Baltimore (3-2) at N.Y. Giants (2-3): Struggling offenses square off against defenses that aren’t as good as stats make them seem to be. Expect Joe Flacco and Eli Manning to each light it up. Somebody has to snap mini-slump; it might as well be the home team.

Line: Giants by 3

Rick’s Pick: Giants 30, Ravens 24

Cleveland (0-5) at Tennessee (2-3): The less said about this game the better. Browns’ options at QB are limited, though Cody Kessler likely will go. Marcus Mariota’s growth and a running attack averaging 180 yards per game the last three games will be enough for Titans.

Line: Titans by 6½

Rick’s Pick: Titans 27, Browns 17

Carolina (1-4) at New Orleans (1-3): So was Carolina’s 17-2 dream season last year just a fluke or is it the Super Bowl loser jinx? Cam Newton’s health has played a big role in team’s woeful start and he remains questionable in league’s concussion protocol. If it’s Drew Brees vs. Derek Anderson, there’s no doubt. Either way, expect a lot of scoring with two mediocre defenses.

Line: None

Rick’s Pick: Saints 34, Panthers 31

Kansas City (2-2) at Oakland (4-1): Fun-loving Raiders have won four games by combined 12 points and now face an opponent that has had their number in five of last six meetings. KC had a bye week since receiving a beatdown by Pittsburgh and has Jamaal Charles back in the fold. Road team has covered 20 of last 26 meetings and Andy Reid is 17-0 coming off a bye against non-unbeaten foes.

Line: Raiders by 1

Rick’s Pick: Chiefs 23, Raiders 20

Atlanta (4-1) at Seattle (3-1): Winner could emerge as Vikings’ top rival in NFC. Falcons showed they could win low-scoring game against a defensive-minded opponent, though that came vs. a rookie QB. Russell Wilson is no rookie and provides an extra dimension that will baffle Atlanta defenders. Seahawks still have a defense that can ruffle Matty Ice and contain Julio Jones.

Line: Seahawks by 6½

Rick’s Pick: Seahawks 24, Falcons 20

Indianapolis (2-3) at Houston (3-2): Apparently NBC isn’t at the flexing point of the season yet? But hey, first place is on the line in league’s worst division. The Colts have dominated historically, winning last three at Houston, but have a semipermeable defense. That could benefit a Texans team that hasn’t figured out any offensive rhythm so far.

Line: Texans by 3

Rick’s Pick: Texans 27, Colts 23

N.Y. Jets (1-4) at Arizona (2-3): They should move the presidential debate up a couple of days so viewers can avoid watching this battle of disappointing teams. Carson Palmer returns for the Cardinals and David Johnson is heating up, while an opportunistic defense should be licking its chops facing Ryan Fitzpatrick. The Jets are playing fourth road game in five weeks.

Line: Cardinals by 7 ½

Rick’s Pick: Cardinals 30, Jets 17

Last week (season) — straight up: 8-6 (44-33); against the spread 8-4-2 (37-37-3); best bets 2-2.

Rick Weegman is sports editor of the News Tribune and did not lose his Mel Kiper-like hair due to errant picks.