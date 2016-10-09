Scoreboard

Ashland at Rhinelander, 4:30 p.m.

Superior at Hayward, 4:30 p.m.

Duluth Denfeld at Hermantown, 6 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS

Duluth Denfeld at Hermantown, 4 p.m.

Duluth Marshall at Proctor, 4:30 p.m.

Two Harbors at Hibbing-Chisholm, 4:30 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Bemidji, 7:15 p.m.

Volleyball

COLLEGE

Wisconsin-Superior at Wisconsin-Stout, 7 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL

At 7 p.m.

Greenway at Hibbing

Lakeview Christian Academy at Duluth Marshall

Mesabi East at Eveleth-Gilbert

Mountain Iron-Buhl at Ely

Northeast Range at Cherry

Superior at Hermantown

Auto racing

NASCAR Sprint Cup Series

Bank of America 500

Sunday

Concord, N.C.

Lap Length: 1.50 miles

1. (11) Jimmie Johnson, Chev., 133.6 rating, 45.0

2. (17) Matt Kenseth, Toyota, 91.3, 40.0

3. (12) Kasey Kahne, Chev., 93.4, 38.0

4. (21) Ryan Newman, Chev., 99.9, 38.0

5. (25) Kyle Larson, Chev., 106.1, 36.0

6. (4) Kyle Busch, Toyota, 108.7, 36.0

7. (20) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 89.7, 34.0

8. (23) Kurt Busch, Chev., 78.3, 33.0

9. (5) Tony Stewart, Chev., 79.2, 32.0

10. (16) J. McMurray, Chev., 90.3, 31.0

11. (13) Danica Patrick, Chev., 72.0, 30.0

12. (8) Carl Edwards, Toyota, 101.4, 29.0

13. (7) Martin Truex Jr., Toyota, 92.1, 28.0

14. (22) M. McDowell, Chev., 64.8, 27.0

15. (33) Aric Almirola, Ford, 59.7, 26.0

16. (26) Chris Buescher, Ford, 60.8, 25.0

17. (31) Clint Bowyer, Chev., 61.5, 25.0

18. (27) Trevor Bayne, Ford, 61.8, 23.0

19. (32) Landon Cassill, Ford, 50.7, 22.0

20. (15) R.Stenhouse Jr., Ford, 61.5, 21.0

21. (35) Regan Smith, Chev., 46.8, 20.0

22. (30) Brian Scott, Ford, 52.0, 19.0

23. (34) David Ragan, Toyota, 42.9, 18.0

24. (37) Michael Annett, Chev., 42.0, 17.0

25. (24) M. DiBenedetto, Toyota, 40.8, 16.0

26. (38) J. Earnhardt, Ford, 33.7, 15.0

27. (36) Cole Whitt, Chev., 35.6, 14.0

28. (39) R. Sorenson, Toyota, 32.9, 13.0

29. (40) Josh Wise, Chev., 32.7, 12.0

30. (9) D. Hamlin, Toyota, Engine, 95.812.0

31. (18) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 63.6, 10.0

32. (19) A. Dillon, Chev., Accident, 68.79.0

33. (3) C. Elliott, Chev., Accident, 116.49.0

34. (28) P. Menard, Chev., Acc., 52.27.0

35. (14) Greg Biffle, Ford, Acc., 56.86.0

36. (10) Joey Logano, Ford, 70.2, 6.0

37. (6) Allmendinger, Chev., Acc.. 77.04.0

38. (1) Kevin Harvick, Chev., Eng., 77.14.0

39. (2) Alex Bowman, Chev., Acc., 51.90.0

40. (29) C. Mears, Chev., Acc., 31.21.0

Race Statistics

Average Speed of Race Winner: 134.929 mph. Time of Race: 3 hours, 42 minutes, 47 seconds. Margin of Victory: 1.474 seconds. Lead Changes: 17

Basketball

WNBA Playoffs

Championship

(Best-of-5)

Sunday’s Result

Los Angeles 78, Minnesota 76

(Los Angeles leads 1-0)

Tuesday’s Game

Game 2: Los Angeles at Minnesota,

7 p.m. (ESPN2)

Football

COLLEGE

(Overall records in parentheses)

