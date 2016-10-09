Scoreboard

Search
    By News Tribune, news service reports on Oct 9, 2016 at 11:40 p.m.

    Today’s Events

    Basketball

    NBA

    Preseason

    Timberwolves at Charlotte, 5 p.m.

    Soccer

    HIGH SCHOOL BOYS

    Ashland at Rhinelander, 4:30 p.m.

    Superior at Hayward, 4:30 p.m.

    Duluth Denfeld at Hermantown, 6 p.m.

    HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS

    Duluth Denfeld at Hermantown, 4 p.m.

    Duluth Marshall at Proctor, 4:30 p.m.

    Two Harbors at Hibbing-Chisholm, 4:30 p.m.

    Grand Rapids at Bemidji, 7:15 p.m.

    Volleyball

    COLLEGE

    Wisconsin-Superior at Wisconsin-Stout, 7 p.m.

    HIGH SCHOOL

    At 7 p.m.

    Greenway at Hibbing

    Lakeview Christian Academy at Duluth Marshall

    Mesabi East at Eveleth-Gilbert

    Mountain Iron-Buhl at Ely

    Northeast Range at Cherry

    Superior at Hermantown

    Auto racing

    NASCAR Sprint Cup Series

    Bank of America 500

    Sunday

    Concord, N.C.

    Lap Length: 1.50 miles

    1. (11) Jimmie Johnson, Chev., 133.6 rating, 45.0

    2. (17) Matt Kenseth, Toyota, 91.3, 40.0

    3. (12) Kasey Kahne, Chev., 93.4, 38.0

    4. (21) Ryan Newman, Chev., 99.9, 38.0

    5. (25) Kyle Larson, Chev., 106.1, 36.0

    6. (4) Kyle Busch, Toyota, 108.7, 36.0

    7. (20) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 89.7, 34.0

    8. (23) Kurt Busch, Chev., 78.3, 33.0

    9. (5) Tony Stewart, Chev., 79.2, 32.0

    10. (16) J. McMurray, Chev., 90.3, 31.0

    11. (13) Danica Patrick, Chev., 72.0, 30.0

    12. (8) Carl Edwards, Toyota, 101.4, 29.0

    13. (7) Martin Truex Jr., Toyota, 92.1, 28.0

    14. (22) M. McDowell, Chev., 64.8, 27.0

    15. (33) Aric Almirola, Ford, 59.7, 26.0

    16. (26) Chris Buescher, Ford, 60.8, 25.0

    17. (31) Clint Bowyer, Chev., 61.5, 25.0

    18. (27) Trevor Bayne, Ford, 61.8, 23.0

    19. (32) Landon Cassill, Ford, 50.7, 22.0

    20. (15) R.Stenhouse Jr., Ford, 61.5, 21.0

    21. (35) Regan Smith, Chev., 46.8, 20.0

    22. (30) Brian Scott, Ford, 52.0, 19.0

    23. (34) David Ragan, Toyota, 42.9, 18.0

    24. (37) Michael Annett, Chev., 42.0, 17.0

    25. (24) M. DiBenedetto, Toyota, 40.8, 16.0

    26. (38) J. Earnhardt, Ford, 33.7, 15.0

    27. (36) Cole Whitt, Chev., 35.6, 14.0

    28. (39) R. Sorenson, Toyota, 32.9, 13.0

    29. (40) Josh Wise, Chev., 32.7, 12.0

    30. (9) D. Hamlin, Toyota, Engine, 95.812.0

    31. (18) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 63.6, 10.0

    32. (19) A. Dillon, Chev., Accident, 68.79.0

    33. (3) C. Elliott, Chev., Accident, 116.49.0

    34. (28) P. Menard, Chev., Acc., 52.27.0

    35. (14) Greg Biffle, Ford, Acc., 56.86.0

    36. (10) Joey Logano, Ford, 70.2, 6.0

    37. (6) Allmendinger, Chev., Acc.. 77.04.0

    38. (1) Kevin Harvick, Chev., Eng., 77.14.0

    39. (2) Alex Bowman, Chev., Acc.,  51.90.0

    40. (29) C. Mears, Chev., Acc., 31.21.0

    Race Statistics

    Average Speed of Race Winner: 134.929 mph. Time of Race: 3 hours, 42 minutes, 47 seconds. Margin of Victory: 1.474 seconds. Lead Changes: 17

    Basketball

    WNBA Playoffs

    Championship

    (Best-of-5)

    Sunday’s Result

    Los Angeles 78, Minnesota 76

    (Los Angeles leads 1-0)

    Tuesday’s Game

    Game 2: Los Angeles at Minnesota,

    7 p.m. (ESPN2)

    Football

    COLLEGE

    (Overall records in parentheses)

