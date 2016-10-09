Scoreboard
Basketball
NBA
Preseason
Timberwolves at Charlotte, 5 p.m.
Soccer
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS
Ashland at Rhinelander, 4:30 p.m.
Superior at Hayward, 4:30 p.m.
Duluth Denfeld at Hermantown, 6 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS
Duluth Denfeld at Hermantown, 4 p.m.
Duluth Marshall at Proctor, 4:30 p.m.
Two Harbors at Hibbing-Chisholm, 4:30 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Bemidji, 7:15 p.m.
Volleyball
COLLEGE
Wisconsin-Superior at Wisconsin-Stout, 7 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL
At 7 p.m.
Greenway at Hibbing
Lakeview Christian Academy at Duluth Marshall
Mesabi East at Eveleth-Gilbert
Mountain Iron-Buhl at Ely
Northeast Range at Cherry
Superior at Hermantown
Auto racing
NASCAR Sprint Cup Series
Bank of America 500
Sunday
Concord, N.C.
Lap Length: 1.50 miles
1. (11) Jimmie Johnson, Chev., 133.6 rating, 45.0
2. (17) Matt Kenseth, Toyota, 91.3, 40.0
3. (12) Kasey Kahne, Chev., 93.4, 38.0
4. (21) Ryan Newman, Chev., 99.9, 38.0
5. (25) Kyle Larson, Chev., 106.1, 36.0
6. (4) Kyle Busch, Toyota, 108.7, 36.0
7. (20) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 89.7, 34.0
8. (23) Kurt Busch, Chev., 78.3, 33.0
9. (5) Tony Stewart, Chev., 79.2, 32.0
10. (16) J. McMurray, Chev., 90.3, 31.0
11. (13) Danica Patrick, Chev., 72.0, 30.0
12. (8) Carl Edwards, Toyota, 101.4, 29.0
13. (7) Martin Truex Jr., Toyota, 92.1, 28.0
14. (22) M. McDowell, Chev., 64.8, 27.0
15. (33) Aric Almirola, Ford, 59.7, 26.0
16. (26) Chris Buescher, Ford, 60.8, 25.0
17. (31) Clint Bowyer, Chev., 61.5, 25.0
18. (27) Trevor Bayne, Ford, 61.8, 23.0
19. (32) Landon Cassill, Ford, 50.7, 22.0
20. (15) R.Stenhouse Jr., Ford, 61.5, 21.0
21. (35) Regan Smith, Chev., 46.8, 20.0
22. (30) Brian Scott, Ford, 52.0, 19.0
23. (34) David Ragan, Toyota, 42.9, 18.0
24. (37) Michael Annett, Chev., 42.0, 17.0
25. (24) M. DiBenedetto, Toyota, 40.8, 16.0
26. (38) J. Earnhardt, Ford, 33.7, 15.0
27. (36) Cole Whitt, Chev., 35.6, 14.0
28. (39) R. Sorenson, Toyota, 32.9, 13.0
29. (40) Josh Wise, Chev., 32.7, 12.0
30. (9) D. Hamlin, Toyota, Engine, 95.812.0
31. (18) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 63.6, 10.0
32. (19) A. Dillon, Chev., Accident, 68.79.0
33. (3) C. Elliott, Chev., Accident, 116.49.0
34. (28) P. Menard, Chev., Acc., 52.27.0
35. (14) Greg Biffle, Ford, Acc., 56.86.0
36. (10) Joey Logano, Ford, 70.2, 6.0
37. (6) Allmendinger, Chev., Acc.. 77.04.0
38. (1) Kevin Harvick, Chev., Eng., 77.14.0
39. (2) Alex Bowman, Chev., Acc., 51.90.0
40. (29) C. Mears, Chev., Acc., 31.21.0
Race Statistics
Average Speed of Race Winner: 134.929 mph. Time of Race: 3 hours, 42 minutes, 47 seconds. Margin of Victory: 1.474 seconds. Lead Changes: 17
Basketball
WNBA Playoffs
Championship
(Best-of-5)
Sunday’s Result
Los Angeles 78, Minnesota 76
(Los Angeles leads 1-0)
Tuesday’s Game
Game 2: Los Angeles at Minnesota,
7 p.m. (ESPN2)
Football
COLLEGE
(Overall records in parentheses)
Big Ten
West Division
Nebraska (5-0) 2-0
Iowa (4-2) 2-1
Wisconsin (4-1) 1-1
Purdue (3-2) 1-1
Northwestern (2-3) 1-1
Minnesota (3-2) 0-2
Illinois (1-4) 0-2
East Division
Michigan (6-0) 3-0
Ohio State (5-0) 2-0
Penn State (4-2) 2-1
Maryland (4-1) 1-1
Indiana (3-2) 1-1
Michigan State (2-3) 0-2