Big Ten

West Division

Nebraska (5-0) 2-0

Iowa (4-2) 2-1

Wisconsin (4-1) 1-1

Purdue (3-2) 1-1

Northwestern (2-3) 1-1

Minnesota (3-2) 0-2

Illinois (1-4) 0-2

East Division

Michigan (6-0) 3-0

Ohio State (5-0) 2-0

Penn State (4-2) 2-1

Maryland (4-1) 1-1

Indiana (3-2) 1-1

Michigan State (2-3) 0-2

Rutgers (2-4) 0-3

Saturday’s Results

Iowa 14, Minnesota 7

Penn State 38, Maryland 14

Brigham Young 31, Michigan State 14

Ohio State 38, Indiana 17

Purdue 34, Illinois 31, OT

Michigan 78, Rutgers 0

NSIC

North Division

Bemidji State (5-1) 2-0

Minn. Duluth (5-1) 2-0

St. Cloud State (3-3) 2-0

MS-Moorhead (3-3) 1-1

Northern State (3-3) 1-1

Minot State (1-5) 0-2

Mary (0-6) 0-2

Minn.-Crookston (0-6) 0-2

South Division

Sioux Falls (6-0) 2-0

Winona State (5-1) 2-0

Augustana (4-2) 1-1

MS-Mankato (4-2) 1-1

SW Minn. State (4-2) 1-1

Wayne State (2-4) 1-1

Concordia-St. Paul (2-4) 0-2

Upper Iowa (1-5) 0-2

Saturday’s Results

Minnesota Duluth 38, Minot State 7

Augustana 44, Wayne State 31

St. Cloud State 41, Mary 7

Bemidji State 31, Northern State 28, OT

Minnesota State-Mankato 45, Concordia-St. Paul 10

Winona State 27, Upper Iowa 13

Minnesota State-Moorhead 41, Minnesota-Crookston 12

Sioux Falls 48, Southwest Minnesota State 28

UMAC

St. Scholastica (5-1) 5-0

Northwestern (5-1) 4-1

MacMurray (4-2) 4-1

Eureka (4-2) 3-2

Westminster (3-3) 3-2

Minn.-Morris (3-2) 3-2

Crown (1-5) 1-4

Greenville (1-5) 1-4

Iowa Wesleyan (1-5) 1-4

Martin Luther (0-6) 0-5

Saturday’s Results

St. Scholastica 45, Iowa Wesleyan 7

Greenville 34, Crown 33

MacMurray 38, Northwestern 14

Eureka 27, Westminster (Mo.) 18

Minnesota-Morris 31, Martin Luther 7

HOCKEY

NHL

Preseason

Saturday’s Results

Columbus 5, Pittsburgh 3

Boston 1, Philadelphia 0, OT

Tampa Bay 5, Nashville 3

Detroit 4, Toronto 3

Florida 4, New Jersey 2

Minnesota 5, Winnipeg 1

St. Louis 2, Chicago 1

Vancouver 3, Edmonton 2

Colorado 2, Los Angeles 1, OT

Sunday’s Results

Washington 4, NY Islanders 0

Anaheim 3, San Jose 2, 1OT

COLLEGE MEN

NCHC

Saturday’s Results

Minnesota Duluth 1, Massachusetts-

Lowell 1, OT

Colorado College 7, Massachusetts 4

Miami 2, Providence 1

North Dakota 4, Canisius 1

Alberta 3, Nebraska-Omaha 2 (exhibition)

Icebreaker Invitational

Boston College 3, Denver 1

BIG TEN

Icebreaker Invitational

Ohio State 3, Denver 2

Saturday’s Results

Michigan 4, Union 0

Wisconsin 6, Northern Michigan 5

Icebreaker Invitational

Ohio State 3, Air Force 3, OT

Sunday’s Result

Minnesota 6, Alaska 3

COLLEGE WOMEN

WCHA

Saturday’s Results

Minnesota Duluth 5, Minnesota State-Mankato 1

Bemidji State 2, Minnesota 0

Ohio State 1, Wisconsin 1, OT (Wisconsin wins 1-0 in shootout)

St. Cloud State 3, North Dakota 2

Transactions

Baseball

American League

Oakland Athletics - 2B Eric Sogard has elected free agency.

Toronto Blue Jays - Activated RHP Danny Barnes.

Basketball

NBA

Golden State Warriors - Signed SF Elgin Cook and SG Scott Wood.

Memphis Grizzlies - Signed PF Vince Hunter.

Hockey

NHL

Arizona Coyotes - Assigned D Anthony Deangelo to Tuscon (AHL). Assigned RW Christian Fischer to Tucson (AHL). Assigned RW Stefan Fournier, D Dakota Mermis, and G Justin Peters to Tuscon (AHL).

Calgary Flames - Released LW Lauri Korpikoski.

Carolina Hurricanes - Acquired RW Martin Frk off waivers. Signed D Jakub Nakladal to a one-year contract.

Chicago Blackhawks - Assigned D Viktor Svedberg, D Ville Pokka, and D Dillon Fournier to Rockford (AHL).

Detroit Red Wings - Placed D Vili Saarijarvi and C Tomas Nosek on IR.

Nashville Predators - Assigned D Petter Granberg, LW Mike Liambas, C Felix Girard, C Frederick Gaudreau, and LW Pontus Aberg to Milwaukee (AHL).

San Jose Sharks - Recalled C Ryan Carpenter and D Dan Kelly from San Jose (AHL).