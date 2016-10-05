The last time the Minnesota Vikings started 4-0, they brought in a new quarterback shortly before the regular season began and went on to play in the NFC championship game.

Similar to when Brett Favre donned purple for the first time in 2009, the Vikings needed a quarterback after Teddy Bridgewater was lost for the 2016 season with a knee injury. They traded for Sam Bradford, a former Heisman Trophy winner whose NFL success has been modest at best.

While Bradford’s arm strength has never been in question, his ability to stay healthy and his decision-making skills were dubious during his time with the St. Louis Rams (2010-14) and last year at Philadelphia.

So far, one quarter of the way through the 2016 season, the move to bring Bradford in is one that could make Rick Spielman the NFL executive of the year.

Bradford is completing nearly 70 percent of his passes with four touchdowns and no turnovers. That last stat is most telling since Bradford had thrown 52 interceptions and lost 24 fumbles coming into the season.

And though I have no idea how a quarterback rating is arrived at, Bradford’s 105.5 rating so far is well above his career average of 81.9.

Bradford’s cool demeanor under center and his early chemistry with Stefon Diggs and Kyle Rudolph, among others, is crucial if the Vikings hope to emulate their 2009 predecessors in advancing deep into the playoffs.

In other words, he’s off to a good start.

Unfortunately, the same cannot be said of Pigskin Picks in the first four weeks. Another .500 week puts me in the same leaky boat with the Bears and Lions of the world. Barring Spielman interceding and bringing in another picker, we’ll hope to do better in Week 5.

Houston (3-1) at Minnesota (4-0): While Bradford has been solid, Houston newcomer Brock Osweiler (six interceptions) has been loose with the ball and now faces the league’s most opportunistic defense. That unit hasn’t allowed more than 16 points in any game this season and has humbled QBs such as Aaron Rodgers, Cam Newton and Eli Manning. Vikings have won all three meetings since Texans joined the league and are 7-0 against the spread before bye weeks.

Line: Vikings by 6

Rick’s Pick: Vikings 24, Texans 13

N.Y. Giants (2-2) at Green Bay (2-1): The NFL schedulemaker isn’t always fair. The Packers are coming off a bye week while the Giants played a Monday night road game. New York’s offensive and defensive backfields are a shambles and expect Aaron Rodgers (7-to-1 TD-to-interception ratio) to take advantage. Packers are 9-1 vs. spread after a week of rest.

Line: Packers by 7

Rick’s Pick: Packers 30, Giants 17

Arizona (1-3) at San Francisco (1-3): Drew Stanton is still in the league? The Cardinals journeyman likely will be under center tonight due to Carson Palmer’s concussion, and that’s bad news for Arizona. Stanton, who entered the league during Detroit’s 0-16 season, has a career 12-to-18 TD-to-interception ratio. San Fran lost star LB NaVorro Bowman for the season, but their 26th-ranked defense catches a break this week.

Line: Cardinals by 4

Rick’s Pick: 49ers 20, Cardinals 17

Tennessee (1-3) at Miami (1-3): Titans are last in scoring offense (15.5 points per game) and are 3-14 in last 17 road games, but have a chance against a team 2-10 vs. spread in previous 12 home games. Dolphins can’t run, which is the only thing Tennessee is capable of doing, but they do benefit from extra time off. Smells like OT unless Hurricane Matthew has other ideas.

Line: Dolphins by 3 1/2

Rick’s Pick: Dolphins 23, Titans 20

New England (3-1) at Cleveland (0-4): Tom Brady returns from Deflategate suspension and LB Rob Ninkovich also is back. LeGarrette Blount never went anywhere and he gets to face a porous Browns defense. Browns third-stringer Cody Kessler has been respectable, but Pats defense ranks fourth and Bill Belichick rarely loses back-to-back games.

Line: Patriots by 10

Rick’s Pick: Patriots 31, Browns 16

N.Y. Jets (1-3) at Pittsburgh (3-1): Steelers took apart a good Chiefs team on national TV and now host a Jets team that looked like a Pony League team vs. KC two weeks ago. Ben Roethlisberger has plenty of weapons now that Le’Veon Bell is back and can count on Sammie Coates as a legitimate deep threat vs. a subpar secondary.