Rutgers (2-4) 0-3
Saturday’s Results
Iowa 14, Minnesota 7
Penn State 38, Maryland 14
Brigham Young 31, Michigan State 14
Ohio State 38, Indiana 17
Purdue 34, Illinois 31, OT
Michigan 78, Rutgers 0
NSIC
North Division
Bemidji State (5-1) 2-0
Minn. Duluth (5-1) 2-0
St. Cloud State (3-3) 2-0
MS-Moorhead (3-3) 1-1
Northern State (3-3) 1-1
Minot State (1-5) 0-2
Mary (0-6) 0-2
Minn.-Crookston (0-6) 0-2
South Division
Sioux Falls (6-0) 2-0
Winona State (5-1) 2-0
Augustana (4-2) 1-1
MS-Mankato (4-2) 1-1
SW Minn. State (4-2) 1-1
Wayne State (2-4) 1-1
Concordia-St. Paul (2-4) 0-2
Upper Iowa (1-5) 0-2
Saturday’s Results
Minnesota Duluth 38, Minot State 7
Augustana 44, Wayne State 31
St. Cloud State 41, Mary 7
Bemidji State 31, Northern State 28, OT
Minnesota State-Mankato 45, Concordia-St. Paul 10
Winona State 27, Upper Iowa 13
Minnesota State-Moorhead 41, Minnesota-Crookston 12
Sioux Falls 48, Southwest Minnesota State 28
UMAC
St. Scholastica (5-1) 5-0
Northwestern (5-1) 4-1
MacMurray (4-2) 4-1
Eureka (4-2) 3-2
Westminster (3-3) 3-2
Minn.-Morris (3-2) 3-2
Crown (1-5) 1-4
Greenville (1-5) 1-4
Iowa Wesleyan (1-5) 1-4
Martin Luther (0-6) 0-5
Saturday’s Results
St. Scholastica 45, Iowa Wesleyan 7
Greenville 34, Crown 33
MacMurray 38, Northwestern 14
Eureka 27, Westminster (Mo.) 18
Minnesota-Morris 31, Martin Luther 7
HOCKEY
NHL
Preseason
Saturday’s Results
Columbus 5, Pittsburgh 3
Boston 1, Philadelphia 0, OT
Tampa Bay 5, Nashville 3
Detroit 4, Toronto 3
Florida 4, New Jersey 2
Minnesota 5, Winnipeg 1
St. Louis 2, Chicago 1
Vancouver 3, Edmonton 2
Colorado 2, Los Angeles 1, OT
Sunday’s Results
Washington 4, NY Islanders 0
Anaheim 3, San Jose 2, 1OT
COLLEGE MEN
NCHC
Saturday’s Results
Minnesota Duluth 1, Massachusetts-
Lowell 1, OT
Colorado College 7, Massachusetts 4
Miami 2, Providence 1
North Dakota 4, Canisius 1
Alberta 3, Nebraska-Omaha 2 (exhibition)
Icebreaker Invitational
Boston College 3, Denver 1
BIG TEN
Icebreaker Invitational
Ohio State 3, Denver 2
Saturday’s Results
Michigan 4, Union 0
Wisconsin 6, Northern Michigan 5
Icebreaker Invitational
Ohio State 3, Air Force 3, OT
Sunday’s Result
Minnesota 6, Alaska 3
COLLEGE WOMEN
WCHA
Saturday’s Results
Minnesota Duluth 5, Minnesota State-Mankato 1
Bemidji State 2, Minnesota 0
Ohio State 1, Wisconsin 1, OT (Wisconsin wins 1-0 in shootout)
St. Cloud State 3, North Dakota 2
Transactions
Baseball
American League
Oakland Athletics - 2B Eric Sogard has elected free agency.
Toronto Blue Jays - Activated RHP Danny Barnes.
Basketball
NBA
Golden State Warriors - Signed SF Elgin Cook and SG Scott Wood.
Memphis Grizzlies - Signed PF Vince Hunter.
Hockey
NHL
Arizona Coyotes - Assigned D Anthony Deangelo to Tuscon (AHL). Assigned RW Christian Fischer to Tucson (AHL). Assigned RW Stefan Fournier, D Dakota Mermis, and G Justin Peters to Tuscon (AHL).
Calgary Flames - Released LW Lauri Korpikoski.
Carolina Hurricanes - Acquired RW Martin Frk off waivers. Signed D Jakub Nakladal to a one-year contract.
Chicago Blackhawks - Assigned D Viktor Svedberg, D Ville Pokka, and D Dillon Fournier to Rockford (AHL).
Detroit Red Wings - Placed D Vili Saarijarvi and C Tomas Nosek on IR.
Nashville Predators - Assigned D Petter Granberg, LW Mike Liambas, C Felix Girard, C Frederick Gaudreau, and LW Pontus Aberg to Milwaukee (AHL).
San Jose Sharks - Recalled C Ryan Carpenter and D Dan Kelly from San Jose (AHL).