    Big Ten

    West Division

    Nebraska (5-0)    2-0

    Iowa (4-2)    2-1

    Wisconsin (4-1)    1-1

    Purdue (3-2)    1-1

    Northwestern (2-3)    1-1

    Minnesota (3-2)    0-2

    Illinois (1-4)    0-2

    East Division

    Michigan (6-0)    3-0

    Ohio State (5-0)    2-0

    Penn State (4-2)    2-1

    Maryland (4-1)    1-1

    Indiana (3-2)    1-1

    Michigan State (2-3)    0-2

    Rutgers (2-4)    0-3

    Saturday’s Results

    Iowa 14, Minnesota 7

    Penn State 38, Maryland 14

    Brigham Young 31, Michigan State 14

    Ohio State 38, Indiana 17

    Purdue 34, Illinois 31, OT

    Michigan 78, Rutgers 0

    NSIC

    North Division

    Bemidji State (5-1)    2-0

    Minn. Duluth (5-1)    2-0

    St. Cloud State (3-3)    2-0

    MS-Moorhead (3-3)    1-1

    Northern State (3-3)    1-1

    Minot State (1-5)    0-2

    Mary (0-6)    0-2

    Minn.-Crookston (0-6)    0-2

    South Division

    Sioux Falls (6-0)    2-0

    Winona State (5-1)    2-0

    Augustana (4-2)    1-1

    MS-Mankato (4-2)    1-1

    SW Minn. State (4-2)    1-1

    Wayne State (2-4)    1-1

    Concordia-St. Paul (2-4)    0-2

    Upper Iowa (1-5)    0-2

    Saturday’s Results

    Minnesota Duluth 38, Minot State 7

    Augustana 44, Wayne State 31

    St. Cloud State 41, Mary 7

    Bemidji State 31, Northern State 28, OT

    Minnesota State-Mankato 45, Concordia-St. Paul 10

    Winona State 27, Upper Iowa 13

    Minnesota State-Moorhead 41, Minnesota-Crookston 12

    Sioux Falls 48, Southwest Minnesota State 28

    UMAC

    St. Scholastica (5-1)    5-0

    Northwestern (5-1)    4-1

    MacMurray (4-2)    4-1

    Eureka (4-2)    3-2

    Westminster (3-3)    3-2

    Minn.-Morris (3-2)    3-2

    Crown (1-5)    1-4

    Greenville (1-5)    1-4

    Iowa Wesleyan (1-5)    1-4

    Martin Luther (0-6)    0-5

    Saturday’s Results

    St. Scholastica 45, Iowa Wesleyan 7

    Greenville 34, Crown 33

    MacMurray 38, Northwestern 14

    Eureka 27, Westminster (Mo.) 18

    Minnesota-Morris 31, Martin Luther 7

    HOCKEY

    NHL

    Preseason

    Saturday’s Results

    Columbus 5, Pittsburgh 3

    Boston 1, Philadelphia 0, OT

    Tampa Bay 5, Nashville 3

    Detroit 4, Toronto 3

    Florida 4, New Jersey 2

    Minnesota 5, Winnipeg 1

    St. Louis 2, Chicago 1

    Vancouver 3, Edmonton 2

    Colorado 2, Los Angeles 1, OT

    Sunday’s Results

    Washington 4, NY Islanders 0

    Anaheim 3, San Jose 2, 1OT

    COLLEGE MEN

    NCHC

    Saturday’s Results

    Minnesota Duluth 1, Massachusetts-

    Lowell 1, OT

    Colorado College 7, Massachusetts 4

    Miami 2, Providence 1

    North Dakota 4, Canisius 1

    Alberta 3, Nebraska-Omaha 2 (exhibition)

    Icebreaker Invitational

    Boston College 3, Denver 1

    BIG TEN

    Icebreaker Invitational

    Ohio State 3, Denver 2

    Saturday’s Results

    Michigan 4, Union 0

    Wisconsin 6, Northern Michigan 5

    Icebreaker Invitational

    Ohio State 3, Air Force 3, OT

    Sunday’s Result

    Minnesota 6, Alaska 3

    COLLEGE WOMEN

    WCHA

    Saturday’s Results

    Minnesota Duluth 5, Minnesota State-Mankato 1

    Bemidji State 2, Minnesota 0

    Ohio State 1, Wisconsin 1, OT (Wisconsin wins 1-0 in shootout)

    St. Cloud State 3, North Dakota 2

    Transactions

    Baseball

    American League

    Oakland Athletics - 2B Eric Sogard has elected free agency.

    Toronto Blue Jays - Activated RHP Danny Barnes.

    Basketball

    NBA

    Golden State Warriors - Signed SF Elgin Cook and SG Scott Wood.

    Memphis Grizzlies - Signed PF Vince Hunter.

    Hockey

    NHL

    Arizona Coyotes - Assigned D Anthony Deangelo to Tuscon (AHL). Assigned RW Christian Fischer to Tucson (AHL). Assigned RW Stefan Fournier, D Dakota Mermis, and G Justin Peters to Tuscon (AHL).

    Calgary Flames - Released LW Lauri Korpikoski.

    Carolina Hurricanes - Acquired RW Martin Frk off waivers. Signed D Jakub Nakladal to a one-year contract.

    Chicago Blackhawks - Assigned D Viktor Svedberg, D Ville Pokka, and D Dillon Fournier to Rockford (AHL).

    Detroit Red Wings - Placed D Vili Saarijarvi and C Tomas Nosek on IR.

    Nashville Predators - Assigned D Petter Granberg, LW Mike Liambas, C Felix Girard, C Frederick Gaudreau, and LW Pontus Aberg to Milwaukee (AHL).

    San Jose Sharks - Recalled C Ryan Carpenter and D Dan Kelly from San Jose (AHL).