Line: Steelers by 7

Rick’s Pick: Steelers 34, Jets 20

Washington (2-2) at Baltimore (3-1): Battle for D.C. is a matchup of offense vs. defense. Redskins are fifth in passing offense and face league’s top defense (256 yards allowed per game). Still, expect a high-scoring, back-and-forth game with Joe Flacco hurling against an injury-ravaged Washington secondary. Ravens have lost six of last 10 home games (2-10-1 vs. spread in last 13 at home) and lose another on a last-second Dustin Hopkins field goal.

Line: Ravens by 4

Rick’s Pick: Redskins 30, Ravens 27

Philadelphia (3-0) at Detroit (1-3): Carson Wentz is the talk of the NFL and his Eagles are one of three remaining unbeatens. They are favored here at the scene of last year’s Thanksgiving Massacre. Philly’s defense is allowing 112 fewer yards per game than Lions and just 9.0 ppg. That’s why they call them upsets.

Line: Eagles by 3

Rick’s Pick: Lions 27, Eagles 24

Chicago (1-3) at Indianapolis (1-3): Andrew Luck deserves better than the train wreck of a defense Colts have (31.2 ppg). At least Indy’s health is improving. Bears may be better off with Brian Hoyer than Jay Cutler at QB (really, could they be any worse?) and with Jordan Howard at RB. Neither team has anything to lose so it could be an exciting contest even though Chicago has yet to break the 17-point barrier.

Line: Colts by 4 1/2

Rick’s Pick: Colts 27, Bears 21

Atlanta (3-1) at Denver (4-0): Offense or defense? Falcons are annihilating all offensive marks (38 ppg, 479 ypg) and Matt Ryan is the MVP frontrunner. Broncos allow 170 yards passing a game — 130 fewer than Julio Jones had by himself a week ago. Atlanta is due to commit some turnovers and its defense has been breached more often than Democratic National Committee emails.

Line: Broncos by 5 1/2

Rick’s Pick: Broncos 31, Falcons 24

Buffalo (2-2) at Los Angeles (3-1): If Mike Zimmer is coach of the year at the quarter-pole, Jeff Fisher is a close runner-up. Rams are last in total offense and 30th in scoring yet are tied for the lead in their division. Ryan brothers just pitched a shutout in Foxborough, masking problems on other side of the ball. First to 10 might win this one.

Line: Rams by 2 1/2

Rick’s Pick: Rams 13, Bills 10

San Diego (1-3) at Oakland (3-1): How big of a lead will Chargers blow this week? San Diego could be 4-0 if it played fourth-quarter defense. In fact, Chargers don’t play much defense the rest of the time, either, but they aren’t giving up the gaudy numbers Oakland is (460 total yards, 326 passing). Underdog has covered 13 of past 14 meetings so expect another fast and furious finish.

Line: Raiders by 4

Rick’s Pick: Raiders 33, Chargers 30

Cincinnati (2-2) at Dallas (3-1): Bengals’ killer schedule doesn’t abate with trip to central Texas. Cowboys’ Dak Prescott and Ezekiel Elliott may have to split rookie of the year honors at this point. However, this is Dallas’ toughest foe by far this year and its secondary won’t have an answer for A.J. Green. Cincy is 9-1 ATS away from home.

Line: Pick ’em

Rick’s Pick: Bengals 27, Cowboys 23

Tampa Bay (1-3) at Carolina (1-3): Bucs are regressing since promising start and have been swept three straight years by Panthers. They could be down to a third-string RB if Charles Sims and Doug Martin can’t go. Carolina might be minus MVP Cam Newton (concussion) as well as Jonathan Stewart, Thomas Davis and Michael Oher. Derek Anderson has been unimpressive as a career backup (60 TDs, 57 interceptions) but Carolina is 14-1 at home.

Line: None

Rick’s Pick: Panthers 27, Bucs 13

Last week (season) — straight up: 8-7 (36-27); against the spread 7-7-1 (29-33-1); best bets 1-0 (2-2).

Rick Weegman is the News Tribune sports editor and has never been banned from a Las Vegas casino for beating the system.