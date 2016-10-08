Minnesota Duluth running back Darren Walker (29) tries to break an outside run against Minot State on Saturday at Herb Parker Stadium in Minot, N.D. Garrick Hodge / Minot Daily News

Entering Saturday’s game against Minot State at Herb Parker Stadium, the Bulldogs had allowed at least 31 points in their first five games and surrendered an NSIC-worst 345.6 passing yards per game.

UMD responded in a big way in a 38-7 win, outgaining the Beavers 516-181 in total yards and allowing a season-low 130 passing yards.

“We needed a game like this,” UMD coach Curt Wiese said. “We’ve always believed in our defense, but we just have given up a big play or two each half. All of a sudden people are down on our defense for some reason, but I thought it was a good effort today.”

The Bulldogs’ defensive line dominated Minot State’s offensive line throughout the contest, as they sacked quarterback Isaiah Weed eight times and only allowed him to attempt two passes in the first half. The Beavers scored their lone touchdown of the game on a 55-yard run by running back Jarvis Mustipher but only had 53 yards of total offense in the opening half.

“We were really bad offensively,” Beavers coach Tyler Hughes said. “As I told the players after the game, it’s on me. We obviously didn’t have a good enough game plan for what they were doing. We felt good going in, but it wasn’t the right mix of things. We couldn’t get anything going and we didn’t have any rhythm.”

After Minot State failed to capitalize on a first-quarter interception from Obinna Nwachukwu, UMD kicker Cameron Hausman put the Bulldogs on the board with a 29-yard field goal. The Beavers had a chance for a second pick on UMD’s next drive, but two Beavers defenders collided, forcing a dropped interception. The drive resulted in the Bulldogs’ first touchdown as senior quarterback Drew Bauer plunged into the end zone on a sneak from a yard out.

On Minot State’s next drive, Mustipher took advantage of UMD blitzing its linebackers in the middle gaps on fourth-and-inches and bounced outside for a 55-yard touchdown run. The touchdown cut the deficit to 10-7 with 12:47 remaining before halftime.

“That was good execution by those guys from the time they broke the huddle,” Hughes said. “Duluth tried to plug the middle and Jarvis had a little soft edge on the outside. There was no one to bring him down and it was a very well-executed play.”

From there, it was all Bulldogs. Bauer hit wide receiver Beau Bofferding for two long touchdown passes (31 and 32 yards) before halftime to give UMD a 24-7 lead at the break.

The Bulldogs sealed the game in the third quarter after Bauer found Nate Ricci for a 56-yard touchdown pass to take a 31-7 lead en route to the team’s 29th consecutive North Division victory.

“We’re a great first-half team every week it seems like,” Minot State linebacker Trevin Swensen said. “But for some reason we can never come out in the second and replicate what we did in the first half. It’s incredibly frustrating.”

Bauer finished 13-for-25 through the air for 243 yards, three touchdowns and one interception. Ricci led the Bulldogs with four catches for 106 yards and a touchdown, while running back Darren Walker had 15 carries for 84 yards. Defensively, Beau Bates had 4 1/2 total tackles (3 1/2 for a loss) and 1 1/2 sacks.

Weed completed 10 of 21 passes for 130 yards and Mustipher ran for 54 yards on 12 carries. Swensen led the Beavers defensively with 7½ total tackles (two for a loss) and recorded a sack while safety Donnell Vercher had nine total tackles.

“The eye in the sky doesn’t lie,” Vercher said. “Point blank, we just have to play better offensively and defensively. Everyone on the field needs to be better.”

UMD (5-1 overall, 2-0 North Division) returns home to face Northern State at 1 p.m. Saturday in a homecoming game.

Minnesota Duluth 10-14-7-7—38

Minot State 0-7-0-0—7

First Quarter

UMD — Cameron Hausman 29 field goal, 4:33

UMD — Drew Bauer 1 run (Hausman kick), 0:56

Second Quarter

MSU — Jarvis Mustipher 55 run (Aaron La Deaux kick), 12:47

UMD — Bofferding 31 pass from Bauer (Hausman kick), 4:57

UMD — Bofferding 32 pass from Bauer (Hausman kick), 0:31

Third Quarter

UMD — Nate Ricci 56 pass from Bauer (Hausman kick)

Fourth Quarter

UMD — Mike Rybarczyk 15 run (Tyler McLaughlin kick), 13:02

UMD MSU

First downs 27 9

Rushes-yards 48-194 32-51

Passing 322 130

Comp-Att-Int 19-36-1 10-21-0

Kick returns-yards 1-23 7-103

Punts-yards 3-33 6-41.2

Fumbles-lost 0-0 3-3

Penalties-yards 8-119 6-50

Time of possession 35:39 24:21

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING — UMD, Walker 15-84, Jones 12-43, Rybarczyk 9-24, Bair 10-28. MSU, Mustipher 12-54, Milburn 2-6, Fila 1-3, Walker 1-3, Weed 13 –(-13).

PASSING — UMD, Bauer 13-25-1-243, Rybarczyk 4-5-56, Everhart 2-5-23. MSU, Weed 10-21-130

RECEIVING — UMD, Ricci 4-106, Bofferding 3-62, Connor 4-44, Jones 1-37, Walker 2-34, Ibeneme 3-20, Larson 1-15, Lasinski 1-4. MSU, Walker 1-47, Bushnell 2-35, Torgerson 1-15, Milburn 1-11, Verdugo 1-10, Owens 1-6, Pimienta 1-5, Fila 1-1, Mustipher 1-0.