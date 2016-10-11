Vikings sign OT Jake Long

Jake Long of the Miami Dolphins celebrates a touchdown with Reggie Bush during a game against the Oakland Raiders on September 16, 2012. (Jim Rassol/Sun Sentinel/MCT)

Jake Long has signed with the Minnesota Vikings after the team placed another starting offensive tackle on injured reserve.

Long, the No. 1 pick in the 2008 draft, has 96 career starts and last played for the Falcons in 2015, appearing in four games. Durability was a concern for suitors in the offseason, when he visited the New England Patriots, New York Giants and Baltimore Ravens.

Right tackle Andre Smith, injured against the Giants in Week 4, missed Sunday's game and will undergo surgery for a torn triceps. Jeremiah Sirles started for Smith at right tackle against the Houston Texans last week with T.J. Clemmings making his third start at left tackle. Starter Matt Kalil (hip) was placed on injured reserve after Week 2.

Long played for current Vikings offensive line coach Tony Sparano with the Dolphins from 2008-11. He was also a teammate of Vikings quarterback Sam Bradford and backup Shaun Hill as a member of the St. Louis Rams (2013-14).