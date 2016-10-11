Vikings sign Long to fill offensive line holes

Minnesota signed Jake Long on Monday and the four-time Pro Bowl tackle participated in practice Tuesday, the team’s last as they disperse into their annual bye week.

Long was one of the NFL’s best offensive linemen after being drafted No. 1 overall by Miami in 2008, but that was two knee surgeries ago. Long, 31, hasn’t started a game in nearly two years since tearing the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee for a second time on Oct. 26, 2014.

“I know what I can do; I know the type of player I can be when I’m healthy,” said Long, whom the Vikings hope can plug a hole on an offensive line devastated by injuries, likely protecting quarterback Sam Bradford’s blind side at left tackle.

The Vikings traded for oft-injured Bradford on Sept. 3, soon after Teddy Bridgewater was lost for the season with a knee injury suffered in practice, and all he’s done is lead the Vikings (5-0) to four victories while throwing six touchdown passes and no interceptions.

Bradford, the

No. 1 overall pick in 2010, has the NFL’s fifth-best quarterback ranking at 109.7. Long and Bradford played together in

St. Louis, where both had seasons ended by ACL injuries. Long called Bradford “a special quarterback,” and the Vikings aren’t inclined to disagree.

“I knew he’d thrive when he came here,” Long said. “He’s showing that and doing a great job for this team.”

Maybe the same can happen with Long, whose 2015 season with Atlanta was limited to 11 snaps in four games as his knee recovered from its second surgery to repair the ACL. Before being hurt the first time in 2013, Long played 89 games in Miami and St. Louis, all of them starts.

Over the summer, Long agreed to terms on a one-year deal with the Baltimore Ravens but never signed after the team requested he sign an injury waiver that would have protected the Ravens financially if Long were to hurt his knee again. But nearly two years after his last ACL tear, Long insists he “feels great.”

“Injuries happen, and unfortunately I’ve had my fair share,” said Long, who had his 2012 season cut short by surgery to repair a torn triceps. “But through all of them, I’ve put my head down, rehabbed, worked hard, haven’t given up. … I got through the frustration and worked hard to get back. Now I’ve got this opportunity, and I plan to thrive in it.”

The Vikings already have lost left tackle Matt Kalil (hip) and right tackle Andre Smith (biceps) to season-ending injuries, and guard Brandon Fusco sat out practice Tuesday because of a concussion. Guard Alex Boone and center Joe Berger are the only healthy linemen who started in Week 1.

Jeremiah Sirles has taken over at right tackle and played well, but T.J. Clemmings has struggled to replace Kalil.

Long has played left tackle in nearly every game of his NFL career, and the Vikings are likely hoping he can take over that job. One thing Long has going for him is a familiarity with the system; Vikings offensive line coach Tony Sparano was the Dolphins coach when they drafted Long.

Long said he will spend the next few days in Minnesota working and learning the playbook before returning home to retrieve his family. The Vikings, the NFL’s only unbeaten team, next play Oct. 23 at Philadelphia.

“There’s a lot of carry over, similar to the stuff we did when I was with him in Miami,” Long said. “There’s some new terminology, and some new plays, but luckily we’ve got the bye week and I can really get in the playbook and spend some time with him and learn everything.”